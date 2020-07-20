Print Media Statistics

Number of newspapers and magazines decreased by 8.0%

The number of newspapers and magazines was 5 thousand 485 with a decrease by 8.0% in 2019 compared to 2018. The 57.4% of these publications were magazines.

Number of newspapers and magazines by years, 2010-2019



Total annual circulation of newspapers/magazines decreased by 8.0%

Total annual circulation of newspapers/magazines decreased by 8.0% in 2019 compared to 2018. Total annual circulation of the newspapers/magazines published in our country was 1 billion 259 million 68 thousand 89 in 2019 and 94.2% of this was newspapers' circulation.

Annual domestic circulation of newspapers and magazines by years, 2010-2019



The 90.8% of the newspapers published locally

The 90.8% of the newspapers published in 2019 were local, 7.3% was national and 1.9% was regional publications. For the magazines, 65.9% was national, 29.5% was local and 4.5% was regional. The 83.6% of the total annual newspaper circulation was national newspapers, 15.7% was local and 0.8% was regional newspapers. For magazines, 83.7% of the total annual magazine circulation was national magazines, 12.9% was local and 3.5% was regional magazines.

The 23.4% of the magazines published monthly

The 29.7% of the newspapers were published weekly, 28.5% of them were published two-six times a week and 17.8% of them were published monthly. The 23.4% of the magazines were published monthly, 21.9% of them were published quarterly and 16.7% of them were published biannually. The 88.5% of total annual newspaper circulation was daily newspapers, 7.9% was from the newspapers published two-six times a week and 2.0% was weekly newspapers. For magazines, 62.1% of the total annual magazine circulation was monthly magazines while 9.8% was quarterly, 8.7% was weekly magazines and 7.8% was bimonthly.

The 89.3% of the newspapers had political/news/actual content

The 89.3% of the newspapers had political/news/actual content while 2.1% of them had sector-specific/professional content and 1.7% of them had local administration content. The 17.9% of the magazines had sector-specific/professional content while 14.1% of them had academic and 9.5% of them had education/examination content.

Distribution of newspapers by the most weighted kind of content (%), 2019

Distribution of magazines by the most weighted kind of content (%), 2019



The 9.8% of the newspapers gave supplements

The 9.8% of the newspapers and the 7.2% of the magazines published gave supplements.

Official announcement and advertising fees increased by 2.8%

According to the administrative data of Press Advertising Agency; the total official announcement and advertising fees increased by 2.8% in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached the amount of 467 million 41 thousand 82 TL.

Official announcement and advertising fees by type and year (TL), 2016-2019



The next release on this subject will be on July 2021.