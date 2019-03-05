Log in
PrivCo :'s Verified U.S. Private Company Intelligence to be Integrated into DealCloud DataCortex

03/05/2019 | 10:42am EST

The integration of PrivCo’s industry-leading intelligence into DealCloud’s DataCortex solution will allow clients to accelerate research and build business development pipelines more efficiently.

DealCloud, a global technology leader for CRM and deal management in the capital markets, and PrivCo, the go-to-source for data intelligence on the U.S. private markets, announced today that PrivCo’s data will be integrated with DealCloud’s DataCortex product.

“In order to compete in this crowded market, capital markets professionals need verifiable financial and performance, insights for U.S. private companies at their fingertips. Unfortunately, those insights aren’t always easy to obtain. That’s why we’re excited to team up with PrivCo,” says Amit Lalwani, SVP of Global Business Development at DealCloud. “By infusing our best-in-class deal and relationship management platform with their market-leading insights, our clients will be able to streamline and expedite their research and business development efforts.”

Through the integration – slated for official release in the summer of 2019 – clients of both DealCloud and PrivCo can leverage real-time data and insights such as growth rates, valuations, related companies, comparables, deals, investment/ownership history and structure, employee count, and revenues all in one, centralized platform that is accessible from any desktop or mobile device. Prior to the complete integration, clients of both DealCloud and PrivCo can benefit from this partnership via bulk Excel upload functions. Current DealCloud clients that choose to adopt PrivCo prior to the full integration will receive exclusive pricing.

“Savvy investors will see real value and a clear ROI from our U.S. private market insights,” said Basil Hamadeh, PrivCo CEO. “They will be able to quickly evaluate whether a company is a good candidate for investment and also get a better picture of the industry it operates in. By partnering with DealCloud, investors can more easily leverage PrivCo’s unique intelligence, augment their due diligence efforts, and source new targets.”

Over 600 principal investing firms, investment banks, and operating companies rely on DealCloud’s solutions for storage of proprietary data, deal sourcing, origination and deal management.

About PrivCo

PrivCo is the go-to-source for valuable insights into the financial health, market position and trajectory of U.S. private companies, including private companies with no outside funding—a universe that comprises the majority of U.S. companies but that is not covered by deal-focused resources. Discover new targets or augment your due diligence with PrivCo’s industry-leading U.S. private company intelligence. Learn more at www.privco.com.

About DealCloud

DealCloud, an Intapp company, provides a single-source deal, relationship, and fund management platform to enable over 600 clients to power their deal-making process from strategy to origination to execution. We offer fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit www.dealcloud.com.


© Business Wire 2019
