Pritzker Group Venture Capital : names Sonia Nagar partner, announces other promotions

01/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

Pritzker Group Venture Capital (PGVC) announced today the promotions of Sonia Nagar to partner, Ty Findley to vice president and Eric Duboe to senior associate. The advanced roles will allow the trio to have a greater impact on the firm’s overall investment strategy and its work with early-stage entrepreneurs.

“Sonia, Ty and Eric have proven themselves tremendous assets to both our firm and the ground-breaking companies we support,” said Chris Girgenti, PGVC managing partner. “Between their own entrepreneurial endeavors and their dedication to fostering community around targeted industry segments, they truly embody the PGVC spirit. It is with excitement that we promote them to these new roles and we look forward to seeing them grow even more in the years ahead.”

Sonia Nagar, who joined PGVC as a vice president in 2016, is a dynamic, deeply experienced technology leader. Responsible for sourcing, diligence and oversight of investments primarily in the consumer sector, Nagar has built a strong reputation as a thought leader in e-commerce through her blog posts on Midwest VC Musings and her rapport with e-commerce entrepreneurs around the country. Before joining PGVC, Nagar was vice president of product and head of mobile for RetailMeNot, which she joined following its acquisition of the venture-backed e-commerce app she founded in 2011. Nagar previously worked at Booz & Company, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and General Motors and holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Since joining PGVC, Nagar has led the firm’s investments in Interior Define, Maisonette, Wander Beauty, Repurpose and Rael. She currently serves on the boards of Interior Define, Sittercity and Curiosity.com.

Ty Findley joined PGVC in 2017 as a senior associate. With a focus on Industry4.0 and a particular thesis around supply chain disruption, Findley has built a strong founder-first reputation within the ecosystem, launching the Chicago Industry4.0 Tech Series Meetup. Since joining PGVC, Findley has led the firm’s investments in Plus One Robotics, FreightWaves and DroneBase. He currently serves as a board observer for Plus One Robotics and FreightWaves and works closely with portfolio companies such as SMS Assist and Sight Machine. He previously held investment roles at GE Ventures and G51 Capital, where he was responsible for sourcing, diligence execution and board oversight, with a focus on early-stage enterprise technologies. Prior to that, he worked as a product development engineer at Boeing. Findley holds a mechanical engineering degree from Baylor University, where he was a senior captain of the football team, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He has served as a mentor for Techstars, Dynamo, the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute, and mHUB Chicago.

Eric Duboe, a Chicago-area native, joined PGVC as an associate in 2016. He has quickly established himself as a go-to diligence support leader across all three of the firm’s industry investment segments, with a primary focus on digital health. Duboe brings enthusiasm and a model work ethic and often works directly with partners and PGVC portfolio management teams. Duboe has helped provide deal support on more than 20 investments, currently serves as a board observer for Visibly (formerly Opternative), and works closely with portfolio companies such as SMS Assist and Signal. He previously worked as an investment banking analyst in William Blair & Company’s technology group and holds a business-economics degree from Brown University. Duboe is an executive board member for VentureUp, an online and offline network for rising VCs investing in the Midwest, and NorthShore University Health System’s Associate Board. He serves as a mentor for 1871, Healthbox and MATTER.

About Pritzker Group Venture Capital

Pritzker Group Venture Capital (PGVC) helps entrepreneurs build market-leading technology companies at every stage of their growth. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has worked side-by-side with entrepreneurs at more than 150 companies, building partnerships based on trust and integrity. The firm’s proprietary capital structure allows for tremendous flexibility, and its experienced team of investment professionals and entrepreneur advisers offers companies a vast network of strategic relationships and guidance. PGVC invests predominantly in Series A and Series B companies with particular focus on consumer, digital health, enterprise and emerging technologies. Successful exits in recent years include IO Data Centers (acquired by Iron Mountain), Cloud Technology Partners (acquired by HPE), Cleversafe (acquired by IBM), Dollar Shave Club (acquired by Unilever), Viv Labs (acquired by Samsung), and Fleetmatics (IPO – NYSE: FLTX, acquired by Verizon). For more information, visit pritzkergroup.com/venture-capital.


© Business Wire 2019
