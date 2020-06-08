Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Principal of PLC at Work® Project School Wins Top Honor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Bloomington, Ind., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree announced today that Darin Landry, principal at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, has received the 2020 Principal of the Year Award from the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals.

“It is because of the work of the staff at Lakeside High School that I have been named Arkansas Secondary Principal of the Year,” said Landry. “Our staff is strong, dedicated and passionate about our students, their success and their futures. It is truly an honor to lead this group and impact the lives of students and our community every day.”

Last year, Lakeside High School, led by Landry, applied and was selected by the Arkansas Department of Education, in partnership with Solution Tree, to participate in the PLC at Work® Project, an ongoing program to develop and expand the Professional Learning Communities at Work® process across Arkansas. As part of the project, Lakeside staff receives three years of intensive job-embedded training, observation and coaching to build a strong culture of collaboration that enhances student learning.

Sarah Schuhl, one of the coaches working with Lakeside, praised Landry for his work as principal and called the award “a well-deserved honor.” She continued, “He is quick to recognize that Lakeside is a high performing school because of the dedication to student learning his administrative team and staff challenge themselves to achieve. He is both optimistic and passionate about strengthening the work of collaborative teams to give every student opportunities beyond high school.”

Over the past year, Landry believes Solution Tree has played a critical role in Lakeside’s improvement, as well as his personal growth as an administrator. “With the support of our Solution Tree coaches, I have become a stronger leader, my staff has become more collaborative and our students have been able to recognize their learning and strive even further for excellence,” he explained. 

Landry and Lakeside’s entire school community have received several other accolades during his tenure. Landry was awarded the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media Administrator of the Year Award for 2015. In 2019, U.S. News ranked Lakeside number nine on their list of the Best High Schools in Arkansas, and the Washington Post named the school as one of the “most challenging” in the nation. 


About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos, and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities for more than 20,000 educators. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Contact
Solution Tree
Erica Dooley-Dorocke
Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com
800.733.6786 ext. 247

###

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryder System, Inc. - R
GL
05:36pPUBLIC STORAGE : Announces Pricing of 4.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series L
BU
05:34pVAIL RESORTS : CEO to Donate $11.7 Million from SARs Exercise; Announces Grants to Support COVID-19 Efforts, Racial Justice Reform and Youth Access
AQ
05:34pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. - SRNE
GL
05:33pNOVS CAPI27 : NOVUS CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pDARKPULSE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:33pHURCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pTRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:33pFS BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:33pKBL MERGER CORP. IV : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : ALSTRIA OFFICE : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group