Pritzker Group Venture Capital : names Sonia Nagar partner, announces other promotions

Pritzker
Group Venture Capital (PGVC) announced today the promotions of Sonia
Nagar to partner, Ty Findley to vice president and Eric Duboe to senior
associate. The advanced roles will allow the trio to have a greater
impact on the firm’s overall investment strategy and its work with
early-stage entrepreneurs.
“Sonia, Ty and Eric have proven themselves tremendous assets to both our
firm and the ground-breaking companies we support,” said Chris Girgenti,
PGVC managing partner. “Between their own entrepreneurial endeavors and
their dedication to fostering community around targeted industry
segments, they truly embody the PGVC spirit. It is with excitement that
we promote them to these new roles and we look forward to seeing them
grow even more in the years ahead.”
Sonia Nagar, who joined PGVC as a vice president in 2016, is a
dynamic, deeply experienced technology leader. Responsible for sourcing,
diligence and oversight of investments primarily in the consumer sector,
Nagar has built a strong reputation as a thought leader in e-commerce
through her blog
posts on Midwest VC Musings and her rapport with e-commerce
entrepreneurs around the country. Before joining PGVC, Nagar was vice
president of product and head of mobile for RetailMeNot, which she
joined following its acquisition of the venture-backed e-commerce app
she founded in 2011. Nagar previously worked at Booz & Company, Amazon,
Goldman Sachs and General Motors and holds a mechanical engineering
degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard Business
School. Since joining PGVC, Nagar has led the firm’s investments in Interior
Define, Maisonette,
Wander
Beauty, Repurpose
and Rael.
She currently serves on the boards of Interior Define, Sittercity and
Curiosity.com.
Ty Findley joined PGVC in 2017 as a senior associate. With a
focus on Industry4.0 and a particular thesis around supply chain
disruption, Findley has built a strong founder-first reputation within
the ecosystem, launching the Chicago Industry4.0 Tech
Series Meetup. Since joining PGVC, Findley has led the firm’s
investments in Plus
One Robotics, FreightWaves
and DroneBase.
He currently serves as a board observer for Plus One Robotics and
FreightWaves and works closely with portfolio companies such as SMS
Assist and Sight
Machine. He previously held investment roles at GE Ventures and G51
Capital, where he was responsible for sourcing, diligence execution and
board oversight, with a focus on early-stage enterprise technologies.
Prior to that, he worked as a product development engineer at Boeing.
Findley holds a mechanical engineering degree from Baylor University,
where he was a senior captain of the football team, and an MBA from
Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He has served as
a mentor for Techstars, Dynamo, the Digital Manufacturing and Design
Innovation Institute, and mHUB Chicago.
Eric Duboe, a Chicago-area native, joined PGVC as an associate in
2016. He has quickly established himself as a go-to diligence support
leader across all three of the firm’s industry investment segments, with
a primary focus on digital health. Duboe brings enthusiasm and a model
work ethic and often works directly with partners and PGVC portfolio
management teams. Duboe has helped provide deal support on more than 20
investments, currently serves as a board observer for Visibly
(formerly Opternative), and works closely with portfolio companies such
as SMS Assist and Signal.
He previously worked as an investment banking analyst in William Blair &
Company’s technology group and holds a business-economics degree from
Brown University. Duboe is an executive board member for VentureUp,
an online and offline network for rising VCs investing in the Midwest,
and NorthShore University Health System’s Associate Board. He serves as
a mentor for 1871, Healthbox and MATTER.
About Pritzker Group Venture Capital
Pritzker Group Venture Capital (PGVC) helps entrepreneurs build
market-leading technology companies at every stage of their growth.
Since its founding in 1996, the firm has worked side-by-side with
entrepreneurs at more than 150 companies, building partnerships based on
trust and integrity. The firm’s proprietary capital structure allows for
tremendous flexibility, and its experienced team of investment
professionals and entrepreneur advisers offers companies a vast network
of strategic relationships and guidance. PGVC invests predominantly in
Series A and Series B companies with particular focus on consumer,
digital health, enterprise and emerging technologies. Successful exits
in recent years include IO Data Centers (acquired by Iron Mountain),
Cloud Technology Partners (acquired by HPE), Cleversafe (acquired by
IBM), Dollar Shave Club (acquired by Unilever), Viv Labs (acquired by
Samsung), and Fleetmatics (IPO – NYSE: FLTX, acquired by Verizon). For
more information, visit pritzkergroup.com/venture-capital.
