|
Priority Technology Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
03/20/2019 | 07:31pm EDT
Strong Underlying Growth is Obscured by the Impact of Card
Association Rule Changes on Subscription-Billing e-Commerce Merchants
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the
“Company”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial
payment solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and
full-year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights
Fourth Quarter
2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
-
Consolidated revenue of $100.5 million declined 16.3% due to the
wind-down of subscription-billing e-commerce merchants resulting from
card association rule changes
-
Adjusted consolidated revenue(1) of $93.0 million, which
excludes the impact of subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, grew
4.2%
-
Gross profit margin increased to 29.8% from 24.6%. The Company’s gross
profit metric represents revenue less costs of merchant fees and other
costs of services on its consolidated statement of operations
-
Consolidated income from operations of $5.3 million declined $5.7
million
-
Adjusted consolidated income from operations(1) of $4.4
million, which excludes the impact of subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants and certain other expenses as described below, grew 59.1%
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $14.6 million compared
to $16.9 million
-
Total merchant bankcard processing dollar value grew 6.0% to $9.4
billion from $8.9 billion
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
-
Consolidated revenue of $424.4 million declined 0.3% due to the
wind-down of the subscription-billing channel, largely offset by
overall increases in bankcard processing dollar value and merchant
bankcard transaction volume of 10.1% and 6.1%, respectively
-
Adjusted consolidated revenue(1) of $359.2 million grew 8.9%
-
Gross profit margin increased to 25.9% from 24.5%
-
Consolidated income from operations of $19.9 million decreased $15.3
million
-
Adjusted consolidated income from operations(1) of $11.0
million increased $2.0 million, or 22.8%
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $52.9 million compared
to $56.9 million
-
Total merchant bankcard processing dollar value grew 10.1% to $38.2
billion from $34.7 billion
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at
the end of this earnings release for details regarding these measures
“2018 was a milestone year for Priority, despite being negatively
impacted by the closure of certain high-margin e-commerce merchants in
our Consumer Payments segment. Excluding that impact, we realized strong
organic sales growth in both our Consumer Payments and Commercial
Payments and Managed Services segments, while also executing several
highly strategic, accretive acquisitions that expanded our merchant
portfolio base while also enhancing gross profit. We remained focused
throughout the year on expanding our distribution channels and
integrated technology offerings for our partners, diversifying the
overall business and further aligning Priority with high-growth,
technology-driven industry verticals such as real estate, hospitality
and health care,” said Tom Priore, Executive Chairman and CEO of
Priority.
Subscription-Billing e-Commerce Merchants
The
comparative revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year periods has
been negatively affected by the wind-down of high-margin accounts with
certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants. The wind-down of
merchants in this channel was due to industry-wide changes for enhanced
card association compliance. This revenue, entirely within the Consumer
Payments segment, was $7.5 million and $30.7 million in the fourth
quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, and was $65.2 million and $95.6
million for the full-years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. The corresponding income from operations associated with
this revenue was $3.0 million and $10.3 million in the fourth quarters
of 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $21.3 million and $31.9 million for
the full years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Non-recurring Expenses
Income from operations for the
fourth quarter and full-year periods has also been negatively affected
by the incurrence of non-recurring expenses largely associated with the
July 2018 Business Combination and conversion to a public company, such
as legal, accounting, advisory and consulting expenses plus certain
legal settlements incurred in these periods. Non-recurring operating
expenses, entirely within Corporate, were $2.1 million in both fourth
quarters, and were $12.4 million and $5.6 million for the full years
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Summary
Revenue:
Fourth Quarter 2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
Consolidated
revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $100.5 million, a
decline of $19.5 million compared with the 2017 fourth quarter. This
decline was driven by the wind-down of the subscription-billing
merchants which generated revenue of $7.5 million in the fourth quarter
of 2018 and $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted
consolidated revenue grew 4.2% in the 2018 quarter compared with the
2017 quarter.
Total merchant bankcard volume processed in the fourth quarter 2018 of
$9.4 billion grew by 6.0%, as compared with $8.9 billion in the fourth
quarter 2017. Merchant bankcard transaction volume of 114.3 million in
the fourth quarter 2018 grew by 2.0%, as compared with the 2017 quarter.
Consumer Payments revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to
$92.5 million, a decline of $20.7 million compared with the 2017 fourth
quarter. Revenue for the subscription-billing merchants declined $23.2
million during the quarter compared to the prior year. Adjusted
consolidated revenue in this segment grew 3.1%. Commercial Payments and
Managed Services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $8.0
million, a 17.9% increase over $6.8 million in the 2017 fourth quarter.
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
Consolidated
revenue for full year 2018 of $424.4 million approximated full year 2017
revenue of $425.6 million. This slight decline was driven by the
wind-down of the subscription-billing merchants which generated revenue
of $65.2 million in the full-year 2018 and $95.6 million in the
full-year 2017, largely offset by overall increases in bankcard
processing dollar value and merchant bankcard transaction volume.
Adjusted consolidated revenue of $359.2 million for full-year 2018,
compares with $330.0 million in the 2017, an 8.9% increase.
Total merchant bankcard volume processed in full-year 2018 of $38.2
billion grew by 10.1%, as compared with $34.7 billion in the full-year
2017. Merchant bankcard transaction volume of 465.8 million in the
full-year 2018 grew by 6.1%, as compared with full-year 2017.
Consumer Payments revenue for full year 2018 amounted to $395.0 million,
a decline of $5.3 million compared with full year 2017. Revenue from the
subscription-billing merchants declined $30.4 million. Adjusted revenue
in this segment grew 8.2%. Commercial Payments and Managed Services
revenue for full year 2018 amounted to $29.4 million, a 16.3% growth
over $25.3 million for full year 2017.
Income from Operations:
Fourth Quarter 2018, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017
Consolidated
income from operations was $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2018,
compared with $10.9 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. This decline was
driven by the wind-down of the subscription-billing merchants which
generated income of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $10.3
million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted consolidated income from
operations grew 4.2% in the 2018 quarter compared with the 2017 quarter.
Consumer Payments income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018
amounted to $13.1 million, a decline of $4.5 million compared with the
2017 fourth quarter. Income from operations from the
subscription-billing merchants declined $7.3 million. Adjusted income
from operations in this segment grew 38.5% in the 2018 quarter compared
with the 2017 quarter. Commercial Payments and Managed Services loss
from operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $1.5 million,
compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. Corporate expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $6.2
million, compared with $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-recurring expenses amounted to $2.1 million in both fourth quarters.
Full-Year 2018, Compared with Full-Year 2017
Income
from operations was $19.9 million for full year 2018, compared with
$35.2 million for full year 2017. Subscription-billing operating income
was $21.3 million in 2018 and $31.9 million in 2017. Non-recurring
expenses were $12.4 million in 2018 and $5.6 million in 2017. Adjusted
income from operations was $11.0 million in full-year 2018, compared
with $8.9 million in full year 2017, a growth of 22.8%.
Consumer Payments income from operations for full-year 2018 amounted to
$50.5 million, a decline of $4.9 million compared with full-year 2017.
Income from operations from the subscription-billing merchants declined
$10.6 million. Adjusted income from operations in this segment grew
23.8%. Commercial Payments and Managed Services loss from operations for
full-year 2018 amounted to $2.9 million, compared with full-year income
from operations of $1.0 million in 2017. Corporate expense for full-year
2018 amounted to $27.7 million, compared with $21.2 million for full
year 2017. Non-recurring expenses amounted to $12.4 million in 2018,
compared with $5.6 million. Excluding the non-recurring expenses,
Corporate expense amounted to $15.3 million in 2018, compared with $15.6
million in 2017.
Interest Expense:
Interest expense of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased
by $1.6 million from $6.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Full-year
2018 interest expense of $29.9 million increased by $4.9 million
compared with $25.1 million in 2017. The increases in interest expense
are due to higher outstanding borrowings.
Other Expense, Net:
Other expense, net of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018,
compares with $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The 2018
quarter includes $1.3 million of debt modification costs, and the 2017
quarter includes $2.7 million of expense related to the fair value
change of the Goldman Sachs warrant.
Other expense, net of $6.8 million in full year 2018, compares with $5.6
million in full year 2017. The 2018 amount includes $3.5 million expense
related to the fair value change of the Goldman Sachs warrant, $2.6
million debt modification expense, and $0.9 million loss on equity
method investment, and $0.6 million of interest income. For full-year
2017, other expense, net was comprised of $4.4 million expense related
to the fair value change of the Goldman Sachs warrant, $1.7 million debt
modification expense and $0.6 million of interest income.
Acquisition / Partnership Updates
Priority’s acquisition strategy is focused on identifying immediately
accretive purchases of residual sales channels designed to improve
earnings and lock in long-term revenue and sales commitments with
independent resellers. In addition to continued purchases of merchant
portfolios in the fourth quarter, the Company consummated the
acquisition of certain merchant portfolio assets from Direct Connect
Merchant Services LLC and Blue Parasol Group LLC, a portfolio company of
The Beekman Group. As part of the transaction, Priority added a diverse
and low-risk merchant portfolio processing $1.7 billion in annual volume.
In addition, the Company has recently negotiated an operating
partnership in the real estate payments vertical with an industry leader
in the space. The new partner cannot be named publicly until it receives
final Board approval, which the Company believes is imminent. Priority
will be the majority owner with a preferred equity position and handle
day-to-day operations of the enterprise, while benefitting from
technology and property management contracts from its new partner’s
existing business. Together, the Company believes that the new entity
will provide a single platform that meets the needs of all landlord
constituents - from integrated enterprise property managers, middle
market partners and small/local landlords for rent, dues and storage
Liquidity
Working capital, current assets less current liabilities, was $21.1
million at year end 2018 and $39.5 million at year end 2017. As of
December 31, 2018, unrestricted cash amounted to $15.6 million compared
with $28.0 million at December 31, 2017. These unrestricted balances do
not include cash of $18.2 million at year end 2018 and $16.2 million at
year end 2017 related to customer settlement funds and reserves. At
year-end 2018, the Company had availability of $25.0 million under a
revolving credit arrangement.
Debt
On January 11, 2018 the Second Amendment to the Senior Credit Facility
increased borrowings by $67.5 million. On December 24, 2018 the Third
Amendment increased borrowings by an additional $60.0 million. This
Third Amendment also allows for a delayed draw of an additional $70.0
million, which will be used to fund acquisitions and partnerships,
including the previously mentioned partnership that is expected to close
within the next week.
As of December 31, 2018, outstanding long-term debt amounted to $412.7
million compared to $283.1 million at December 31, 2017. The debt
balance consisted of outstanding term debt of $322.7 million under the
Senior Credit Facility and $90.0 million in term debt under the
subordinated Goldman Sachs Credit Agreement (including accrued
payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest through December 31, 2018). The
outstanding principal amounts under the Senior Credit Facility and the
subordinated Goldman Sachs Credit Agreement mature in January 2023 and
July 2023, respectively. The $25.0 million revolving credit facility
expires in January 2022.
2019 Outlook
Priore concluded, “As we look to 2019, we expect to deliver modest
revenue growth over 2018, despite a forecasted $50 million gross revenue
decline from the subscription e-commerce business year over year. In
addition, we are targeting Earn-out Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
of $75 million for the full year 2019. Our underlying growth continues
to be driven by strong organic volumes and improved gross profit trends,
along with the positive impact of several strategic, accretive
acquisitions. As the largest shareholders of the Company, we are highly
aligned on our long-term goals and well positioned to deliver
sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We regularly review the following key non-GAAP measures to evaluate our
business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial
projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We
believe these non-GAAP measures help illustrate the underlying financial
and business trends relating to our results of operations and
comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these
non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However,
these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for
prominent measurements calculated in accordance GAAP. Rather, the
non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures
prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Revenue
Revenue for the year ended December
31, 2018 has been negatively affected by the closure of high-margin
accounts with certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants. The
closure of merchants in this channel was due to industry-wide changes
for enhanced card association compliance. This revenue, which is
entirely within our Consumer Payments reportable segment, was $65.2
million and $95.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
respectively. We refer to adjusted revenue, which excludes these revenue
amounts from the periods presented. We review this non-GAAP measure to
evaluate our underlying revenue and trends.
Adjusted Income from Operations
Income from
operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 has also been negatively
affected by the closure of the high-margin accounts with certain
subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, as well as the incurrence of
non-recurring expenses largely associated with our July 2018 Business
Combination and conversion to a public company, such as legal,
accounting, advisory and consulting expenses plus certain legal
settlements. Our income from operations associated with the
subscription-billing e-commerce merchants, which is entirely within our
Consumer Payments reportable segment, was $21.3 million and $31.9
million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively. The
non-recurring operating expenses, which were entirely within Corporate,
were $12.4 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31,
2018 and 2017 respectively. We refer to adjusted operating income
amounts non-GAAP measures, which exclude this operating income and non-
recurring operating expenses from the periods presented. We review these
non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profitability performance
and trends.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA
is earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization
expenses (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further
excludes certain non-cash expenses such as equity-based compensation and
fair value adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes non-recurring
expenses such as Business Combination costs, litigation settlement
costs, certain legal services costs, professional fees, consulting fees,
employee severances and settlements, and certain other adjustments. Our
financial covenants under our debt agreements and the Earnout Incentive
Plan pursuant to the Business Combination are based on the non-GAAP
measure referred to as Earnout Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of
Earnout Adjusted EBITDA begins with Adjusted EBITDA (as disclosed above)
and further includes the pro-forma effects related to acquired merchant
portfolios and residual streams and run rate adjustments for certain
contracted savings on an annualized basis. We review these non-GAAP
EBITDA measures to evaluate our business and trends, measure our
performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make
strategic decisions.
The reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Income from
Operations, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted EBITDA to the
most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in
accordance with GAAP, are shown in the attached schedules to this press
release.
Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP
financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because
it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability
of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the
variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items
that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future
periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the
Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP
analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash
reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable
accuracy. For example, equity compensation expense would be difficult to
estimate because it depends on the Company’s future hiring and retention
needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company’s common
stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant
change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP
reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about
the Company’s outlook.
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant card fees
|
|
|
$
|
92,372
|
|
|
$
|
112,780
|
|
|
$
|
(20,408
|
)
|
|
(18.1
|
)%
|
Outsourced services and other
|
|
|
|
8,094
|
|
|
|
7,190
|
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
100,466
|
|
|
|
119,970
|
|
|
|
(19,504
|
)
|
|
(16.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of merchant card fees
|
|
|
|
65,947
|
|
|
|
85,954
|
|
|
|
(20,007
|
)
|
|
(23.3
|
)%
|
Costs of outsourced and other
|
|
|
|
4,610
|
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Salary and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
9,918
|
|
|
|
8,001
|
|
|
|
1,917
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
7,061
|
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
|
3,641
|
|
|
106.5
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
7,654
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
95,190
|
|
|
|
109,021
|
|
|
|
(13,831
|
)
|
|
(12.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
|
|
10,949
|
|
|
|
(5,673
|
)
|
|
(51.8
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(8,042
|
)
|
|
|
(6,458
|
)
|
|
|
(1,584
|
)
|
|
24.5
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(1,676
|
)
|
|
|
(2,616
|
)
|
|
|
940
|
|
|
(35.9
|
)%
|
Total other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
(9,718
|
)
|
|
|
(9,074
|
)
|
|
|
(644
|
)
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(4,442
|
)
|
|
|
1,875
|
|
|
|
(6,317
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(768
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(768
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(3,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,875
|
|
|
$
|
(5,549
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n.m. = not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31,
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant card fees
|
|
|
$
|
392,033
|
|
|
$
|
398,988
|
|
|
$
|
(6,955
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
Outsourced services and other
|
|
|
|
32,382
|
|
|
|
26,631
|
|
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
424,415
|
|
|
|
425,619
|
|
|
|
(1,204
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of merchant card fees
|
|
|
|
296,223
|
|
|
|
305,461
|
|
|
|
(9,238
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
Costs of outsourced and other
|
|
|
|
18,128
|
|
|
|
15,743
|
|
|
|
2,385
|
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
Salary and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
38,324
|
|
|
|
32,357
|
|
|
|
5,967
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
19,740
|
|
|
|
14,674
|
|
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
34.5
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
32,081
|
|
|
|
22,545
|
|
|
|
9,536
|
|
|
42.3
|
%
|
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
nm
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
404,496
|
|
|
|
390,370
|
|
|
|
14,126
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
19,919
|
|
|
|
35,249
|
|
|
|
(15,330
|
)
|
|
(43.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(29,935
|
)
|
|
|
(25,058
|
)
|
|
|
(4,877
|
)
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(6,784
|
)
|
|
|
(5,597
|
)
|
|
|
(1,187
|
)
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
Total other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
(36,719
|
)
|
|
|
(30,655
|
)
|
|
|
(6,064
|
)
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(16,800
|
)
|
|
|
4,594
|
|
|
|
(21,394
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,759
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,759
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(15,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,594
|
|
|
$
|
(19,635
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n.m. = not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars and volume amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
92,472
|
|
|
$
|
113,191
|
|
|
$
|
(20,719
|
)
|
|
(18.3
|
)%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
79,410
|
|
|
|
95,591
|
|
|
|
(16,181
|
)
|
|
(16.9
|
)%
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
13,062
|
|
|
$
|
17,600
|
|
|
$
|
(4,538
|
)
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
9,344,474
|
|
|
$
|
8,833,600
|
|
|
$
|
510,874
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
114,279
|
|
|
|
112,040
|
|
|
|
2,239
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
7,994
|
|
|
$
|
6,779
|
|
|
$
|
1,215
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
9,542
|
|
|
|
6,983
|
|
|
|
2,559
|
|
|
36.6
|
%
|
(Loss) from operations
|
|
|
$
|
(1,548
|
)
|
|
$
|
(204
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,344
|
)
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
(19.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
79,709
|
|
|
$
|
54,381
|
|
|
$
|
25,328
|
|
|
46.6
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
125.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations of segments
|
|
|
$
|
11,514
|
|
|
$
|
17,396
|
|
|
$
|
(5,882
|
)
|
|
(33.8
|
)%
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
|
|
(6,238
|
)
|
|
|
(6,447
|
)
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)%
|
Consolidated income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
5,276
|
|
|
$
|
10,949
|
|
|
$
|
(5,673
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
9,424,183
|
|
|
$
|
8,887,981
|
|
|
$
|
536,202
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
114,340
|
|
|
|
112,067
|
|
|
|
2,273
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31,
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars and volume amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
394,986
|
|
|
$
|
400,320
|
|
|
$
|
(5,334
|
)
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
344,458
|
|
|
|
344,847
|
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
50,528
|
|
|
$
|
55,473
|
|
|
$
|
(4,945
|
)
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
37,892,474
|
|
|
$
|
34,465,600
|
|
|
$
|
3,426,874
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
465,584
|
|
|
|
439,055
|
|
|
|
26,529
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
29,429
|
|
|
$
|
25,299
|
|
|
$
|
4,130
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
32,350
|
|
|
|
24,327
|
|
|
|
8,023
|
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
(2,921
|
)
|
|
$
|
972
|
|
|
$
|
(3,893
|
)
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
(9.9
|
)%
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
262,824
|
|
|
$
|
190,338
|
|
|
$
|
72,486
|
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
82.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations of segments
|
|
|
$
|
47,607
|
|
|
$
|
56,445
|
|
|
$
|
(8,838
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)%
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
|
|
(27,688
|
)
|
|
|
(21,196
|
)
|
|
|
(6,492
|
)
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
Consolidated income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
19,919
|
|
|
$
|
35,249
|
|
|
$
|
(15,330
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key indicators:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value
|
|
|
$
|
38,155,298
|
|
|
$
|
34,655,938
|
|
|
$
|
3,499,360
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Merchant bankcard transaction volume
|
|
|
|
465,757
|
|
|
|
439,150
|
|
|
|
26,607
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
SEGMENT RESULTS RECASTED FOR CORPORATE AND ALLOCATIONS CHANGES
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
108,981
|
|
|
$
|
97,732
|
|
|
$
|
95,801
|
|
|
$
|
92,472
|
|
|
$
|
394,986
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
6,615
|
|
|
|
7,030
|
|
|
|
7,790
|
|
|
|
7,994
|
|
|
|
29,429
|
|
Consolidated revenues
|
|
|
$
|
115,596
|
|
|
$
|
104,762
|
|
|
$
|
103,591
|
|
|
$
|
100,466
|
|
|
$
|
424,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
15,215
|
|
|
$
|
10,346
|
|
|
$
|
11,905
|
|
|
$
|
13,062
|
|
|
$
|
50,528
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
|
|
(579
|
)
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
|
(1,548
|
)
|
|
|
(2,921
|
)
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
(7,010
|
)
|
|
|
(6,562
|
)
|
|
|
(7,878
|
)
|
|
|
(6,238
|
)
|
|
|
(27,688
|
)
|
Consolidated income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
7,878
|
|
|
$
|
3,205
|
|
|
$
|
3,560
|
|
|
$
|
5,276
|
|
|
$
|
19,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
3,436
|
|
|
$
|
3,646
|
|
|
$
|
4,415
|
|
|
$
|
6,448
|
|
|
$
|
17,945
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
Consolidated depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
$
|
3,767
|
|
|
$
|
4,013
|
|
|
$
|
4,899
|
|
|
$
|
7,061
|
|
|
$
|
19,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
87,137
|
|
|
$
|
95,658
|
|
|
$
|
104,334
|
|
|
$
|
113,191
|
|
|
$
|
400,320
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
5,955
|
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
|
6,612
|
|
|
|
6,779
|
|
|
|
25,299
|
|
Consolidated revenues
|
|
|
$
|
93,092
|
|
|
$
|
101,611
|
|
|
$
|
110,946
|
|
|
$
|
119,970
|
|
|
$
|
425,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
10,989
|
|
|
$
|
12,457
|
|
|
$
|
14,427
|
|
|
$
|
17,600
|
|
|
$
|
55,473
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
|
972
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
(4,752
|
)
|
|
|
(4,565
|
)
|
|
|
(5,432
|
)
|
|
|
(6,447
|
)
|
|
|
(21,196
|
)
|
Consolidated income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
6,564
|
|
|
$
|
8,270
|
|
|
$
|
9,466
|
|
|
$
|
10,949
|
|
|
$
|
35,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments
|
|
|
$
|
3,353
|
|
|
$
|
3,638
|
|
|
$
|
3,236
|
|
|
$
|
3,109
|
|
|
$
|
13,336
|
|
Commercial Payments and Managed Services
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
887
|
|
Consolidated depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
$
|
3,644
|
|
|
$
|
4,008
|
|
|
$
|
3,602
|
|
|
$
|
3,420
|
|
|
$
|
14,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
$
|
15,631
|
|
|
$
|
27,966
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
18,200
|
|
|
|
16,193
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
45,651
|
|
|
|
47,433
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
3,305
|
|
|
|
3,550
|
|
Current portion of notes receivable
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
3,442
|
|
Settlement assets
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
7,207
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
85,145
|
|
|
|
105,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes receivable, less current portion
|
|
|
|
852
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
Property, equipment, and software, net
|
|
|
|
17,482
|
|
|
|
11,943
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
109,515
|
|
|
|
101,532
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
124,637
|
|
|
|
42,062
|
|
Deferred income tax assets, net
|
|
|
|
49,692
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
388,618
|
|
|
$
|
266,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
27,638
|
|
|
$
|
18,603
|
|
Accrued residual commissions
|
|
|
|
18,715
|
|
|
|
23,470
|
|
Customer deposits
|
|
|
|
3,282
|
|
|
|
4,853
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
|
|
7,582
|
|
Settlement obligations
|
|
|
|
11,132
|
|
|
|
10,474
|
|
Current portion of equity repurchase obligation
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
64,060
|
|
|
|
66,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of discounts and deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
402,095
|
|
|
|
267,939
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,701
|
|
Equity repurchase obligation
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,690
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,936
|
|
|
|
6,050
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
410,031
|
|
|
|
290,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
474,091
|
|
|
|
356,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity (deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(85,540
|
)
|
|
|
(90,228
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
(85,473
|
)
|
|
|
(90,155
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
$
|
388,618
|
|
|
$
|
266,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(3,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,875
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of assets
|
|
|
|
7,061
|
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
Equity in loss (income) and impairment of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(1,215
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
|
Payment-in-kind interest
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
Other non-cash charges
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities (net of business
combinations)
|
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
|
(2,111
|
)
|
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
6,512
|
|
|
|
7,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, equipment, and software
|
|
|
|
(2,156
|
)
|
|
|
(1,687
|
)
|
Acquisitions of merchant portfolios
|
|
|
|
(64,427
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
(66,583
|
)
|
|
|
(1,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount
|
|
|
|
59,700
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(823
|
)
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Recapitalization costs paid
|
|
|
|
(349
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
58,425
|
|
|
|
(500
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(1,646
|
)
|
|
|
5,703
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter
|
|
|
|
35,477
|
|
|
|
38,456
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
|
|
|
$
|
33,831
|
|
|
$
|
44,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash
financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
$
|
6,813
|
|
|
$
|
5,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(15,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,594
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of assets
|
|
|
|
19,740
|
|
|
|
14,674
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
|
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,211
|
|
Equity in losses and impairment of unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(2,206
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
|
3,458
|
|
|
|
4,198
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,753
|
|
Payment-in-kind interest
|
|
|
|
4,897
|
|
|
|
5,118
|
|
Other non-cash charges
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities (net of business
combinations)
|
|
|
|
16,357
|
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
31,348
|
|
|
|
36,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses
|
|
|
|
(7,508
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additions to property, equipment, and software
|
|
|
|
(10,562
|
)
|
|
|
(6,554
|
)
|
Acquisitions of merchant portfolios
|
|
|
|
(90,858
|
)
|
|
|
(2,483
|
)
|
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
(108,928
|
)
|
|
|
(9,037
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount
|
|
|
|
126,813
|
|
|
|
276,290
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(2,834
|
)
|
|
|
(90,696
|
)
|
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(425
|
)
|
|
|
(4,570
|
)
|
Distributions from equity
|
|
|
|
(7,075
|
)
|
|
|
(3,399
|
)
|
Redemptions of equity interests
|
|
|
|
(76,211
|
)
|
|
|
(203,000
|
)
|
Recapitalization proceeds
|
|
|
|
49,389
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Redemption of warrants
|
|
|
|
(12,701
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Recapitalization costs
|
|
|
|
(9,704
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
67,252
|
|
|
|
(25,375
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(10,328
|
)
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
44,159
|
|
|
|
41,702
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
|
$
|
33,831
|
|
|
$
|
44,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash
financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
$
|
23,350
|
|
|
$
|
19,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF
NON-GAAP OPERATING MEASURES
(unaudited)
The reconciliations of Adjusted Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted
Consolidated Operating Expenses, Adjusted Consolidated Operating Income,
Adjusted Consolidated Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Consumer Payments
Revenue, Adjusted Consumer Payments Operating Expenses, and Adjusted
Consumer Payments Operating Income to the most directly comparable
financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are
shown in the following two tables:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
100,466
|
|
|
$
|
119,970
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(7,458
|
)
|
|
|
(30,676
|
)
|
Adjusted consolidated revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
93,008
|
|
|
$
|
89,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
95,190
|
|
|
$
|
109,021
|
|
Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
(4,458
|
)
|
|
|
(20,343
|
)
|
Less: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
(2,090
|
)
|
|
|
(2,128
|
)
|
Adjusted consolidated operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
88,642
|
|
|
$
|
86,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated income from operations (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
5,276
|
|
|
$
|
10,949
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(7,458
|
)
|
|
|
(30,676
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
|
20,343
|
|
Add: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
Adjusted consolidated income from operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
4,366
|
|
|
$
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net (loss) income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,875
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(7,458
|
)
|
|
|
(30,676
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
|
20,343
|
|
Add: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
|
2,128
|
|
Add: income tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted consolidated net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,010
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,330
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
92,472
|
|
|
$
|
113,191
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(7,458
|
)
|
|
|
(30,676
|
)
|
Adjusted Consumer Payments revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
85,014
|
|
|
$
|
82,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments operating expenses (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
79,410
|
|
|
$
|
95,591
|
|
Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
(4,458
|
)
|
|
|
(20,343
|
)
|
Adjusted Consumer Payment operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
74,952
|
|
|
$
|
75,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments operating income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
13,062
|
|
|
$
|
17,600
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(7,458
|
)
|
|
|
(30,676
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
4,458
|
|
|
|
20,343
|
|
Adjusted Consumer Payments operating income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
10,062
|
|
|
$
|
7,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING MEASURES
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years ended December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
424,415
|
|
|
$
|
425,619
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(65,217
|
)
|
|
|
(95,646
|
)
|
Adjusted consolidated revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
359,198
|
|
|
$
|
329,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating expenses (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
404,496
|
|
|
$
|
390,370
|
|
Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
(43,910
|
)
|
|
|
(63,769
|
)
|
Less: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
(12,371
|
)
|
|
|
(5,570
|
)
|
Adjusted consolidated operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
348,215
|
|
|
$
|
321,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated income from operations (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
19,919
|
|
|
$
|
35,249
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(65,217
|
)
|
|
|
(95,646
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
43,910
|
|
|
|
63,769
|
|
Add: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
5,570
|
|
Adjusted consolidated income from operations (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
10,983
|
|
|
$
|
8,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net (loss) income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,594
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(65,217
|
)
|
|
|
(95,646
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
43,910
|
|
|
|
63,769
|
|
Add: non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
5,570
|
|
Add: income tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
1,565
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted consolidated net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(22,412
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,713
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments revenue (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
394,986
|
|
|
$
|
400,320
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(65,217
|
)
|
|
|
(95,646
|
)
|
Adjusted Consumer Payments revenue (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
329,769
|
|
|
$
|
304,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments operating expenses (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
344,458
|
|
|
$
|
344,847
|
|
Less: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
(43,910
|
)
|
|
|
(63,769
|
)
|
Adjusted Consumer Payment operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
300,548
|
|
|
$
|
281,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Payments operating income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
50,528
|
|
|
$
|
55,473
|
|
Less: Revenue from certain subscription-billing e-commerce merchants
|
|
|
|
(65,217
|
)
|
|
|
(95,646
|
)
|
Add: operating expenses of certain subscription-billing e-commerce
merchants
|
|
|
|
43,910
|
|
|
|
63,769
|
|
Adjusted Consumer Payments operating income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
29,221
|
|
|
$
|
23,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF
NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES
(unaudited)
The reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnout Adjusted
EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial
measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are shown in
the following two tables:
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,875
|
Add: Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
8,042
|
|
|
|
6,458
|
Add: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
7,061
|
|
|
|
3,420
|
Less: Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(768
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
10,661
|
|
|
|
11,753
|
Further adjusted by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Non-cash equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
295
|
Add: Non-recurring expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification costs and warrant fair value changes
|
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
Litigation settlement costs
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
1,737
|
Certain legal services (2)
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
|
—
|
Professional, accounting and consulting fees (3)
|
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
391
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
14,597
|
|
|
|
16,919
|
Further adjusted by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pro-forma impacts for acquisitions
|
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
|
300
|
Add: Other professional and consulting fees
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
212
|
Add: Other tax expenses and other adjustments
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
203
|
Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (4)
|
|
|
$
|
16,293
|
|
|
$
|
17,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,594
|
|
Add: Interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
29,935
|
|
|
|
25,058
|
|
Add: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
19,740
|
|
|
|
14,674
|
|
Less: Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(1,759
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
32,875
|
|
|
|
44,326
|
|
Further adjusted by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Non-cash equity-based compensation
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
Add: Non-recurring expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification costs and warrant fair value changes
|
|
|
|
6,042
|
|
|
|
5,966
|
|
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
Litigation settlement costs
|
|
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
|
2,329
|
|
Certain legal services (2)
|
|
|
|
4,900
|
|
|
|
2,699
|
|
Professional, accounting and consulting fees (3)
|
|
|
|
5,856
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
52,937
|
|
|
|
56,883
|
|
Further adjusted by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Pro-forma impacts for acquisitions
|
|
|
|
14,010
|
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
Add: Contracted revenue and savings
|
|
|
|
2,924
|
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
Add: Other professional and consulting fees
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
Add: Other tax expenses and other adjustments
|
|
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
Earnout Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (4)
|
|
|
$
|
72,673
|
|
|
$
|
61,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Interest expense includes amortization expense for deferred loan
costs and issue discount.
|
(2)
|
|
Legal expenses related to business and asset acquisition activity
and settlement negotiation and other litigation expenses.
|
(3)
|
|
Primarily transaction-related, capital markets and accounting
advisory services.
|
(4)
|
|
Presented only for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
reflecting definition in debt agreements entered into in connection
with the January 2017 debt refinancing.
|
|
|
|
|