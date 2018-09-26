Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : President Varela meets with leaders from Croatia, Cuba, Japan, Morocco and China

Parallel to his participation in the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), the President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela, accompanied by the Vice President and Chancellor, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, held bilateral meetings with leaders from Croatia, Cuba, Japan, Morocco and China.

Croatia

In the framework of the bilateral meeting with the President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, both leaders were witnesses of the signing of the Political Consultation Mechanism between the Republic of Panama and the Republic of Croatia, signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Isabel of Saint Malo de Alvarado and Marija Pejčinov Burić, respectively.

This document constitutes the legal framework to deepen and diversify the bilateral agenda, and to establish a fluid political dialogue. The Presidents emphasized the opportunities to encourage commercial and tourist exchange, and to establish cooperation alliances.

Cuba

With the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, they agreed on the importance of strengthening trade relations, and in this framework President Varela highlighted Panama's participation in the Havana International Fair, where Panamanian companies will seek to establish alliances and opportunities for activate this commercial exchange with Cuba.

In tourism matter, President Varela shared with his counterpart about the strategy of joint destinations that Panama has undertaken with countries in the region, through which they offer tourists the possibility from countries such as China of making multi-destination trips to Panama, Cuba and other countries in the region.

Japan

There was also a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, the fourth between both Presidents, which confirms the great interest that Japan gives to its relationship with Panama and the close strategic alliance that has been strengthened after the agreements regarding Line 3 of the Metro, for which the Asian country has granted financing through the Japanese cooperation agency, and more recently the agreement for the equipment and the acquisition of wagons for this means of urban transport was finalized.

Morocco

During the bilateral meeting between President Varela and the Head of Government of Morocco, Saad-Eddine El Othmani, both leaders agreed to hold the Political Consultative Mechanism in the near future to strengthen relations between both countries.

Morocco is part of the Falcon Policy, an international policy strategy that seeks to strengthen and raise the level of political dialogue, create new investment opportunities and trade, complement logistics and maritime platforms, increase the flow of tourists and establish cooperation mutual partnerships.

China

Additionally, he held a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where he shared the positive progress of the relationship of Panama with China and thanked the approval of the opening of Consulates of Panama in Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

President Varela participated with the Vice President and Chancellor in the debate 'Migrants and Refugees of Venezuela: Towards a regional response', where he reiterated the importance of a collective response of the region to the migratory and humanitarian situation.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, President Varela will speak at the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).