Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Prison authorities say they are investigating 'pharma bro' Shkreli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 09:05pm EST
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said on Friday it was investigating former drug company executive Martin Shkreli's conduct in prison after the Wall Street Journal reported he was still helping run his old company using a contraband cellphone.

"When there are allegations of misconduct, they are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken if such allegations are proven true," the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement. "This allegation is currently under investigation."

The investigation was first reported by the Journal.

The bureau said that possessing a contraband cellphone was considered a severe offense and could result in discipline, including being separated from the inmate population and having visits restricted. It also said that possessing a contraband phone could lead to criminal charges.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Shkreli, declined to comment.

The Journal reported on Thursday that Shkreli, 35, still wields significant influence over the drug company he founded, Phoenixus AG, formerly called Turing Pharmaceuticals. Shkreli is about 17 months into a seven-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a previous company.

The FBI has interviewed Shkreli's associates about his role in the company, the Journal said, citing unnamed people who had been interviewed. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shkreli, born in Brooklyn to Albanian immigrant parents, became known as the "Pharma Bro" in September 2015 after founding Turing Pharmaceuticals, buying the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim and raising its price by 5,000 percent to $750 per pill. In December 2015, he was indicted on unrelated securities fraud charges.

Prosecutors said he defrauded investors in two hedge funds he ran, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, schemed to prop up the stock price of Retrophin, the drug company he founded in 2011. A jury in federal court in Brooklyn found him guilty in August 2017.

He is at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Brendan Pierson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pChina says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
RE
10:20pJOHNNY ISAKSON : Isakson Statement on Nomination of John Linder to be U.S. Ambassador to Association of Southeast Asian Nations
PU
10:15pPowell Says Inflation-Target Rethink Is Needed But Sets High Bar for Major Change
DJ
10:04pFed's Powell says no immediate policy responses needed to economy
RE
09:55pChina's Consumer Inflation Dips to 13-Month Low
DJ
09:49pTrump's budget to land with a thud on Monday
RE
09:23pOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma loses bid to delay opioid epidemic trial
RE
09:20pChina says drafting of property tax law 'steadily advancing'
RE
09:10pChina's February producer inflation flat amid lacklustre demand, consumer inflation eases
RE
09:06pFAA warns Southwest, union prolonged dispute could pose safety concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving--3rd Update
2OMV AG : Romanian government moves forward with sovereign wealth fund plan, despite critics
3CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Venezuela must pay Conoco over $8 billion - World Bank
4CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED : CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
5DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC. : DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.