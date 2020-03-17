Primeview : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Artini Holdings Limited

雅天妮集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 789)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC

ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

This announcement is made by Artini Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the impact of the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic (the "Epidemic") on the business operations of the Group.

Since the outbreak of the Epidemic in January 2020, many provinces and municipalities in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") have taken emergency public health measures and various actions to prevent the spread of the Epidemic, including, among others, imposing conditions and restrictions on enterprises to resume work after the Chinese New Year holidays and controlling the movement of people and goods.

The Group's in-house offices have resumed their operations since early March 2020. As part of the Group's efforts to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees and to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic, the Group has implemented a series of prevention and control measures, including the provision of sufficient protective equipment and masks for employees and the strict observance of personal and environmental hygiene.

Due to the outbreak of the Epidemic, the normal operations of the Group's businesses and the logistics network for the delivery of goods have been affected, which resulted in late delivery of products in the recent months. The Group has been maintaining close communication with its customers to adjust delivery schedules as and when appropriate and to minimise any negative economic impact on various sides.