Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Primeview : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Artini Holdings Limited

雅天妮集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC

ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

This announcement is made by Artini Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the impact of the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic (the "Epidemic") on the business operations of the Group.

Since the outbreak of the Epidemic in January 2020, many provinces and municipalities in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") have taken emergency public health measures and various actions to prevent the spread of the Epidemic, including, among others, imposing conditions and restrictions on enterprises to resume work after the Chinese New Year holidays and controlling the movement of people and goods.

The Group's in-house offices have resumed their operations since early March 2020. As part of the Group's efforts to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees and to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic, the Group has implemented a series of prevention and control measures, including the provision of sufficient protective equipment and masks for employees and the strict observance of personal and environmental hygiene.

Due to the outbreak of the Epidemic, the normal operations of the Group's businesses and the logistics network for the delivery of goods have been affected, which resulted in late delivery of products in the recent months. The Group has been maintaining close communication with its customers to adjust delivery schedules as and when appropriate and to minimise any negative economic impact on various sides.

- 1 -

The Group principally engaged in the wholesale of fashion accessories products to overseas customers and PRC based customers, through the self-operated online platform and traditional offline channels. The Epidemic gradually spreads globally to most populated continents including the United States and Europe, which the distribution channels of the Group are highly dependent on. This may have an adverse impact on the Group's operation and financial performance, but the impact cannot be reasonably estimated as at the date of this announcement.

The board of directors of the Company will continue to assess the impact of the Epidemic on the operation and financial performance of the Group, and closely monitor the Group's exposure to the risks and uncertainties as a result of the Epidemic. The Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcements as and when appropriate.

The shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution

when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Artini Holdings Limited

Tse Hoi Chau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tse Hoi Chau (Chairman), Mr. Lin Shao Hua, Ms. Yu Zhonglian and Mr. Tse Kin Lung; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Lau Yiu Kit and Mr. Ma Sai Yam.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Primeview Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aCME : Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in face of volatility
RE
07:37aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sources
RE
07:37aCEVA : Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices; New Bragi 4 operating system to capitalize on CEVA's low power audio platform and software to enable a new class of hearables configured and personalized via industry's first hearable app store
AQ
07:36aE.s.i. announces resignation of directo
AQ
07:36aINTEL : Computers That Smell Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff out Hazardous Chemicals
AQ
07:36aXPEL : Reports Record Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter 2019 of 47.4% Full Year Revenue Growth of 18.2%
AQ
07:36aWestport Fuel Systems Announces the Temporary Suspension of Production in Brescia Italy
AQ
07:36aIngram Micro highly disappointed with the decision of French Competition Authority Intends to vigorously contest decision
AQ
07:36aFANUC : new 3DV/1600 Vision Sensor Ideal for Robotic Warehousing Applications
AQ
07:36aINDUS HOLDINGS INC. : and Investor Group Lead by Geronimo Capital Announce Bridge Financing and Terms for Total Financing of Up to US$14.5 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group