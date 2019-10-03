Private Aviation Safety Leaders Conduct First Annual Industry Safety Symposium

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, hosted private aviation industry leaders for a first annual Safety Symposium on September 26, 2019. Held in conjunction with the opening of Jet Linx's new private terminal at Teterboro Airport, the event's objective was to share, educate and advance safety efforts in Part 135 operations. Topics discussed during the event included the enhancement of an effective Safety Management System (SMS), the minimization of safety risk components and the avoidance of pilot fatigue.

The Safety Symposium was co-led by Sheryl Clarke, Director of Safety & Security for Jet Linx. Appointed in March, she is responsible for continuing to enhance the company's safety and security programs and initiatives to represent the highest standards in private aviation. Ms. Clarke previously worked with United Airlines where she led safety, SMS and regulatory compliance in airport operations for the company's network. A United States Air Force Academy graduate, she has received several advanced certifications from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Department of Transportation, Safety Management Systems and Human Factors Analysis.

"Jet Linx wanted to create a forum for meaningful conversation where we could further develop safety practices, stimulate enthusiasm around industry collaboration and provide an open forum for questions, education and ideas in an intimate group setting," said Ms. Clarke. "Creating a rapport between private aviation organizations is powerful. We can learn a great deal from each other, leveraging our own programs and contributing to industry standards through combined resources and expertise."

The symposium was dedicated to discussing the significance of a strong SMS within Part 135 operations and how a poor safety culture can manifest in corporate operations and, most importantly, the flight deck. Jet Linx welcomed over two dozen private aviation organizations, including Convergent, Flight Safety International, FireSide Partners and the National Air Transportation Association, among others, to collaboratively discuss industry issues, present significant data and gather key findings to share with their respective organizations. During the event, industry experts explained the philosophy behind SMS and how managing change effectively and safely can ensure best practices and the highest safety standards for employees, clients and assets. Tony Kern, Chief Learning Officer and established author from Convergent Performance, and Don Chupp, President and CEO of FireSide Partners and former NTSB investigator, shared their insights using industry events as metaphors for key learnings.

"We were very happy with all that was accomplished at the first annual Safety Symposium and we look forward to the next meeting. There was a synergy created that was enlightening and inspiring," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "As leaders in the industry, we compete in business, yet collaborate to further the highest safety standards. It is our responsibility to hold our industry accountable for the safety of our clients, pilots and team. Together, we can make the industry safer."

While safety management has often been viewed as an administrative activity or a topic that purely relates to flight-specific skillsets, the Safety Symposium demonstrated a strong desire and commitment from industry leaders to continue collaborative efforts. The session concluded with several key insights regarding the enhancement of specific SMS-related ideas, the optimization of data from pilot simulator training and the minimization of pilot fatigue in maintenance operations.

Jet Linx further establishes its unwavering pledge to safety and security by hosting an annual Safety Summit each June. Unlike any other industry event, Jet Linx voluntarily grounds its fleet of 115-plus aircraft nationwide to bring together all of its 500-plus employees and focus on the organization's rigorous safety standards. This year marked the third consecutive year for the Safety Summit and Jet Linx remains the only air carrier in the United States to implement such a standard.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card and a Jet Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. It is headquartered in Omaha, Neb. and has bases in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

