Prince William County Congratulates Some of America's Most Successful Businesses

Prince William County, the second largest and fourth fastest growing county in Virginia, today congratulates eight companies resident in the county and considered among the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States, according to the Inc. 5000 List for 2019. The Inc. 5000 recognizes the nation’s fastest growing privately held companies based on revenue growth.

“We are delighted to congratulate all the dynamic companies in Prince William County that earned a prestigious ranking on the 38th annual Inc. 5000 list,” said Christina M. Winn, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development. “This is an affirmation that small businesses are thriving in Prince William County and are integral to the growth of the economy.”

Those Prince William County-based businesses that made the Inc. 5000 list are:

Titan Mechanical – Inc. 5000 #363 Founded in 2014, this Manassas-based multi-family and commercial construction services company has grown exponentially in its fifth year of operations at 1,255% in the last three years, reaching $16 million revenue in 2018. Visit Titan Mechanical to learn more.

TechAnax - Inc. 5000 #619 Almost doubling its revenue to nearly $30 million in the past few years with 710% growth, Woodbridge-based TechAnax holds a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. “In short, 2018 can be summed up as unbelievable for TechAnax,” shared Byron Athan, Chief Executive Officer, TechAnax, in an earlier press release. “We have seen tremendous growth and fantastic numbers, which have occurred thanks to our dedicated Prince William County-based workforce delivering quality solutions and building customer relationships.” Visit TechAnax to learn more.

TIME Systems – Inc. 5000 #1556 Headquartered in Dumfries, TIME Systems has had solid growth of 267% in the last three years, attaining $3 million in revenue in 2018, moving up 804 places from #2360 last year. This year’s Inc. 5000 ranking also follows recent recognition from the Department of Defense in receiving the prestigious Nunn-Perry Award with Leidos. For more information, visit TIME Systems here.

Open Systems Technologies (OST) - Inc. 5000 #3175 Open Systems Technologies is part of the elite few as a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree. It attained $11 million in the last three years with more than 100% growth. To learn more about this company visit OSTcorp.

FederalConference.com – Inc. 5000 #3634 Founded in 2006, Dumfries-based FederalConference.com is a three-time Inc. 5000 leading enterprise and its growth of nearly 100% in the past three years has secured nearly $55 million in revenue. To learn more, visit FederalConference.com.

TSI – Inc. 5000 #3657 This four-time honoree is based in Dumfries and provides managed services specializing in cloud technology and was placed 3,657 with a 95% 3-year growth and $4 million revenue in 2018. Find out more at TSI.

Contract Solutions Inc. (CSI) – Inc. 5000 #3925 Listed in Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, Manassas-based CSI is a well-known entity in the government services sector. Its growth of 84% gained $4 million in revenue. To find out more visit CSI.

Well Crafted Wine & Beverage – Inc. 5000 #4720 Founded in 2010 and new on the list at 4720, this Manassas-based Food & Beverage firm is thriving with a growth of 60% and $2.6 million revenue in 2018. To learn more visit Well Crafted Wine & Beverage.

Want more Prince William County? Check out our latest video, sign-up for newsletters or visit us at: www.PWCEconDev.org or @PWCDED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005461/en/