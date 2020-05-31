Prime Minister of Russian Federation : Government broadens agrarians' access to soft loans

Resolution No 748 of 26 May 2020

Companies that sign agreements on raising competitiveness are eligible.



The list of targeted use of soft loans has been expanded for agrarians who have signed agreements on raising competitiveness. Prime Minister Mikhail Mushustin signed the resolution.

Now companies from fishing, fish farming, forest resource processing, and fish- and shellfish-processing are eligible to investment (up to 15 years) and short-term (up to one year) soft loans.

This step will help boost agricultural production and support the Russian agricultural sector against a backdrop of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government previously made the decision to cancel 2020 requirements to increase exports for those agrarians who had signed agreements on raising competitiveness. Thanks to that, businesspeople will able to receive soft loans even though the external market situation is unstable.