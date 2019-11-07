Log in
Prisma Health Selects MDLIVE as Preferred Virtual Healthcare Partner to Deliver Streamlined Digital Health Services Across South Carolina

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc., an industry-leading virtual healthcare service, today announced a strategic partnership with Prisma Health, the largest not-for-profit health company in South Carolina. Prisma Health will utilize MDLIVE’s suite of high-quality virtual care services, innovative digital health strategies and interoperable care platform to optimize the virtual care experience for both patients and providers. The partnership provides Prisma Health with the resources and technologies to become one of the leading providers of telehealth services in South Carolina and the surrounding region.

“We are seeing a significant increase in consumer demand for virtual healthcare,” said Nick Patel, Chief Digital Officer at Prisma Health. “We live in an on-demand, connected world, and virtual care is transforming how we deliver care. Using this kind of technology to improve quality outcomes and access for our patients is at the center of our digital health strategy. Prisma Health is proud to drive innovation by offering digital tools to our South Carolina community.”

Prisma Health will directly integrate MDLIVE’s virtual healthcare platform into the health system’s EHRs (Electronic Health Records) and provider workflows to eliminate gaps in care and deliver a more streamlined virtual care experience for both Prisma Health patients and selected virtual care providers. With the ability to scale to high acuity service departments and multiple use cases, the platform will help Prisma Health’s provider network deliver effective care across a wide range of health conditions. The health system plans to utilize its own network of providers to conduct virtual health consultations across the new platform. MDLIVE’s suite of virtual care services is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies and offers both self-service virtual triage and synchronous virtual visit options. MDLIVE and Prisma Health plan to introduce Chronic Care Management, Employee Health and Direct-to-Consumer virtual care programs this quarter and throughout 2020, as well as primary care programs with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

“MDLIVE is proud to partner with Prisma Health to help create its digital front door to consumer driven healthcare,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer at MDLIVE. “Together we will work to bring affordable, accessible, high-quality virtual health management and care to communities throughout South Carolina as MDLIVE continues to harness the power of virtual healthcare to meet the needs of health systems, patients and physicians nationwide.”

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient and affordable virtual healthcare services to over 32 million members nationwide.  Our network of board certified physicians, dermatologists, therapists and psychiatrists are specially trained in virtual care, and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience.  We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it’s most convenient, often within just minutes.  To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems, and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health is a not-for-profit health company and South Carolina’s largest private employer. We are committed to excellence in providing patient care, conducting clinical research and teaching the next generation of physicians, nurses, dentists and other medical professionals. Our organization was formed in late 2017 when Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health joined together, officially becoming Prisma Health in January 2019. With nearly 32,000 team members, 18 hospitals and more than 300 physician practice sites, Prisma Health serves more than 1.2 million patients annually – about one quarter of the state’s population. Our goal is to improve the health of all South Carolinians by improving clinical quality, the patient experience and access to affordable care. Our groundbreaking programs in cardiovascular, diabetes, neuroscience, oncology and orthopedics care – as well as our two renowned Children’s Hospitals – attract patients from throughout the Southeast. Ultimately, we are dedicated to transforming the health care experience for our patients and their families, our team members and our guests by bringing our purpose to life: Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference. For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org.

