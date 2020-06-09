Log in
Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Virtual Cooking Class Featuring Local Chef

06/09/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas) is excited to announce “Virtual Cooking Demo with Chef Burak,” a culinary class for clients, to be held on June 15, 2020, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. CT. 

The free cooking class will be taught by local chef and owner of Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen, Burak Ozcan. Chef Burak will show viewers how to cook the perfect risotto at home and choose the best wine pairings for the rich Mediterranean dish. Participants will also have the opportunity to win a gift card to Ferah during the event’s raffle. 

Meaning “open, spacious, and bright” in Turkish, Ferah is the only chef-owned and chef-driven restaurant in Firewheel Town Center. Chef Burak is a classically trained chef with over 16 years of experience in gourmet kitchens around the world. He created Tex-Med cuisine, modern Mediterranean food with a Texan twist, in 2015. After testing the concept in multiple full-service hotels across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, he opened his first restaurant in 2019. Ferah uses locally sourced ingredients to create a diverse menu for a variety of tastes and dietary preferences. The restaurant’s chefs work with local sommeliers to curate specific wine pairings for their patrons. 

“Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas knows that nothing brings people together like food,” stated Mark Southall, Associa PMG North Texas president. “Offering this virtual cooking class with a unique chef who has impacted the local food scene is a great opportunity to bring people together and reiterate a sense of community.”

To RSVP or for more information, please email:

For Dallas area: Donna Walker | Donna.Walker@associa.us 

For Fort Worth area: Maria Rust | Maria.Rust@associa.us

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
