Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. : (PRTH) Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange New Shares of its Common Stock for its Outstanding Warrants

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the
“Company”) today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”) an amendment to its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the
“Registration Statement”) and a Schedule TO, each announcing the
commencement of its offer to exchange newly issued shares of its common
stock for its currently outstanding warrants (the “Exchange Offer”), and
a related consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”).
The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to a
Prospectus/Offer to Exchange dated December 26, 2018, and Schedule TO,
dated December 26, 2018, each of which are filed with the SEC and more
fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and
Consent Solicitation. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are
being made to:
-
All holders of Priority’s publicly traded warrants to purchase its
common stock, which were originally issued in connection with the
initial public offering of Priority’s predecessor, M I Acquisitions,
Inc., on September 19, 2016 (the “M I IPO”), which entitle such
warrant holders to purchase one share of Priority’s common stock at an
exercise price of $11.50, subject to adjustments, referred to as the
“Public Warrants.” As of December 21, 2018, 5,310,109 Public Warrants
were outstanding. Pursuant to the Exchange Offer, Priority is offering
up to an aggregate of 1,019,541 shares of its common stock in exchange
for the Public Warrants.
-
All holders of certain of Priority’s warrants to purchase shares of
its common stock that were privately issued in connection with the M I
IPO, referred to as the “Private Warrants.” The Private Warrants
entitle the holders to purchase one share of Priority’s common stock
for a purchase price of $11.50, subject to adjustments. The terms of
the Private Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that
such Private Warrants are exercisable on a cashless basis and are not
redeemable by Priority, in each case so long as they are still held by
the initial holders or their affiliates. The Public Warrants and
Private Warrants are referred to collectively as the “Warrants.” As of
December 21, 2018, 421,107 Private Warrants were outstanding. Pursuant
to the Exchange Offer, Priority is offering up to an aggregate of
80,852 shares of our Common Stock in exchange for the Private Warrants.
Priority is offering 0.1920 shares of newly issued Priority common stock
in exchange for each of its outstanding Warrants. The offering period
will continue until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 25, 2019, or
until such later time and date to which Priority may extend it (the
“Expiration Date”). Tendered Warrants may be withdrawn by holders at any
time prior to the Expiration Date. Priority’s obligation to complete the
Exchange Offer is not conditioned on the receipt of a minimum number of
tendered Warrants.
Concurrent with the Exchange Offer, Priority will be soliciting consents
from holders of the outstanding Warrants to amend the warrant agreement,
dated September 13, 2016, between the Company and American Stock
Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the “Warrant Agreement “), which governs
all of the outstanding Warrants, to permit the Company to require that
each Warrant be mandatorily converted into 0.1728 shares of newly issued
Priority common stock. If this amendment to the Warrant Agreement is
approved by the Warrant holders, then the ratio that will be applied
after the Exchange Offer to mandatorily convert any remaining
outstanding Warrants into Priority common stock will be 10% less than
the ratio at which Warrant holders can choose to exchange Warrants for
common stock in the Exchange Offer. The Consent Solicitation will
continue until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on the Expiration Date.
Priority has engaged Cowen as the Dealer Manager for the Exchange Offer
and Consent Solicitation. Any questions or requests for assistance
concerning the Exchange Offer or the Consent Solicitation may be
directed to Cowen at (833) 297-2926. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been
appointed the Information Agent for the Exchange Offer and Consent
Solicitation, and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC has been
appointed the Exchange Agent. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP is serving as
legal counsel to Priority and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving
as legal counsel to Cowen.
Important Additional Information Has Been Filed with the SEC
Copies of the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange will be
available free of charge at the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Requests for documents may also be directed to Cowen at (833) 297-2926.
A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the securities to be
issued in the Exchange Offer has been filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. Such securities
may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not
constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell
the Warrants or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy
any shares of common stock in any state in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or
qualification under the laws of any such state. The Exchange Offer and
Consent Solicitation are being made only through the Schedule TO and
Prospectus/Offer to Exchange, and the complete terms and conditions of
the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are set forth in the
Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange. Holders of the Warrants
are urged to read the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange
carefully before making any decision with respect to the Exchange Offer
and Consent Solicitation because they contain important information,
including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Exchange Offer
and Consent Solicitation. None of Priority, or any of its management or
its board of directors, or the Information Agent, the Exchange Agent or
the Dealer Manager makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders
of warrants should tender Warrants for exchange in the Exchange Offer or
consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation.
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial
payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to
its merchant network and distribution partners. Our enterprise operates
from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer
service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing us to
provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent
opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,”
“plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent,
belief, or expectations, are forward-looking statements. Although the
Company believes that its forward-looking statements are reasonable,
undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements.
The Company’s forward-looking statements are based upon current
estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s filings with
the SEC. As a result, actual results could be materially different. The
Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
