PrimeLending : Welcomes New Loan Officers, Opens Sandpoint, ID Branch

National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending announces the opening of a new office to serve the Northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington metropolitan market, as well as the addition of three new loan officers to several PrimeLending Idaho branches.

The new branch office is located at 109 North 1st Avenue, Unit B, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864, just 70 miles northeast of Spokane. There, senior loan officer Pam Grutta (NMLS #: 1495344) has joined the team. With more than seven years of experience, she previously worked at Flagstar Bank as a senior loan officer.

“We are especially proud of our expansion into the dynamic Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington market,” said PrimeLending area manager Jeremy Bordner. “As a leader in the mortgage lending industry, PrimeLending looks forward to bringing an enhanced level of home loan products and service beyond expectations to this area of tremendous potential and growth.”

Additionally, senior loan officer Kate Asbury (NMLS #761975) has joined the Eagle branch, and senior loan officer Amanda Mock (NMLS #1107052) has joined the downtown Boise branch.

Kate and Amanda will work with residents in the community on purchase and refinance mortgages needed throughout the greater Treasure Valley area. Kate brings more than 15 years of experience to her new role, and previously served at Idaho First Bank. With more than six years of experience under her belt, Amanda previously worked at Diversified Mortgage.

“Kate and Amanda are both committed to taking care of their customers, and they’re both tremendous additions to two of our branches,” said Bordner.

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique needs. We’re relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating1. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the rating our customers have given our loan officers over the previous 12 months.

©2019 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649) Equal Housing Lender. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of a state-chartered bank and is an exempt lender in ID. v010918

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005535/en/