Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Princess Grace Foundation-USA Executive Director Toby E. Boshak Receives Order of Grimaldi from HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco for More Than Two Decades of Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby E. Boshak has received the Order of Grimaldi for her service as Executive Director of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA and her dedication to the Princely Family of Monaco. In a ceremony held at the Palace in Monaco, the medal was awarded in the presence of HRH The Princess of Hanover and invited guests by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, who serves as Vice Chairman of the Foundation. This recognition of distinction comes as Ms. Boshak begins a sabbatical as a prelude to moving on from the Foundation.

(PRNewsfoto/The Princess Grace Foundation-U)

During her tenure, Ms. Boshak has seen the Foundation through substantial growth as she oversaw the creation of continuing grants for artists in theatre, dance, and firm, quadrupling the amount of money offered to support their talent; forged lasting relationships with numerous Princess Grace Awards Winners; worked with the board to double the Foundation's endowment; and cultivated sponsorships with some of the world's premier luxury brands.

"It has been a pleasure to lead the Princess Grace Foundation-USA through two decades of growth. It's been rewarding to share in the accomplishments of so many Princess Grace Award winners and know that the Foundation has set an example for how performing artists and their talent ought to be nurtured and treasured in our society. With sincere thanks to the Board and the Princely Family of Monaco, I look forward to pursuing new challenges." 

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco thanked Ms. Boshak for her commitment, "My family and I are grateful for your outstanding leadership of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA for the past 23 years. Your help in realizing my mother's vision to support emerging artists has made a tremendous impact on the artistic landscape. We are fortunate to have had you at the helm and look forward to your continued involvement in the Foundation for years to come."

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly-supported foundation, headquartered in New York City and founded 37 years ago by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor his wife, Princess Grace's [Kelly] legacy. The Foundation assists emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since the Foundation's inception, more than 800 recipients have been awarded, totaling over $16 million. Some notable Princess Grace Awards recipients in Film include: Cary Fukunaga, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Hillenburg, Theater: Anna D. Shapiro, Tony Kushner, Dance: Robert Battle, Gillian Murphy, Tiler Peck, Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

Press Contact:
Rachel Biermann
212-317-1470 | rbiermann@pgfusa.org
www.pgfusa.org


photos © Princely Palace of Monaco

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-grace-foundation-usa-executive-director-toby-e-boshak-receives-order-of-grimaldi-from-hsh-prince-albert-ii-of-monaco-for-more-than-two-decades-of-service-300859346.html

SOURCE The Princess Grace Foundation-USA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pTRANSAT AT : An Air Transat flight director shares tips for discovering Barcelona
AQ
01:54pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Record Quarter with Q1 2019 Results
PU
01:54pDABUR INDIA : to collect, recycle over 3 lakh kg plastic waste
AQ
01:51pMONUMENT MINING : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
01:50pAtwell Ranks Among Top Design Firms in the Nation
BU
01:50pBenchmark Adds 7.52 km2 of Ground and New Targets Contiguous to the Lawyers Gold-Silver Trend Within B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe
NE
01:50pBENCHMARK METALS : Adds 7.52 km2 of Ground and New Targets Contiguous to the Lawyers Gold-Silver Trend Within B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe
EQ
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL
GL
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT
GL
01:45pCLEARWATER SEAFOODS : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About