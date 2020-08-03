Log in
Primeview : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Artini Holdings Limited

雅天妮集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

RESIGNATION OF

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Artini Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lin Shao Hua ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 3 August 2020 due to his intention to concentrate on other business commitments.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take the opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lin for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Artini Holdings Limited

Tse Hoi Chau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tse Hoi Chau (Chairman), Ms. Yu Zhonglian and Mr. Tse Kin Lung; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Lau Yiu Kit and Mr. Ma Sai Yam.

Primeview Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:07 UTC
