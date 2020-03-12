Log in
Printers Market 2020-2024 | Need for Large-format Printers in Textile and Marketing Sectors to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the printers market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.91 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005618/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Printers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market will be fragmented during the forecast period. Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp. and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for large-format printers in textile and marketing sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for large-format printers in textile and marketing sectors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Printers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Printers Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Multifunction Printers
  • Single Function Printers

Technology

  • Laser
  • Inkjet
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40011

Printers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our printers market report covers the following areas:

  • Printers Market size
  • Printers Market trends
  • Printers Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of ink tank printer as one of the prime reasons driving the printers market growth during the next few years.

Printers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the printers market, including some of the vendors such as Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp. and Xerox Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the printers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Printers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist printers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the printers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the printers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Methodology for market sizing and vendor selection
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Multifunction printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Single function printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of ink tank printer
  • Improving capabilities of printers
  • Focus on inorganic growth strategies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brother Industries Ltd.
  • Canon Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Konica Minolta, Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Lexmark International Inc.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
