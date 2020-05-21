PrimeSource Expands Distribution of OZCO Building Products

OZCO Building Products has completed a North American sales and distribution agreement with PrimeSource Building Products. OZCO Building Products originated the Ornamental Wood Ties (OWT) hardware category, offering superior-quality structural connectors as well as a complete line of Oz-Post anchors, specialty brackets and accessories.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, PrimeSource’s operational efficiencies maximize speed to market. Ultimately, this partnership will enable timely distribution to our dealers at the lowest possible cost,” said Ian Hill, Founder and General Manager of OZCO Building Products.

For retailers, OZCO’s reputation for quality products is matched only by their engaging point-of-sale displays featuring inspirational and informative packaging and merchandising.

“PrimeSource’s reputation for innovation in brand offerings and distribution services aligns beautifully with OZCO’s portfolio and our commitment to provide customers with the most sought-after, highly regarded building products,” said Allyson Horst, Senior Director of Marketing at PrimeSource. “OZCO shares PrimeSource’s vision for new category innovation in building materials and we are thrilled to add this product line to our assortment.”

About OZCO Building Products

OZCO Building Products is known for disruptive innovations and product design features that accelerate aesthetically pleasing installation. OZCO is the originator and leader in the Ornamental Wood Ties (OWT) hardware category, offering high-quality structural connectors for use in decks, pergolas, arbors, pavilions, planters, and more. OZCO also offers specialty fasteners through its OWT Timber Screws and OWT Timber Bolts product lines, and OZ-Post features the largest selection of drivable post anchors for fence, deck and sign installations. The OZCO family of products are designed and manufactured for superior performance, visual appeal, and functionality, with innovations so revolutionary they have been granted 19 US patents and more in patent-pending status. Learn More: https://www.OZCObp.com

About PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.

PrimeSource is the leading domestic manufacturer and distributor of fastening solutions and building materials used in residential or commercial new-construction and remodeling projects. Home to the Grip-Rite®, GRX® and Pro-Twist® brands, PrimeSource leverages a global supply chain and 34 distribution centers to supply the building construction industry with an extensive portfolio including: nails, screws, and collated fasteners; pneumatic tools and compressors; shingles, roofing and ventilation products; diamond blades and accessories, gypsum, insulation, weather protection, adhesives and sealants, gloves, poly products, deck hardware; concrete accessories and fencing. For more, visit https://www.primesourcebp.com/ or call (800) 676-7777.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005108/en/