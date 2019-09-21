Log in
Prime Minister of Hungary : A Christian Democratic state has been built in Hungary

09/21/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

In Rome on Saturday, at a congress of the national-conservative party Brothers of Italy (FdI), Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that in Hungary in recent years a model of political and state theory has been developed, and a Christian democratic state has been built.

The Prime Minister stressed that this model is working and is successful: its political success is obvious, as the Government has won three consecutive parliamentary elections with two-thirds majorities. He added that it has also produced results in economic terms.

He explained that this model is based on three pillars: the family, the nation and Christian freedom.

Mr. Orbán also said that, among the European political elite, people who think 'like us in Hungary and you here in Italy' are in the minority, but within the nation and among the people they are in the majority. He stated that their opponents are large, wealthy, strong and well-organised, so the battle which must be fought for a good cause is unfairly difficult.

He said that Hungary is ready to assist Italy however it can; and so if Italy is determined to defend its borders, Hungary will help in taking migrants back to their homelands.

In his speech, Mr. Orbán was responding to Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who at the event had said that the Visegrád countries are not helping Italy with regard to migration policy.

The Hungarian prime minister said that Hungary cannot help by bringing migrants into its territory from anywhere.

He went on to say that, according to several Western European leaders, if a variety of large population groups are admitted to live alongside the Christian majority, this intermingling will lead to the emergence of a new society and something of higher quality. Central Europe, however, does not share this view, because it is convinced that this will not lead to integration and living together, but to groups living side by side.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 19:31:05 UTC
