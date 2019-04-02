Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Primequal Receives CE Mark for Talent IH™, the First of a New Generation of Surgical Injection Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

GENEVA, Switzerland and GLAND, Switzerland, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primequal, a world leader in innovative delivery systems for surgery and robotic procedures, announced today the receipt of CE Mark approval for Talent IHTM, the first product emanating from the Company’s game-changing surgical injection technology. Talent IH is a surgical glue applicator that provides cost-effective and strong mesh fixation during inguinal hernia surgery. As no staples, tackers and stitches are needed, using Talent IH is painless and allows patients to recover more quickly.

“Gaining CE Mark for Talent IH is a significant accomplishment for Primequal as this application required rigorous regulatory review against very high clinical and safety standards. It further demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative surgical products that provide superior benefits to clinicians and patients, particularly at a time when regulatory authorities are highlighting the higher risks and accidents often seen with surgical staplers,” said David Weill, Founder and CEO of Primequal.

About Talent IH

Talent IH (Inguinal hernia) is the world’s first versatile adhesive applicator for hernia repair surgery, which is also compatible with robotic surgery. The product was designed and developed in collaboration with surgeons based on Primequal’s unique platform for innovative delivery solutions. Talent IH’s innovative patented “1click 1dose” technology controls the precision and recurrence of the glue micro dose, with the possibility of a contactless delivery. For surgeons, Talent IH provides superior benefits through its simple, easy positioning, precise and potentially contactless dosing, and compatibility with different surgical glues. These attributes could also translate to a significant improvement in patient care and safety.

About Primequal

Primequal is a multiple award-winning company developing innovative delivery systems for surgery and robotic procedures, including minimal invasive surgery, and pharmaceutical products. The company is currently developing tailor-made injectable solutions for the medtech and pharmaceutical industry from its ISO13485 certified headquarters in Switzerland. Further information can be found at http://www.primequal.com.

Contacts:

David Weill, Founder and CEO
Primequal
Tel: + 41 22 354 05 50
Email: dweill@primequal.com

pq_surgical_ih_logos_170323b_print2_1920.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aEnergid and ModuleWorks Team to Bring Enhanced Robotic Motion Control to Complex CAD/CAM Robotic Development
BU
08:09aFantasySpin, STATS Extend Partnership to Bring Player Projections to Fantasy Sports Platform
BU
08:09aAlfresco Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Partner Award Winners
BU
08:09aToshiba Streamlines Shopping Experience for Michigan Grocer
BU
08:09aAIHA Issues White Paper on More Potential Hazards of e-Cigarette Use
GL
08:09aWESTERN DIGITAL : New G-Technology Rugged Drive Performs Under Pressure
BU
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
08:08aBrexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
RE
08:08aGANNETT : MNG Enterprises Files Definitive Proxy Materials in Connection with Gannett's 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
08:08aRBC Capital Markets Modernizes Process and Content Services with Alfresco Digital Business Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
4TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About