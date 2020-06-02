Log in
Prime Trust : and Strike Protocols Partner to Enable Connectivity and Clearing Directly from Custody

06/02/2020 | 10:59am EDT

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the innovative API-enabled financial solution provider and digital asset custodian announced today its partnership with Strike Protocols, a New York based provider of connectivity, clearing, and settlement services. Through this partnership, Prime Trust will enable its customers to connect and consolidate their trading and custody accounts using the Strike Network.

The Strike Network allows users to easily access and view all of their accounts on a single intuitive and easy to use platform. The network also enables the rapid and efficient settlement of transactions through its innovative clearing and settlement technology.

Andrew Lawrence, founder and CEO of Strike Protocols, said, "As we build out our industry-first connectivity network, we are delighted to have Prime Trust as a partner. Access to our solutions will allow their customers to better manage their digital asset portfolios and trading activity- increasing their efficiency, simplifying their operational complexity, and reducing their risk."

"We are pleased to partner with Strike Protocols," stated Scott Purcell, CEO of Prime Trust. "We believe that this will be a significant addition to our already industry-leading suite of services offered to customers. The professionalism of the Strike Protocols team, the impact of their technology, and the breadth of their network made this an exciting partnership."

Prime Trust and Strike Protocols will be hosting a public webinar on June 9th. Interested parties can register here.

About Prime Trust
Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure solutions for the digital economy. The firm powers exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. Services provided by Prime Trust include institutional and retail account types including custodial, IRA, trust, and escrow, along with funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, asset custody, transaction technology and tax reporting. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.

About Strike Protocols
Strike Protocols Inc. is a New York-based financial technology company. The company builds and operates a network that connects digital asset and fiat currency custodians, individual and institutional traders, and exchanges. The company's technology enables secure and rapid clearing of payments and transactions. Strike provides high-integrity pre and post-trade processes to increase capital and operational efficiency without compromising security. Learn more at www.strikeprotocols.com.

Media Contact: 240975@email4pr.com; (949) 777-2485

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-trust-and-strike-protocols-partner-to-enable-connectivity-and-clearing-directly-from-custody-301069423.html

SOURCE Prime Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
