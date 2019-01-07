Prince William County-Based Businesses Recognized in the 2019 Washington Business Journal Book of Lists

Prince William County, one of Virginia’s largest and fastest growing counties, applauds its local businesses, world-class amenities and golf destinations that topped this year’s Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists.

The annual highly anticipated compilation of outperforming enterprises, localities and amenities throughout the Greater Washington area recognized the following Prince William County-based assets:

Of the wealthiest zip codes, ranked by ACBJ’s 2018 Wealth Index, Haymarket, VA 20169 placed #38 and Manassas, VA 20112 came in at #41 out of 50 metro-area zip codes. Meanwhile in the Top 25 single- and multi-family homebuilders ranking, Lennar Corp. took the #4 spot and Drees Homes ranked #17.

Among the county’s golf courses, six made the Top 25, which includes Old Hickory Golf Club claiming the #3 spot, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club at #4, Stonewall Golf Club at #9, General’s Ridge Golf Course at #14, Dominion Valley Country Club at #20, and Bristow Manor Golf Club at #24.

Want more Prince William County? Check out our latest video, sign-up for newsletters or visit us at: www.PWCEconDev.org or @PWCDED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005982/en/