MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

Prime Minister Office of Singapore : Meeting between DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Vice Premier Liu He

10/18/2018 | 09:28am CEST

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam met Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Liu He on 18 October 2018. Both sides affirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and China, and agreed to enhancements to bilateral cooperation in finance, regional infrastructure development, education as well as science and technology.

DPM Tharman and Vice Premier Liu also exchanged views on the global economic situation and geo-strategic issues of mutual concern. In addition, the two leaders exchanged views on the respective economic and social priorities and strategies of Singapore and China.

PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
18 OCTOBER 2018

Prime Minister's Office of Singapore published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:27:01 UTC
