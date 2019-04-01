Log in
Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : President Varela promotes investments and tourism in Guangzhou

04/01/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

In his second day of official visit to China, President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela, participated in the Panama Invest and Panama Fest held in Guangzhou, which is the main stage of commercial and tourist promotion of the country to the main economic world. Some 300 entrepreneurs and tourism operators from the region participated in the event, with the support of CCPIT, the most important business association in China, and in the presence of the deputy governor of Guangdong, Ouyang Weimin.

In his speech, the President said that Guangzhou and Panama have much in common, especially connectivity. He indicated that just as Panama has a key role in global trade through the Canal, Guangzhou has historically played an important role in the consolidation of the Maritime Silk Road, with the Great Pearl River.

'Today, this city is the venue for the largest and most important import and export trade fair in the world, the Canton Fair, where many Panamanian businessmen participate and what they have turned into Panama through the Colon Free Zone and soon Colon Free Port in the commercial arm of China in Latin America', said President Varela.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Néstor González, detailed the positive economic prospects of Panama and the competitive advantages it offers for foreign investment. Thus, entrepreneurs from the South of China interested in expanding their presence in Latin America learned how Panama's strategic position makes our country the ideal option to establish regional offices, and investment opportunities in Panama in various sectors.

Equally, the managers of Powerchina and BYD, Chinese companies based in Panama, shared their experience in the country and the positive impact on their operations in the region.

Also, at the business level, the President received the directors of the Bank of China and the Henan Province Airport Group. In this meeting, the Panamanian President was accompanied by the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Néstor González; the Canal Minister and Director of the Metro de Panamá, Roberto Roy; the director of Tocumen Airport, Oscar Ramírez; the ambassador of Panama in China, Francisco Escobar, and Carlos Ching, the new consul in Guangzhou.

Chen Siqing, president of the Bank of China, a financial institution with 30 years of operations in Panama, reported that they have begun the process to establish their regional headquarters in the country through the SEM regime, which together with a subsidiary will seek to consolidate its presence in the Isthmus and in the region. The Bank of China is the banking entity in charge of issuing the first panda bonds in Panama.

Zhang Mingchao, of the Henan Province Airport Group, which manages the most important cargo handling center in central China, seeks to make Panama its logistics center for the region through the Tocumen Airport. Its managers also shared their business model, similar to the one that will be applied in the new cargo handling area of the expanded airport. In this regard, they agreed to send a technical mission soon to exchange knowledge on this model.

Equally, the President invited the executives of the company to visit Panama to establish a road map with the corresponding entities, and thus make possible the establishment of the Henan center in our country.

This Tuesday, the President will arrive in Hong Kong, where he will meet with Carrie Lam, Executive Head of this administrative region; will inaugurate the consulate of Panama in this city and will hold the Panama Invest and Panama Fest.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Panama published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:56:10 UTC
