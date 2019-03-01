Prince George's County, MD and Corvias Complete Stormwater Partnership Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget

The
Clean Water Partnership (CWP), a 30-year community-based
public-private partnership (CBP3) between Prince George’s County,
Maryland and Corvias, has achieved a tremendous milestone with the
completion of the initial pilot phase in half the time, under budget,
all while increasing outreach to key community stakeholders and
investing in Prince George’s County’s small minority and disadvantaged
businesses.
Three years of a successful community partnership
“Corvias elevates what municipalities can do on their own and turns
daunting and costly regulations into thriving programs with benefits
beyond simple governance and improved water quality,” said John Picerne,
Founder at Corvias. “With our partners in Prince George’s County, we
successfully implemented and completed a large scale CBP3 model solution
to stormwater management, turning a regulatory mandate and fiscal burden
into a program that positively impacts the health of the local
watersheds and Chesapeake Bay and also improves the community with
greater socio-economic impact.”
The CWP developed and implemented a turnkey stormwater management
program that proved the ability to achieve regulatory compliance
requirements, and create greater community buy-in and education along
with long-term local economic benefits for residents and local small
minority disadvantaged businesses. The recently released report shows
the Clean Water Partnership has accomplished those objectives and
completed the initial pilot retrofitting 2,000 acres using greater than
87% local minority and target class County businesses, and saving the
County more than 40% compared to traditional, non-bundled procurements.
“This unique partnership has allowed Corvias to aggregate the County’s
stormwater challenges into a performance-based, investable program,”
said Greg Cannito, Partnership Innovator for Corvias. “This partnership
demonstrates how to meet regulatory compliance, while reducing the
burden on local government budgets, creating economic growth, and
fostering better local development practices.”
The full report provides results and statistics, and is available for
download at https://thecleanwaterpartnership.com/annual-report/.
Highlights include:
-
Completed and certified retrofits over 2,000 acres – equivalent to
1,407 football fields – across 94 different projects in only 36
months. This includes projects on public schools, municipal sites,
public ponds, and private property as a part of the Alternative
Compliance Program. To date the Project has resulted in pollutant load
reductions including 32,614 lbs. of total nitrogen, 3,269 lbs. of
total phosphorous and 1,834,791 total lbs. of total suspended solid
per year.
-
Greening and beautifying our landscape planting 250 trees – equivalent
to 65,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year – and over 6,000 shrubs
and improving our local rivers and streams removing over 1.8M pounds
of sediment across our County.
-
30 years of growth and investment with $132 million total economic
impact of local spending, $14.6 million total tax revenue from
retrofits, and 94 percent of total economic impacts will be local.
-
Investing $500,000 to youth and educational programs, creating an
incubator and mentor protégé development program for over 15 Prince
George’s County local small minority disadvantaged businesses,
supporting paid internship opportunities for 50 students.
-
15 church retrofits through the alternate compliance program (ACP), 22
schools through the partnership with the Prince George’s County Public
Schools System (PGCPS), and 23 retrofits on municipal properties
throughout the County through the municipal outreach program.
“The value of this partnership is multifaceted,” said Keisha Brown,
Partnership Liaison for Corvias. “From the increase of the community’s
awareness of adverse effects of polluted runoff to the growth of small
businesses focused on green infrastructure, the EPA has validated the
Clean Water Partnership as a best practice for municipalities looking to
make significant environmental improvements.”
The CWP has received national recognition from the White
House and EPA. The CWP has also been highlighted as a successful
and innovative approach to better infrastructure from the Natural
Resource Defense Council (NRDC). As a result of this success and
recognition of the initial pilot program, many jurisdictions in the
State and around the country are looking at the CWP and its results as a
model to address their specific needs and requirements to tackle aging
infrastructure. Universities are also paying close attention to the
record breaking success of the program and have used the CWP as a case
study for their student projects.
About the Clean Water Partnership
The
Clean Water Partnership is a nationally
recognized, groundbreaking public-private partnership between Prince
George’s County, MD and Corvias to retrofit up to 2,000 acres of
impervious surfaces using green infrastructure. Further, the Partnership
is also tasked with driving local economic development by using local,
small and minority businesses to build local capacity.
About Corvias
Corvias is a privately-owned company that strives to tackle tough,
large-scale challenges through trusted partnerships that put client
interests first; focus more on performance than profit; and, produce
sustainable long-term solutions. We work on behalf of the U.S. military,
colleges and universities, and public sector agencies to develop
tailored solutions that remedy some of America’s most challenging
deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities caused by chronic
underinvestment. Corvias is governed by three core principles: Be the
best provider of service; be the best place to work; and, generously
give back to the communities where we live and serve. Corvias (kor-vee-us)
is headquartered in East Greenwich, R.I.
