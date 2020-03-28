Prison Fellowship Reacts to the Passing of Patty Colson

Washington, D.C., March 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after the passing of Patty Colson, the wife of its founder, Charles “Chuck” Colson, on Friday morning. She would have been 90 years old in July.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Patty Colson, a dedicated and selfless servant of God’s Kingdom and this ministry,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Those who knew Chuck and Patty witnessed a very strong and committed marriage of 48 years. They were life partners—the foundation of which was a true model of love for each other based on Jesus’ teaching in I Peter 4:8, ‘my command is this, love each other as I have loved you.’ Patty was by Chuck’s side, in the good times and the bad, until his death in April of 2012.”

Charles “Chuck” Colson, former White House council and President Nixon's "right-hand man," served time in a federal prison, where he felt led by God to honor a promise he made to remember prisoners and their families. That promise grew into Prison Fellowship -- the world's largest prison ministry -- which he founded in 1976.

“Chuck and Patty were truly a team, called by God, as she was a vital and integral part of this ministry,” added Ackerman. “We find comfort in the words she shared after Chuck’s death: ‘It’s been a rough year, but God is good. He has been with me all the way, holding my hand.’ “We rejoice that she and Chuck are now together again, holding each other’s hand, in the presence of our Savior for all eternity.”

