Prime Minister at EUCO meeting: The EU requires a firm and swift reaction to the crisis. Poland has never stood up for itself so...

Europe is a great collection of different interests and points of views, varying perspectives and stances. We must be able to effectively reach decision-makers and have discussions with them said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a press conference summing up the European Council summit.

Poland has never stood up for itself so effectively before. We are being supported by not only the entire Visegrad Group, but also Romania and other countries which share our perspective the Prime Minister added.

Fair EU financing distribution mechanisms in the time of COVID-19

During the conference of EU state and government leaders, Poland supported the European Commission's package including the adjusted 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Recovery Instrument as a basis for further discussions.

Today, the European Union requires a firm and swift reaction. We must not waste time on prolonged negotiations, which is why we are putting forth certain compromises that make it seem like Poland takes a central spot where different perspectives and points of view meet said the Head of Government at the press conference.

One of the proposals brought forward in the talks was to use the European Union's credit rating to support member states in their efforts towards economic recovery. The Polish side supports the European Commission's overall idea in this respect, all the while stressing the importance of aid in the form of grants, to which loans should serve a supplementary function.

The European economy needs a stimulus, which is why Poland endorses the EUR 750 billion budget proposed under the European Recovery Instrument. Our main request is for the fund to constitute a fair mechanism by taking into account the specific nature of member states, their expectations and current needs, and the differences between countries and their ability to react to the crisis as a result of their level of wealth.

The Polish side highlights that the updated 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework requires further discussion, held in the context of the entire package. The European Commission has upheld certain elements of its original proposal which gave rise to strong objections by not only Poland, but also other member states, including reductions in contributions made by wealthy countries, a resource based on emission allowances (ETS), and highly discretionary elements of funding distribution.

The European Recovery Plan and the climate policy

The crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic has caused the need to rethink and potentially review the assumptions of the European Green Deal. At present, many member states, Poland included, are finding it challenging to carry on with the EU's ambitious climate policy. Ensuring EU support for gas infrastructure is key for our economy. Keeping natural gas as a transitory fuel in the energy mix is indispensable for Poland in order to switch to a low-carbon economy, also in the context of ensuring energy security.

Previous arrangements concerning Poland's contribution to the efforts towards achieving climate neutrality in the EU by 2050 remain unchanged. Poland will continue to carry out the low-carbon transformation at its own pace, taking into account the current economic situation.

EU-UK relations

Another topic raised during the video conference was the future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The former EU member state has decided not to extend the transition period, which will terminate on 31 December 2020.

A constructive approach and identification of best solutions to problematic issues are required from both the European Union and the United Kingdom in order to maintain good relations. The Polish side has backed the mandate of the chief negotiator for the EU side - Michel Barnier. From the perspective of our country, the key goal in negotiations with the United Kingdom is to conclude an ambitious trade deal.