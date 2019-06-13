Prince William County Expedites Public-Private-Partnership Project Neabsco Creek Channel Dredging

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is pleased to announce
the Neabsco Creek Channel is re-opened and restored to navigable depth,
as approved by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The opening
was made official during a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 6, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005771/en/
The Neabsco Creek Channel is an essential navigable waterway for
emergency rescue craft, commercial vessel traffic, boat fueling and
recreational purposes. Last year, the United States Coast Guard replaced
the channel’s navigational aids with “Danger” signs after finding parts
of the channel too shallow to navigate due to silting. Thanks to a
Public-Private-Partnership (P3), led by the County, recreational boaters
will again be able to access the Neabsco Creek Channel and new and
existing businesses will gain from the enhanced economic and
recreational activity for residents and visitors alike.
Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors
said: “The Neabsco Creek Channel is an important ecosystem for our
businesses. This project was based on a commitment and pledge to do what
is right for our businesses, residents and visitors. It further
demonstrates the power of public-private-partnerships, which was made
possible by many state, county and business partners and we thank each
and every one of you.”
Supervisor Frank J. Principi, Woodbridge Magisterial District speaking
at the event said: “The channel dredging is a model
Public-Private-Partnership. When marina owners contacted me, I organized
a stakeholder group of local residents and businesses, and brought
county, state and federal officials to the table. Together, we secured
the resources to remove 20 tons of silt and get navigational aids
restored in time for boating season. Using the P3 model, the County
successfully preserved small businesses, boater safety, jobs and
protection of the watershed.”
Chris M. Price, Prince William County Deputy County Executive and
Interim Executive Director, Department of Economic Development said:
“Today is truly a celebration of commitment at every level. As we ramp
up our Potomac Communities economic development and tourism attractions,
we are reaffirming our commitment to existing and small businesses.”
As a result, the Neabsco Creek, LLC was formed for the purpose of
dredging the Neabsco Creek Channel and to support the continued
operation of 12 marine-related existing businesses, retain 50 jobs and
maintain the economic development, recreation and tourism opportunities
that abound in Prince William County. Neabsco Creek, LLC further
extended the dredging project to use any remaining funds to dredge three
state-owned “fairways” including the docks used by Fire and Rescue
System (OWL) fireboat and two public access boat ramps. This project
began in summer 2018 with work taking place around the clock, when
weather and other conditions permitted, to open for this year’s boating
season.
The nearly $1 million P3 capital improvement project was made possible
by the Virginia Port Authority providing a $194,330 grant that must be
matched with three dollars for every one dollar of funding and the
Prince William Board of County Supervisors therefore authorized $725,325
grant to Neabsco Creek, LLC that was managed by the Prince William
County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).
The Neabsco Creek is a 13.9 mile long (22.4km) tributary of the lower
tidal segment of the Potomac River in eastern Prince William County. The
Neabsco Creek watershed covers about 27 square miles, which has served
as a waterway for trade and commerce since the 1700’s. Today, it is a
bustling area for recreational boaters, fishing, kayaking and paddle
boat rentals and sundries are available at EZ Cruz, the Pilot House
Marina and Hampton’s Landing Marina. All marinas are located immediately
adjacent to Leesylvania State Park and at the end of Neabsco Road, in
the Potomac Communities, Woodbridge, Virginia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005771/en/