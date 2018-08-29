Prime Minister: Turkey is one of the most important NATO partners

The Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis met Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting Saulius Skvernelis emphasised the importance of Turkey as Lithuania's ally in NATO and EU candidate country and welcomed close bilateral cooperation. The Head of the Government ensured that Lithuania supports the dialogue between the EU and Turkey.

'Turkey is one of the most important NATO partners, an important partner in the fight against terrorism, which takes the lead in NATO mission in Afghanistan. It makes an important contribution to ensuring the European energy security and dealing with migration challenges. We are grateful for solidarity and support for the NATO decisions on the enhancement of security in the Baltic States in the face of possible threats from Russia,' said the Prime Minister.

In addition, Turkey is one of the co-founders of the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence in Vilnius. This year its warships participated in the Alliance exercises 'BALTOPS' in the Baltic Sea.

Turkey is an important economic partner in the region. According to the Prime Minister, it is important to deepen bilateral relations between Lithuania and Turkey, in particular in the field of trade.

During the meeting it was emphasised that more bilateral contacts, business missions and visits are needed. There is a huge potential for further bilateral trade growth, especially in high added value generating fields such as high technologies, chemical industry and life sciences. The first meeting of the Lithuanian-Turkish Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) is planned to take place in Turkey in October. The Governments of the countries have already signed the agreement on promotion of investments and mutual protection. The businesses of Turkey were invited to use the potential of Lithuania's well-developed transport and logistics infrastructure: the seaport of Klaipėda, intermodal terminals in Vilnius and Kaunas and international container train Viking.

The participants of the meeting also discussed tourism possibilities. Turkey is a popular holiday destination for the citizens of Lithuania. Since the restoration of independence more than 1 million citizens of Lithuania have visited Turkey. The citizens of Turkey discover Lithuania as well. In 2017 approx. 9000 citizens of Turkey visited Lithuania; this figure increased by 12.5 per cent compared to 2016.

Daily direct flights of Turkish Airlines have major beneficial impact on the development of bilateral contacts and tourism. Turkish Cargo which started its activities this year provides opportunities to transport cargo between the Baltic States and Asia.

In addition, the participants welcomed active academic exchanges: Turkish language learning is accessible not only to philology students but to everyone who wants to learn it as well.