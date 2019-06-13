Prince William County Expedites Public-Private-Partnership Project Neabsco Creek Channel Dredging

Inlet Channel Re-Opens in time for Boating Season

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is pleased to announce the Neabsco Creek Channel is re-opened and restored to navigable depth, as approved by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The opening was made official during a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 6, 2019.

The Neabsco Creek Channel is an essential navigable waterway for emergency rescue craft, commercial vessel traffic, boat fueling and recreational purposes. Last year, the United States Coast Guard replaced the channel’s navigational aids with “Danger” signs after finding parts of the channel too shallow to navigate due to silting. Thanks to a Public-Private-Partnership (P3), led by the County, recreational boaters will again be able to access the Neabsco Creek Channel and new and existing businesses will gain from the enhanced economic and recreational activity for residents and visitors alike.

Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors said: “The Neabsco Creek Channel is an important ecosystem for our businesses. This project was based on a commitment and pledge to do what is right for our businesses, residents and visitors. It further demonstrates the power of public-private-partnerships, which was made possible by many state, county and business partners and we thank each and every one of you.”

Supervisor Frank J. Principi, Woodbridge Magisterial District speaking at the event said: “The channel dredging is a model Public-Private-Partnership. When marina owners contacted me, I organized a stakeholder group of local residents and businesses, and brought county, state and federal officials to the table. Together, we secured the resources to remove 20 tons of silt and get navigational aids restored in time for boating season. Using the P3 model, the County successfully preserved small businesses, boater safety, jobs and protection of the watershed.”

Chris M. Price, Prince William County Deputy County Executive and Interim Executive Director, Department of Economic Development said: “Today is truly a celebration of commitment at every level. As we ramp up our Potomac Communities economic development and tourism attractions, we are reaffirming our commitment to existing and small businesses.”

As a result, the Neabsco Creek, LLC was formed for the purpose of dredging the Neabsco Creek Channel and to support the continued operation of 12 marine-related existing businesses, retain 50 jobs and maintain the economic development, recreation and tourism opportunities that abound in Prince William County. Neabsco Creek, LLC further extended the dredging project to use any remaining funds to dredge three state-owned “fairways” including the docks used by Fire and Rescue System (OWL) fireboat and two public access boat ramps. This project began in summer 2018 with work taking place around the clock, when weather and other conditions permitted, to open for this year’s boating season.

The nearly $1 million P3 capital improvement project was made possible by the Virginia Port Authority providing a $194,330 grant that must be matched with three dollars for every one dollar of funding and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors therefore authorized $725,325 grant to Neabsco Creek, LLC that was managed by the Prince William County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

The Neabsco Creek is a 13.9 mile long (22.4km) tributary of the lower tidal segment of the Potomac River in eastern Prince William County. The Neabsco Creek watershed covers about 27 square miles, which has served as a waterway for trade and commerce since the 1700’s. Today, it is a bustling area for recreational boaters, fishing, kayaking and paddle boat rentals and sundries are available at EZ Cruz, the Pilot House Marina and Hampton’s Landing Marina. All marinas are located immediately adjacent to Leesylvania State Park and at the end of Neabsco Road, in the Potomac Communities, Woodbridge, Virginia.

