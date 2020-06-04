Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to have talks in Minsk on Friday

At the invitation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will pay a visit to Belarus on Friday, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Alexander Lukashenko and Viktor Orbán will discuss the possibilities of the development of trade and economic relations and the implementation of common projects.

They will also have talks about the cooperation of the European Union and Belarus as part of the Eastern Partnership. At the meeting to be held in Minsk, the parties will further discuss issues related to regional and global challenges, Mr Havasi added.

(The Prime Minister/MTI)