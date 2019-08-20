Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Prime Minister of Hungary : Hungarian-German economic cooperation must be strengthened

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:17am EDT

On Monday in Sopron, after he had talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke about the need for strengthening Hungarian-German economic relations.

Mr Orbán and Mrs Merkel attended the ecumenical service of the 30th Sopron Pan-European Picnic, and then conducted bilateral talks.

At the press conference held after the talks, the Prime Minister said 'We do not see any future event on the horizon that could disrupt German-Hungarian relations; at the same time, we do see necessities in the world economy that compel us to further strengthen economic cooperation'. He highlighted that economic issues were at the centre of the talks as Germany is Hungary's number one trade partner and investor.

Year after year, the volume of bilateral trade breaks records, and German investors bring cutting-edge factories to Hungary. The six thousand German businesses operating in Hungary provide jobs for 300,000 Hungarians, and up to mid-August decisions were made about 17 new major German investments, he said. Mr Orbán observed that the ministers concerned would compile another timetable regarding the development of economic relations during the period ahead.

The parties further discussed that German military technology plays an important role in Hungarian defence industry developments, he said.

Mr Orbán pointed out that they had also spoken about the enlargement of the European Union as Hungary has a vested interest in the Western Balkans becoming a part of the EU within the shortest possible time. Hungary is urging the further enlargement of the EU, and in this Serbia is a key country. The acceleration of accession talks with Serbia also serves Europe's best interests, he said.

Mr Orbán highlighted that they had further discussed the two countries' development cooperation in Africa as help must be taken where there is trouble, and it is necessary to improve Africa's population retaining capacity. To this end, they are financing joint programmes.

In answer to a question, the Prime Minister said since they became members of the EU, the countries of Central Europe have undergone a phase of modernisation and development at a rate which surprises many, perhaps even the people of Western Europe. It is possible to talk about the rise of the Central European region, and the future of European unity depends on whether the relevant conclusions will be drawn or not, he added.

He highlighted that Central Europe now makes a contribution to the output of the European economy, and therefore in addition to the conventional German-French axis, the interests of the peoples of Central Europe must also be taken into consideration. This is a new process which is now reaching completion, and the weight of Central Europe in European decision-making will increase continuously, he added.

He stressed that Germany understands this process, and so German-Central European relations will play a prominent role in the maintenance of European unity.

The Prime Minister also said that the new President of the European Commission is a chance for Hungary, and instead of the old disputes, talks could start on new tracks.

In answer to another question, Mr Orbán pointed out that 30 years ago they dismantled the walls so that the East Germans can become free and live in security. Today we are defending the southern borders so that the Germans can continue to live in freedom and security. Protecting the borders is our duty which we will perform the same as before, though it would be a welcome development if Brussels assumed some of the costs, he said.

Mr Orbán stressed that the protection of the Hungarian border is a key issue of Hungarian-German relations because the flow of migrants has not stopped, we will have to expect a continuous rise in the pressure coming from the South. Illegal migrants will not flood Austria and Germany only if Hungary protects its borders, he stated,

The Prime Minister took the view that the negative opinions regarding the state of democracy in Hungary are politically biased, and barely contain any factual claims. He recommended that everyone should come to Hungary to gather personal experiences, and they will then understand 'how we live over here'. Hungary is doing better and better, and so we have good reason to continue what we started, he stressed.

Regarding the Pan-European Picnic, Mr Orbán said while it took place thirty years ago, this day which was the catalyst of events leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall and a key moment in the reunification of Europe has not lost any of its significance.

At the time, this day could come about because we never believed that two Europes could exist in the long run. There is only one Europe which was reunited by freedom-loving peoples, the Hungarian Prime Minister stressed.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of Hungary published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:16:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aHumbled Deutsche Bank faces battle in its own backyard
RE
05:45aU.S. Apparel Industry Works to Blunt Impact of Tariffs
DJ
05:42aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Precision Livestock Farming Market worth $4.6 billion by 2024
PU
05:39aTaiwan export orders fall for ninth month but Christmas bounce kicking in
RE
05:34aGlobal shares inch higher as stimulus hopes spur rebound
RE
05:32aSUMMER CALM : some traders back away from 'extreme' sterling shorts
RE
05:22aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
05:19aNew figures show UK economy a little larger than thought
RE
05:18aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
05:17aOil prices rise on stimulus hopes, trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
2PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group