Priority Health : further expands home medication delivery for all members through CVS, Meijer and Walgreens

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Priority Health announced today further expanded access to home medication deliveries for all its members with the largest pharmacies in the state. Members are now able to take advantage of free home delivery options offered by national retailers Meijer, Walgreens and CVS, as well as their own local pharmacies that offer this service. At this time delivery options are not limited to certain drugs or a specific day’s supply, but it is recommended members check with their pharmacy for up-to-date restrictions.

Priority Health members can also continue to use the company’s existing free mail order option offered through Express Scripts which provides 90-day prescriptions. Delivery is free, but member copay still applies for the cost of medications.

“We know how crucial it is for people to continue receiving and taking the medications they need,” said Christina Barrington, Pharm. D., Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at Priority Health. “These measures will allow us to continue serving our members while following guidelines set forth by both Governor Whitmer and national health organizations.”

Here are details for major pharmacies in Michigan:

Meijer : Next day delivery is available from select Meijer pharmacies, while all Meijer pharmacies offer free standard shipping. Free next day delivery is available beginning March 30. Members are recommended to call their primary Meijer pharmacy for more information and to set up home delivery.

: Next day delivery is available from select Meijer pharmacies, while all Meijer pharmacies offer free standard shipping. Free next day delivery is available beginning March 30. Members are recommended to call their primary Meijer pharmacy for more information and to set up home delivery. CVS : The average time for CVS to deliver medication to patients is 1-2 days through either UPS or FedEx. Priority Health members who would like to use this delivery service should contact CVS through CVS.com, the CVS mobile application, or by contacting their local CVS pharmacy directly. Free home delivery is available through at least April 17.

: The average time for CVS to deliver medication to patients is 1-2 days through either UPS or FedEx. Priority Health members who would like to use this delivery service should contact CVS through CVS.com, the CVS mobile application, or by contacting their local CVS pharmacy directly. Free home delivery is available through at least April 17. Walgreens: Most Walgreens Express orders are available to be delivered to the member’s home by the next business day. Prescriptions are not delivered on Sundays, and Friday/weekend requests are usually delivered by the following Tuesday. Priority Health members who would like to use this delivery service should contact Walgreens through Walgreens.com or by contacting their local Walgreens pharmacy directly. Free home delivery is available through at least April 21.

For more information on what COVID-19 is, what the symptoms are and how to reduce your risk, visit https://www.priorityhealth.com/landing/about-covid-19.

