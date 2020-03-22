Prime Minister of Hungary : Viktor Orbán had talks with President of Serbia in Budapest

At a meeting held on Sunday morning at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic consulted with respect to coordinated action against the coronavirus epidemic and ongoing communication, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mail, the parties reassured one another of their mutual solidarity, and discussed the situation that had developed at the border.

Mr Orbán and Mr Vucic agreed to coordinate the containment efforts of Hungary and Serbia to the fullest possible extent. To this end, they decided on maintaining ongoing online and personal communication between the two governments, Mr Havasi said.