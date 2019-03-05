PrivCo :'s Verified U.S. Private Company Intelligence to be Integrated into DealCloud DataCortex

DealCloud, a global technology leader for CRM
and deal management in the capital
markets, and PrivCo,
the go-to-source for data intelligence on the U.S. private markets,
announced today that PrivCo’s data will be integrated with DealCloud’s
DataCortex product.
“In order to compete in this crowded market, capital markets
professionals need verifiable financial and performance, insights for
U.S. private companies at their fingertips. Unfortunately, those
insights aren’t always easy to obtain. That’s why we’re excited to team
up with PrivCo,” says Amit
Lalwani, SVP of Global Business Development at DealCloud. “By
infusing our best-in-class deal and relationship management platform
with their market-leading insights, our clients will be able to
streamline and expedite their research and business development efforts.”
Through the integration – slated for official release in the summer of
2019 – clients of both DealCloud and PrivCo can leverage real-time data
and insights such as growth rates, valuations, related companies,
comparables, deals, investment/ownership history and structure, employee
count, and revenues all in one,
centralized platform that is accessible from any desktop or mobile
device. Prior to the complete integration, clients of both DealCloud and
PrivCo can benefit from this partnership via bulk Excel upload
functions. Current DealCloud clients that choose to adopt PrivCo
prior to the full integration will receive exclusive pricing.
“Savvy investors will see real value and a clear ROI from our U.S.
private market insights,” said Basil Hamadeh, PrivCo CEO. “They will be
able to quickly evaluate whether a company is a good candidate for
investment and also get a better picture of the industry it operates in.
By partnering with DealCloud, investors can more easily leverage
PrivCo’s unique intelligence, augment their due diligence efforts, and
source new targets.”
Over 600 principal investing firms, investment banks, and operating
companies rely on DealCloud’s solutions for storage of proprietary data,
deal sourcing, origination and deal management.
About PrivCo
PrivCo is the go-to-source for valuable insights into the financial
health, market position and trajectory of U.S. private companies,
including private companies with no outside funding—a universe that
comprises the majority of U.S. companies but that is not covered by
deal-focused resources. Discover new targets or augment your due
diligence with PrivCo’s industry-leading U.S. private company
intelligence. Learn more at www.privco.com.
About DealCloud
DealCloud, an Intapp
company, provides a single-source deal, relationship, and fund
management platform to enable over 600 clients to power their
deal-making process from strategy to origination to execution. We offer
fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships
and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment
banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers,
and other investors. For more information, visit www.dealcloud.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005239/en/