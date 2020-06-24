Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Principal Management Group of North Texas Adds Three Communities to Client Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas) recently expanded its client base with the addition of three new communities in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. 

Comprised of nearly 700 homes, the three new communities are scattered throughout the metroplex between Princeton and Colleyville, Texas. They are all conveniently located near recreational activities, extensive shopping, a number of dining and entertainment options, and highly sought-after school districts. The growth of Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas’ client portfolio is attributed to their ability to provide excellent customer service and to drive superior results for communities. 

“I want to thank each of these associations for putting their trust in us for their management needs,” stated Mark Southall, Associa PMG North Texas president. “These communities are all unique, and that demonstrates the versatility Associa has and our ability to customize our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pNational Online Retailer of Prescription Eyewear Selects Bridgeline's Search to Power Product Discovery, Merchandising & Conversion
GL
03:44pCOSTAR : Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
03:43pInsurance Coverage Helped a Hockey Equipment Factory Pivot to Make PPEs (AM BestTV)
BU
03:41pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Groupon, Inc. Investors of Important June 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action – GRPN
GL
03:41pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Motion Control Market 2020-2024| Increasing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pSoybean Prices Rally as China Ramps Up Buying
DJ
03:40pSB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCitizens Broadband Radio Service Auction Presents New Options for Rural Operators
GL
03:40pWINDELN.DE SE : Clemens Jakopitsch new chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group