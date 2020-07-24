Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister congratulates Croatian Prime Minister on reappointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 07:56am EDT

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has extended greetings to Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković on the formation of the new Government and his appointment as Prime Minister.

Saulius Skvernelis has expressed his delight at excellent bilateral relations and mutual cooperation. The Prime Minister is confident that the partnership between Lithuania and Croatia will continue to progress.

'Let me assure you that the Government of Lithuania will continue to be your trustworthy partner and will work closely with you and your Government towards the common goals for the benefit of our nations, as well as further consolidation of the European Union and the transatlantic community for global peace, stability and security', reads the Prime Minister's letter.

Prime Minister Skvernelis has wished his colleague and the Government of Croatia every success in future endeavours.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:07aSchlumberger Cuts 21,000 Jobs Amid Historic Oil Downturn
DJ
08:06aKISMET RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - KSMT.P
AQ
08:06aMEET THE S-CLASS DIGITAL #2 : Innovation by intelligence: The new S-Class comes with ground-breaking innovations in safety, comfort and driving functions
PU
08:06aWorking trip to Hisor and Rudaki district
PU
08:06aGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : Proposed adoption of restricted share incentive scheme of a shares and notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
08:05aRELX : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:05aSTMICRO : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08:05aMAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:05aStrikePoint Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
08:04aCHIA HERB : TENGJUN BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
4PEARSON PLC : London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER NV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group