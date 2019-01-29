Prince William County Congratulates Woodbridge-based TechAnax on 2018 Achievements

Prince William County Department of Economic Development congratulates TechAnax LLC, a Serviced Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) professional services firm, on its business innovation and achievements in 2018.

Prince William County-based TechAnax LLC’s focus on delivering quality solutions and building customer relationships propelled the company into the Top #25 Inc. 5000 and achieved recognition as one of Washington Technology’s Fast 50 and Washington Business Journal’s 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Greater Washington in 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the second year in a row, TechAnax was recognized by Inc 5000. The company climbed to the #22 spot in the Top 25 Inc 5000 businesses in America, edging up from #29 in 2017, with a 4-year growth rate of 9,508%. TechAnax was also ranked 2nd out of the 290 Virginia companies that made the list.

“We applaud innovators of business and congratulate all those involved in the company’s success,” said Chris Price, Prince William County Deputy County Executive and Interim Executive Director, Department of Economic Development. “National recognition, as well as recognition right here in Greater Washington, is a testament to successful enterprise growth in Prince William County and underscores the advantages of doing business here.”

“In short, 2018 can be summed up as unbelievable for TechAnax,” shared Byron Athan, Chief Executive Officer, TechAnax. “We have seen tremendous growth and fantastic numbers, which have occurred thanks to our dedicated Prince William County-based workforce delivering quality solutions and building customer relationships.”

TechAnax, was also recognized as the 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Greater Washington in 2018, by the Washington Business Journal. In order to qualify, each company had to be headquartered in Greater Washington, as well as be privately and independently owned. Companies also had to achieve revenue growth each year between 2015 and 2017, with revenue of at least $2 million in 2015, and at least $10 million in 2017. Seventy-five businesses were ranked by the average percentage growth in revenue over the three-year period, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Prior to this, TechAnax achieved 4th place as one of the Washington Technology Fast 50 in which, Washington Technology ranked the fastest-growing small businesses in the government market, according to compound annual growth rate from 2013 through 2017.

About TechAnax

TechAnax, a SDVOSB, provides customers with services and solutions from a company with core values and work ethics reflecting integrity, trust, respect and accountability. It prides itself as a professional services company delivering customized information technology and management solutions. TechAnax is ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certified, ISO/IEC 20243:2015 certified, and appraised for CMMI-DEV ML3 and CMMI-SVC ML3. Member of Project Management Institute (PMI) and partnered with a variety of strategic manufacturers. Our solutions and core competencies include; Program Management, System Engineering, Software Development, DevOps, Network Design and Engineering, Information Assurance, Service Desk Operations, Unified Communications, Secure Audio/Video Solutions, Data Center Hosting/Consolidation, Cloud Migration Planning, Cloud Hosting, FedRAMP, FISMA, Acquisition Support, Quality Assurance, Independent Verification and Validation, IT Solutions and Product Sales. To learn more visit: www.techanax.com

