Prince William County Congratulates Woodbridge-based TechAnax on 2018 Achievements

Prince William County Department of Economic Development congratulates TechAnax
LLC, a Serviced Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)
professional services firm, on its business innovation and achievements
in 2018.
Prince William County-based TechAnax LLC’s focus on delivering quality solutions and building customer relationships propelled the company into the Top #25 Inc. 5000 and achieved recognition as one of Washington Technology’s Fast 50 and Washington Business Journal’s 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Greater Washington in 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
For the second year in a row, TechAnax
was recognized by Inc 5000. The company climbed to the #22 spot in
the Top
25 Inc 5000 businesses in America, edging up from #29 in 2017, with
a 4-year growth rate of 9,508%. TechAnax was also ranked 2nd
out of the 290 Virginia companies that made the list.
“We applaud innovators of business and congratulate all those involved
in the company’s success,” said Chris Price, Prince William County
Deputy County Executive and Interim Executive Director, Department of
Economic Development. “National recognition, as well as recognition
right here in Greater Washington, is a testament to successful
enterprise growth in Prince William County and underscores the
advantages of doing business here.”
“In short, 2018 can be summed up as unbelievable for TechAnax,” shared
Byron Athan, Chief Executive Officer, TechAnax. “We have seen tremendous
growth and fantastic numbers, which have occurred thanks to our
dedicated Prince William County-based workforce delivering quality
solutions and building customer relationships.”
TechAnax, was also recognized as the 2nd Fastest Growing
Company in Greater Washington in 2018, by the Washington Business
Journal. In order to qualify, each company had to be headquartered
in Greater Washington, as well as be privately and independently owned.
Companies also had to achieve revenue growth each year between 2015 and
2017, with revenue of at least $2 million in 2015, and at least $10
million in 2017. Seventy-five businesses were ranked by the average
percentage growth in revenue over the three-year period, according
to the Washington Business Journal.
Prior to this, TechAnax achieved 4th place as one of the Washington
Technology Fast 50 in which, Washington Technology ranked the
fastest-growing small businesses in the government market, according to
compound annual growth rate from 2013 through 2017.
About TechAnax
TechAnax, a SDVOSB, provides customers with services and solutions from
a company with core values and work ethics reflecting integrity, trust,
respect and accountability. It prides itself as a professional services
company delivering customized information technology and management
solutions. TechAnax is ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011
certified, ISO/IEC 20243:2015 certified, and appraised for CMMI-DEV ML3
and CMMI-SVC ML3. Member of Project Management Institute (PMI) and
partnered with a variety of strategic manufacturers. Our solutions and
core competencies include; Program Management, System Engineering,
Software Development, DevOps, Network Design and Engineering,
Information Assurance, Service Desk Operations, Unified Communications,
Secure Audio/Video Solutions, Data Center Hosting/Consolidation, Cloud
Migration Planning, Cloud Hosting, FedRAMP, FISMA, Acquisition Support,
Quality Assurance, Independent Verification and Validation, IT Solutions
and Product Sales. To learn more visit: www.techanax.com
