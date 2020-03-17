Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Printed Electronics Market| Growing Demand for Flexible Display to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:01am GMT

Technavio has been monitoring the printed electronics market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.7 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005245/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing demand for flexible display will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for flexible display has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Printed Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Display
  • Sensors
  • Photovoltaics
  • Battery
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30214

Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our printed electronics market report covers the following areas:

  • Printed Electronics Market Size
  • Printed Electronics Market Trends
  • Printed Electronics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emerging stretchable electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the printed electronics market growth during the next few years.

Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the printed electronics market, including some of the vendors such as BASF, DuPont, E Ink Holdings, Molex and Thinfilm. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the printed electronics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist printed electronics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the printed electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the printed electronics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printed electronics market vendors

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Battery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emerging stretchable electronics
  • Rising smart packaging
  • The introduction of FHEs
  • Increasing popularity of 3D printed electronic

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF
  • DuPont
  • E Ink Holdings
  • Molex
  • Thinfilm

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aNORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:31aCOMPASS : Catering giant Compass serves profit warning as virus hits
RE
04:31aGlobal Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovation and Product-Line Extensions to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:30aHUDYA AB : postpones the company's year-end report with one week
AQ
04:30aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
04:26aChina Economic Activity Is Recovering, Officials Say
DJ
04:25aANGLO AMERICAN : slows Peru copper project construction due to national quarantine
RE
04:25aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:22aVolkswagen Group to suspend production, warns of difficult year
RE
04:22aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Warns of Possible Coronavirus Hit on Earnings
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group