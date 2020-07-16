Log in
Private Advisor Group : Continues Significant Growth and Expansion Across the U.S.

07/16/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), recognized as one of the 200 fastest growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.*, announced today its first half of 2020 advisor recruited AUM is continuing at an accelerated pace, doubling compared to the same time period in 2019.1

Independent advisors from virtually every region of the U.S. joined PAG from well-known companies, including Wells Fargo, Merrill, Raymond James, Cambridge, Cetera, Northwestern, and Securian.

In addition to AUM, there was a significant increase in the percentage of women advisors added, almost 50% higher than the current industry average of 17%2. Most advisors who transitioned to PAG cited the ability to leverage an enhanced independent structure while being part of a family, the focus on growing their firm and support of their client focus and fiduciary duty - all while remaining compliant.

"Advisors who come to PAG are looking for a well-connected support system that allows them to grow and expand their independence while upholding their fiduciary duty. At PAG, they can achieve both," says Pat Sullivan, co-founder and managing director.  "We are also thrilled with the increase in the number of women advisors who have joined our team, some of whom provide comprehensive wealth planning to mostly women clients. Our goal is to support gender balance in our industry, and we look forward to supporting their growth and success," said Sullivan.

The advisors added during the first half of 2020 spanned comprehensive wealth planning across the globe to local wealth planning and leveraged different independent structures and had various client sizes. The one component they all have in common is that they are in a period of significant growth. 

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron's Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

  1. Numbers based upon new advisor recruited AUM added during January 1 - June 30, 2019.
  2. Investment News, The Rise of the Female Financial Advisor, August 8, 2018. The percentage was calculated by taking 25%/17%, for a 47% increase over the industry average.

Source: Barron's "Top Firms," Barron's bases its ratings on qualitative criteria: firms with a minimum of 7 years of financial services experience, acceptable compliance records, client retention reports, customer satisfaction, and more. Firms are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues and assets advised by the firm, with weightings associated with each. Because individual client portfolio performance varies and is typically unaudited, this rating focuses on customer satisfaction and quality of advice.  The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the firm's clients. The rating is not indicative of the past or future performance.  Neither the firm nor its financial advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the rating. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Berta Aldrich
Private Advisor Group
Managing Director, CMO, CHRO
berta.aldrich@privateadvisorgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-advisor-group-continues-significant-growth-and-expansion-across-the-us-301095042.html

SOURCE Private Advisor Group


© PRNewswire 2020
