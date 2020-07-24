Prime Minister congratulates Croatian Prime Minister on reappointment

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has extended greetings to Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković on the formation of the new Government and his appointment as Prime Minister.

Saulius Skvernelis has expressed his delight at excellent bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. The Prime Minister is confident that the partnership between Lithuania and Croatia will continue to progress.

'Let me assure you that the Government of Lithuania will continue to be your trustworthy partner and will work closely with you and your Government towards the common goals for the benefit of our nations, as well as further consolidation of the European Union and the transatlantic community for global peace, stability and security', reads the Prime Minister's letter.

Prime Minister Skvernelis has wished his colleague and the Government of Croatia every success in future endeavours.