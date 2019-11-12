Printing Industries of America : TAGA Conference Keynote Speakers and Papers Announced

Pittsburgh, PA-The Technical Association of the Graphic Arts (TAGA) announces the lineup of keynote speakers and selected papers for its 2020 Annual Technical Conference in Oklahoma City, OK, March 15-18. TAGA is a leading resource for technical research and innovation in graphic communications and related fields.

Keynotes include:

Dr. Juanita Parris, global director of materials, Applications and Analytical Science, Sun Chemical Corporation

An Ink Supplier Perspective on Industry 4.0

Dr. Parris manages a diversified group of laboratories in the U.S. and Europe for the global leader in inks, coatings, pigments, and advanced materials. The digitization of manufacturing is bringing about astounding changes in printing and related industries. She'll explore a future in which the print manufacturing process will increasingly be directed by interconnected computers that can make decisions without human involvement.

Todd Fayne, principal engineer, PepsiCo

Circular Economy and Sustainability Solutions in Packaging

Fayne's impressive career with PepsiCo spans 13 years and in 2019 he became PepsiCo's Associate Director, Global Snacks R&D, leading the development of recyclable solutions in flexible packaging. The complexity of developing sustainable packaging, particularly that has value as a resource after its initial use, will be examined along with PepsiCo's progress toward ambitious goals.

David Crawley, professor of practice, College of Technology, University of Houston

Technology Innovation and the Success of Failure

Crawley will explain how to create an environment that breeds meaningfully unique solutions while leveraging the disciplines of systems-thinking processes and tools. He is a certified innovation professional and serves on the faculty of University of Houston where he lectures on technology leadership and innovation management. His lengthy career includes leadership positions at Young & Rubicam, Frito Lay, and a variety of technology firms.

Craig Reid, founder, CTR Resources, LLC

Industrial Custom Printing: A Status Report

Over 20 years of being an inkjet evangelist, Reid is currently engaged in client projects in digital print packaging, direct to shape, direct to object, textile, and industrial applications. He will discuss how to take advantage of new high-quality graphic options, including using them as a customizing feature with the proper integration of chemistry, substrate, system components, process, and workflow.

Paper presentations include:

Brand Colour Reproduction using Expanded Gamut Technology with Offset Printing

Reem El-Asaleh, Ph.D. and Dr. Martin Habekost [Ryerson University]

Color Gamut Extension on 4-color Sheet-fed Offset Press Using Ink Fountain Divider Methodology

Ruoxi (Rachel) Ma and Brian Lawler [California Polytechnic State University]

Consistent Determination of the Opacity of White Inks

Danny Rich [Sun Chemical Corporation]

Consistent Display of Clemson Brand Colors using Artificial Intelligence

Erica Walker and Dr. Hudson Smith [Clemson University]

Cyber Security Awareness in the Variable Data and Direct Mail Printing Industries and the Consequences of Data Breaches

Carl Blue and Dr. Charles Weiss [Clemson University]

Definition and Measurement of Lay-flat Degree for Books

Csaba Horvath [Nyomda-Technika Kft.]; Laszlo Koltai [Obuda University]; Istvan Lorincz and Peter Teleki [Alfoldi Nyomda Zrt.]

The Deployment of Tracking Technologies in Digital Inkjet Corrugated Production Using Printed Marks for Brand Supply Chain Management (Part I)

Gregory S. D'Amico and Christopher Bondy [Rochester Institute of Technology]

Determination of the Whiteness of Paper Substrates Containing Fluorescent Whitening Agents Under CIE D50

Danny Rich [Sun Chemical Corporation]

Effect of Ink, Substrate, and Target Line Width on Quality of Lines Printed Using a Piezoelectric Inkjet Printer

Mihir Ravindra Choudhari, Robert Eller, and Christine Heusner [Rochester Institute of Technology]

Eliminating Banding in Inkjet Output

Danny Hall [Global Graphics]

Evaluation of Commercial Expanded Gamut Printing Systems in Terms of Spot Color Reproduction and Printing Properties

Abhay Sharma [Ryerson University]

Exposure Risk Assessment: Production to Pressroom

Natasha Hausler Banke, PhD [INX International Ink Company]

Evaluation of Available ISO 13655 Backing Materials and Measurement Differences for the Packaging Industry

Jinkai Qian [Techkon USA]

IMAGE: Accurate Full Color Image Aging

Tim Quinn and Bruce Ridge [Nazdar Consultant]

Improving the Workflow for Personalized Packaging

Mike Rottenborn [Hybrid Software]

The Interaction Between Color Standards and Production Tolerances: A Mismatch of Metrics

Mark Bohan and Dawn Nye [Konica Minolta Business Solutions]

Investigation of a Hydrochromic Ink Used as a Safety Feature

Mustafa Bilgin and Johannes Backhaus [Bergisch University of Wuppertal]

An Investigation of Near Neutral ('G7') and TVI for Process Control

Christopher Smyth and Alexander Hyams [Ryerson University]

A Major Advance in Water-based Processing of Flexo Plates

John Anderson [Miraclon Corporation]

Manufacturing and Integrating Printed Electronics

Bill Ray [Nth Degree Technologies Inc. & Printed Energy Pty Ltd.]

New EB Curable CI-Flexo Ink Technology Providing Sustainable Printing Solutions for Packaging Applications

Brian Sullivan [Energy Sciences Inc.]

Quantification of Metamerism In the Graphic Arts

John Seymour [John the Math Guy, LLC]

Simplify Flexo Plate Calibration with SCTV: Smooth Plate Compensation Curves

Stefano d'Andrea [Flexographic Printing Process Trainer & Consultant]

Soy-Based Flexo Packaging Inks

Dipesh Sonar, Alexandra Pekarovicova, and Paul D. Fleming III [Western Michigan University]; Veronika Husovska [American Ink and Technology]

Surrogates to Status Reflection Density: A Comparison of Variation

Bruce Leigh Myers, Ph.D [Rochester Institute of Technology]

Transitioning the Production of Premium Products to Inkjet Web

Mike Herold [Ricoh USA]

Using Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Imposition

Tyler Thompson [Tilia Labs Inc.]

UV LED Low Migration Laminating Adhesives for Flexible Packaging

Jake Staples [Ashland]

A Wizard-Based Approach to Optimizing Screening Parameters in Flexo Printing

Mark Samworth [Esko USA]

Poster presentations include:

Aiming for G7 Master Compliance through a Color Managed Digital Printing Workflow

Haji Naik Dharavath [Central Connecticut State University]; Hans Kellogg [Ball State University]

Correlating Leadership Styles to Success in the Digital Media Era

Jean Pierce [University of Houston]

Quality Analysis of Hinge Lid Package in Rotogravure Printing Process

Soumen Basak, Rahul Kundu, Anwesha Bandopadhyay, and Bikram Mahishya [Jadavpur University, India]

The TAGA Annual Technical Conference provides an opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest research and innovations in graphic communications and related fields.

Papers will be published in the annual TAGA Proceedings. TAGA is recognized worldwide as the most prestigious and comprehensive literature resource for graphic arts sciences and technologies. For more information about the conference, please visit: www.taga.org/conference.

