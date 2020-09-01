Primis Expands Partnership with White Ops in Fight Against Fraud to Create a Clean and Trusted Video Supply Chain

With White Ops’ Advertising Integrity, Primis Video Discovery can detect invalid traffic and fraudulent impressions within its global inventory across all verticals

Primis, a Universal McCann-owned video discovery platform, and White Ops, the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced a partnership to detect invalid traffic (IVT) among Primis’ video inventory. The partnership enables Primis’ publisher community to operate within the video supply chain with confidence that the impressions that pass through are human-verified. Primis joins a growing community of White Ops partners to collectively protect the industry from sophisticated bot traffic.

Sophisticated bots pose a significant threat to the video supply chain. By leveraging White Ops’ detection technology, Primis brand safety experts are able to identify the causes and sources of IVT and work with publishing partners to resolve these issues. Primis will use the insights from White Ops Advertising Integrity to deliver authentic traffic to their demand partners, increasing confidence and ensuring a safe environment for brands.

“Primis has made great efforts to provide a trustworthy experience for publishers and advertisers alike,” said Rotem Shaul, Co-CEO of Primis, Video Discovery. “Partnering with White Ops is an important step forward in our goal to make the video supply chain clean and transparent for all who want to experience the benefits of video discovery.”

“Disrupting the economics of cybercrime by protecting our customers from sophisticated bot attacks is the mission that fuels us,” said Jason Fink, Advertising Integrity, Team Lead at White Ops. “Primis has been a solid partner for some time now and this expansion furthers our ability to protect the growing video ecosystem from fraud and attacks by bad actors.”

Primis’ video discovery technology reaches audiences worldwide, across all verticals. Publishers that partner with Primis receive white glove service that includes sophisticated bot detection via White Ops technology and expert guidance for resolution of fraudulent impressions. These actions ensure a more transparent experience for advertisers based on reliable online behavior patterns.

White Ops today verifies more than ten trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs and exchanges. The technology uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots, incorporating technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning and the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team. As a result, White Ops Advertising Integrity blocks non-human traffic across all platforms, from desktop and mobile web to CTV and mobile app.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis, a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group (IPG), is a video discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping users discover engaging, high-quality video content. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. For more information, please visit www.primis.tech, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About White Ops

White Ops is the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. White Ops protects enterprises across the globe – including the largest internet platforms – from sophisticated bots by verifying the humanity of more than ten trillion digital interactions every week. The most sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they click on ads, visit websites, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud. White Ops stops them. The strength and scale of White Ops’ Bot Mitigation Platform to protect enterprises across the domains of cybersecurity, digital advertising, and marketing led them to receive an investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and ClearSky Security to support the company’s next phase of growth. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005182/en/