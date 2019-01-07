Prince William County-Based Businesses Recognized in the 2019 Washington Business Journal Book of Lists

Prince William County, one of Virginia’s largest and fastest growing
counties, applauds its local businesses, world-class amenities and golf
destinations that topped this year’s Washington
Business Journal’s Book of Lists.
The annual highly anticipated compilation of outperforming enterprises,
localities and amenities throughout the Greater Washington area
recognized the following Prince William County-based assets:
-
Regus earned the #1 spot in the Top 25 coworking spaces with 39
locations in the Washington metro-area that includes Battlefield
Overlook. Brickyard
ranked #23 and is opening a brand new coworking space in Neabsco
Commons, Woodbridge, Virginia in summer 2019;
-
Also #1 in its category is Northern
Virginia Community College for the highest enrollment in colleges
and universities, followed closely by George
Mason University at #3;
-
TechAnax
claimed the #2 spot out of the Top 75 fastest-growing Washington
metropolitan area companies, with Able
Moving & Storage at #62 and Open
Systems Technologies Corp. at #66;
-
Contract
Solutions, Inc. ranked #3 in financial donations and #2 for
providing 4,000 volunteer hours, out of 10 small companies in Greater
Washington. And in the season of giving, the County’s top corporate
philanthropist was the Marine Toys
for Tots Foundation placed #28 out of 50;
-
American
Type Culture Collection (ATCC), the international biological
resource center and research organization, located in Innovation Park
was ranked the fourth largest bioscience employer with 526 bioscience
employees;
-
Potomac
Mills, Virginia
Gateway and Manassas
Mall, ranked #4, #8 and #12 respectively, as some of the region’s
largest malls and shopping centers;
-
Carter Bank & Trust ranked twice, at #7 out of 25 commercial lenders
and #48 out of 50 banks ranked by 2018 metro-area deposits. On the
Home Mortgage Lenders list was Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. at
#16;
-
Ennis
Electric Co. Inc. ranked #8 out of 10 electrical providers and My
Plumber Heating and Cooling #9 out of 10 mechanical contractors,
both ranked by 2017 revenue;
-
The Prince
William County Department of Economic Development tied along with
the Prince
William Chamber of Commerce at #8 in terms of annual budget size
amongst other jurisdiction organizations;
-
Prince
William County Public Schools ranked #15 and Prince
William County Government ranked #34 among the region’s top
non-Federal, public and private employers;
-
Temporary
Solutions Inc. ranked #19 out of 25 temporary staffing companies;
-
Brown
& Brown Insurance Agency of Virginia Inc. came in #20 out of
the top 25 insurance brokers and agent firms;
-
Federal
Conference secured the #23 spot on the list of Top 25
veteran-owned companies;
-
Perfect
Planning Events ranked #24 out of 24 meeting and event planning
companies; and
-
Sentara
Northern Virginia Medical Center also made the list of Top 25
Hospitals at #24.
Of the wealthiest zip codes, ranked by ACBJ’s 2018 Wealth Index,
Haymarket, VA 20169 placed #38 and Manassas, VA 20112 came in at #41 out
of 50 metro-area zip codes. Meanwhile in the Top 25 single- and
multi-family homebuilders ranking, Lennar Corp. took the #4 spot and
Drees Homes ranked #17.
Among the county’s golf courses, six made the Top 25, which includes Old
Hickory Golf Club claiming the #3 spot, Robert
Trent Jones Golf Club at #4, Stonewall
Golf Club at #9, General’s
Ridge Golf Course at #14, Dominion
Valley Country Club at #20, and Bristow
Manor Golf Club at #24.
