Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov

The briefing was focused on the plan of priority actions for sustainable economic development during the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

Excerpts from transcript:

Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov

Maxim Reshetnikov: Good afternoon, colleagues.

The main goal of the Government anti-crisis measures is to maintain employment and support companies. To this end, we have to let companies use all their resources for employee wages. So the Government is implementing a bailout plan in line with the President's instructions. The main elements include the following.

First, deferrals of tax and fee payments for small and medium-sized businesses in hard-hit industries. Over 3 million people are employed in the heavily effected sectors. The total amount of deferred payments for 6 months will total about 140 billion roubles. In other words, businesses will be relieved from paying this amount in taxes at all levels.

Second, a delay in loan repayment. The Government has approved a programme under which all loan repayments can be postponed for six months. To clarify, loan repayments are not just being moved from April to October when a double payment has to be made, but the installment schedule will be pushed back six months. And, there is also a mechanism to write off the interest under these loans. One third will be paid by the bank, one third covered by subsidies from the federal budget, and one third by the entrepreneur, who can decide whether to pay the interest in equal parts by installments or add it to the loan and, in fact, not to pay anything for six months. We hope this programme will cover 10 percent of the total loan portfolio of small and medium-sized businesses and will relieve businesses from having to pay 115 billion roubles over this period, according to our estimates.

Third, we have specified new requirements for current programmes on business refinancing and eliminated the requirements for businesses or lowered them as much as possible. At the same time, we have expanded the list of business activities that are eligible for refinancing benefits and for the refinancing programme in general. We hope this will allow businesses in the industries that have not been severely hit by the crisis yet, those not eligible for the loan repayment postponement programme, to restructure their loans, as well.

Next, a very important point. Our regional guaranteed credit funds are holding over 53 billion roubles, which means we have accumulated this much money in allocating subsidies to the regions every year. At the same time, a little over 90 billion roubles worth of sureties have been issued. We believe the regions should use the potential of regional guarantee programmes and microfinancing organisations to grant as many sureties to businesses as possible, because businesses will not only have problems with refinancing their loans, they will also face restrictions because they don't have any collateral. In this respect, regional guarantees can really be a way out.

Next, insurance premium payments have been significantly decreased for all small and medium-sized businesses without exception. They have been cut in half, in fact, from 30 to 15 percent. This is the President's initiative, which was formalised in a federal law and will help businesses gain almost 300 billion roubles.

Next, lease payments will be postponed. It has already been decided to provide a deferral on lease payments on federal property. It has also been recommended that the regions and municipalities introduce deferred lease payments for businesses. The Government has been given the right to regulate and adjust the mechanism to postpone payments under commercial contracts between leaseholders and tenants in the commercial sector as well.

These proposals are currently being discussed in the Government, and the decision will be made soon.

More to be posted soon...