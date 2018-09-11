Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : Presidents Varela and Duque agree on actions to common challenges in Panama and Colombia

Security, commerce, tourism, electrical interconnection, humanitarian hub, migration and the political reality in Nicaragua and Venezuela are some of the issues on the bilateral agenda that this Monday addressed the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela, and his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque.

During the encounter, held at the Palace de Las Garzas, Varela expressed to Duque that his visit to the country confirms the strong ties that unite both nations and the opportunities to exploit in various areas of the bilateral agenda.

Varela said that Panama and Colombia are two countries with common history, ideals and roots, 'so we are always willing to dialogue to overcome any difficulties and guarantee a bilateral relationship of mutual respect and collaboration'.

The President affirmed, after the meeting, that significant progress was made in the agenda, laying the foundations for a much closer security, commercial and political relationship.

Security

The Head of State of Panama pointed out that for his Administration, the Panama-Colombia strategic alliance is of vital importance in security and trade, since the countries share a border and, especially, as a source of oxygen and biodiversity for the world, but that criminal gangs want to turn into a pass for the trafficking of drugs, people and weapons.

Additionally, Varela and Duque witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Prevention, Investigation, Control of Trafficking in Persons, Assistance and Protection of Victims and established a bi-national security plan for the frontal fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.

Regional Politics

The Presidents Varela and Duque also shared their concern about the different situations that occur in Latin America and do not agree with the democratic principles that both nations defend.

'We are making a joint call to Nicaragua to stop the violence and respect life, human rights, security, and peace', they said.

Regarding the Venezuelan case, both Heads of State indicated that, as part of the Lima Group, they are concerned about the deepening of the political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis, and that it results in a massive migration of Venezuelans arriving in our countries in difficult conditions, which requires immediate and concrete actions by Venezuela to strengthen institutionality and democracy.

Interconnection, tourism and humanitarian hub

Varela and Duque reiterated their support for the revision of the scheme of the development of electricity interconnection project between Colombia and Panama, which will link the electrical Andean integration systems and Central America

In terms of tourism, Panama and Colombia will work hand in hand in the multi-destination promotion, in order to attract tourists from Asia, Europe. Additionally, it was evaluated the possibility of establishing a Pacific cruise route between the Port of Buenaventura in Colombia and the future Cruise port in Amador was evaluated, as well as will continue to be strengthened the Caribbean route between Colón and Cartagena.

This year, Panama will inaugurate the first Regional Logistics Center for Humanitarian Assistance for Latin America and the Caribbean, for which seeks to expand the number of partners. In view of this, Colombia showed interest in collaborating in the development of joint actions and goals for the timely delivery of aid in case of natural disasters and catastrophes in the Latin American region.