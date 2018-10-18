Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Continues Strong Growth
0
10/18/2018 | 01:24am CEST
LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) announced quarterly earnings today including the financial results of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. PBAM continues to follow its strategy of organic growth and disciplined expansion in the coastal Southern California markets it serves. Below are some highlights of the quarter and the year to date performance for the period ending September 30, 2018.
Total Assets were a record $749,962,000; up 6% over the prior quarter and up 27% year over year.
Net Loans were a record $576,903,000; up 9% over the prior quarter and up 29% year over year.
Total Deposits were $549,119,000; up 4% over the prior quarter and up 23% year over year.
Record Net Interest Income of $20,487,000 for the first nine months of 2018; up 25% year over year.
Record Quarterly Net Interest Income of $7,470,000 up 11% from the prior quarter and 30% for the same quarter a year ago.
Noninterest Income was a record $916,000 for the quarter and $1,754,000 year to date, primarily as a result of gain on sale of SBA loans.
Planned increases in Noninterest Expense resulted in costs of $6,357,000 for the quarter and $17,045,000 year to date. The largest increase was in Salaries and Employee Benefits, up 59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of the prior year.
Net Income for the quarter was $1,098,000; up 27% from the prior quarter and down 6% year over year, reflecting our previously announced planned hiring and expense increases in Orange County, Los Angeles and SBA and an increase in provision for loan losses of $124,000, 33% over the prior quarter, reflecting the substantial growth of the loan portfolio.
Thomas V. Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM commented “We are pleased with our team members’ ability to execute on our ‘organic growth’ plan, which, has allowed us to grow to $750 million in total assets and increase our Net Interest Income, Loans and Deposits to record levels. We continue to focus on the long-term vision of being committed to investing today for tomorrow’s profits. CalPrivate Bank is seeing the return on the additional hires in Beverly Hills and Orange County, as well as the expansion of our SBA Group and our Specialty Lending Division. While the increase in operating expenses reflects the new hires and associated expenses and it generally takes time for them to produce, we could not be more pleased with the additions we have made. The increase in loans has also resulted in a $665,000 year over year increase in loan loss reserves, which has further reduced net income.”
Rick L. Sowers, President of CalPrivate Bank noted “Our results reflect the positive contribution the team is making and our disciplined approach to growth. We continue to look for opportunities to add great people to our existing talented staff as we execute on our growth plan.”
Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM commented “We are delighted with the Bank’s growth and excited by our prospects. We continue to take advantage of this unique window of opportunity, caused by the extensive M&A activity which has resulted in employee dislocations, allowing us to hire talented and proven bankers to fuel our organic growth strategy. While this investment may negatively impact our bottom line for a few quarters, we expect significant returns in future years. We remain focused on increasing long term shareholder value through an experienced dedicated team of professionals committed to providing the best solutions for our clients.”
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer 5-Star Rated Bank and is rated as one of the Top 200 Safest Banks in America by Deposits.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Thomas V. Wornham President/CEO Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (858) 875.6900
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
For the three months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
(unaudited)
Common shares outstanding at period-end
5,047,093
5,048,658
4,999,427
(1,565)
0%
47,666
1%
Book value per common share
$ 16.23
$ 16.01
$ 15.94
$ 0.21
1%
$ 0.28
2%
Tangible book value per common share
$ 16.07
$ 15.92
$ 15.84
$ 0.15
1%
$ 0.23
1%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (%):
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.62%
0.53%
0.81%
0.09%
17%
-0.19%
-23%
Return on average equity (annualized)
5.35%
4.30%
5.84%
1.06%
25%
-0.49%
-8%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
5.41%
4.32%
5.87%
1.09%
25%
-0.46%
-8%
Net interest margin
4.35%
4.23%
4.11%
0.12%
3%
0.24%
6%
Net interest spread
4.28%
4.16%
4.05%
0.12%
3%
0.24%
6%
Efficiency ratio
75.80%
78.66%
65.96%
-2.85%
-4%
9.84%
15%
Noninterest expense / average assets
3.57%
3.62%
2.68%
-0.05%
-1%
0.89%
33%
CAPITAL RATIOS (%):
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.51%
12.14%
14.31%
-0.63%
-5%
-2.80%
-20%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.01%
13.78%
17.08%
-0.77%
-6%
-4.07%
-24%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
13.01%
13.78%
17.08%
-0.77%
-6%
-4.07%
-24%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.90%
14.66%
18.00%
-0.76%
-5%
-4.10%
-23%
Tangible equity / tangible assets
10.83%
11.32%
13.43%
-0.49%
-4%
-2.60%
-19%
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
CREDIT QUALITY PROFILE AND METRICS:
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
Total Loans ($000s)
582,292
532,296
450,468
49,996
9%
131,824
29%
30-89 day past due loans ($000s)
-
-
-
-
NM
-
NM
90+ day past due loans ($000s)
-
-
-
-
NM
-
NM
nonaccrual loans ($000s)
-
1,481
1,606
(1,481)
-100%
(1,606)
-100%
NPAs / Assets (%)
0.00%
0.21%
0.27%
(0)
-100%
(0)
-100%
NPLs / loans & REO (%)
0.00%
0.28%
0.36%
(0)
-100%
(0)
-100%
Net chargeoffs ($000s)
0
0
0
-
NM
-
NM
NCOs / avg loans (annualized) (%)
0%
0%
0%
-
NM
-
NM
Reserve ratio (%)
0.93%
0.92%
0.94%
0.01%
1%
(0)
-1%
Reserve coverage ratio (%)
NM
330%
263%
NM
NM
NM
NM
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION ($000s)
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
Real estate - investor owned
213,139
202,025
183,587
11,114
6%
29,552
16%
Real estate - owner occupied
86,216
62,839
46,501
23,377
37%
39,715
85%
Real estate - multifamily
62,811
66,024
52,595
(3,213)
-5%
10,216
19%
Real estate - single family
63,906
54,449
51,225
9,457
17%
12,681
25%
Commercial business
124,770
118,296
93,860
6,474
5%
30,910
33%
Land and construction
22,640
22,913
20,585
(273)
-1%
2,055
10%
Consumer
5,967
5,750
318
217
4%
5,649
1776%
Other
-
-
-
-
NM
-
NM
Total loans held for investment
579,449
532,296
448,671
47,153
9%
130,778
29%
Loans held for sale
2,843
-
1,797
2,843
NM
1,046
58%
Total loans, including loans held for sale
582,292
532,296
450,468
49,996
9%
131,824
29%
Allowance for loan losses
(5,389)
(4,893)
(4,221)
(496)
10%
(1,168)
28%
Net loans
576,903
527,403
446,247
49,500
9%
130,656
29%
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION ($000S)
Non interest bearing DDA
180,657
165,610
124,055
15,047
9%
56,602
46%
Interest bearing DDA
16,481
17,437
10,963
(956)
-5%
5,518
50%
Savings & MMA
294,600
295,743
258,235
(1,143)
0%
36,365
14%
Retail CD
6,461
7,294
6,793
(833)
-11%
(332)
-5%
Jumbo CD
50,920
42,397
48,064
8,523
20%
2,856
6%
Total deposits
549,119
528,481
448,110
20,638
4%
101,009
23%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
(unaudited - in $000s)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
24,273
22,688
13,363
1,585
7%
10,910
82%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
33,061
36,621
70,336
(3,560)
-10%
(37,275)
-53%
57,334
59,309
83,699
(1,975)
-3%
(26,365)
-31%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
2,749
2,749
2,997
-
0%
(248)
-8%
Investment securities available for sale
99,217
101,451
45,512
(2,234)
-2%
53,705
118%
Investment securities held to maturity
-
-
-
Loans
582,292
532,296
450,468
49,996
9%
131,824
29%
Allowance for loan losses
(5,389)
(4,893)
(4,221)
(496)
10%
(1,168)
28%
576,903
527,403
446,247
49,500
9%
130,656
29%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
2,889
2,878
2,295
11
0%
594
26%
Premises and equipment, net
2,067
2,202
1,416
(135)
-6%
651
46%
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
NM
-
NM
Other intangible assets
789
443
503
346
78%
286
57%
Deferred tax asset/liability
4,852
4,776
5,553
76
2%
(701)
-13%
Accrued interest receivable
851
851
1,450
-
0%
(599)
-41%
Other assets
2,311
8,574
800
(6,263)
-73%
1,511
189%
749,962
710,636
590,472
39,326
6%
159,490
27%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
180,657
165,611
124,055
15,046
9%
56,602
46%
Interest Bearing
368,462
362,870
324,055
5,592
2%
44,407
14%
Total Deposits
549,119
528,481
448,110
20,638
4%
101,009
23%
FHLB Borrowings
107,000
90,000
50,000
17,000
19%
57,000
114%
Other borrowings
7,906
7,902
7,892
4
0%
14
0%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,046
3,415
4,756
631
18%
(710)
-15%
668,071
629,798
510,758
38,273
6%
157,313
31%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
58,242
58,167
57,684
75
0%
558
1%
Additional paid-in capital
2,791
2,715
2,528
76
3%
263
10%
Retained earnings
22,318
21,254
19,350
1,064
5%
2,968
15%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,460)
(1,298)
152
(162)
12%
(1,612)
-1061%
81,891
80,838
79,714
1,053
1%
2,177
3%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
749,962
710,636
590,472
39,326
6%
159,490
27%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
September 30, 2018
for the nine months ended
Y-o-Y
INCOME STATEMENT
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
(unaudited - in $000s, except per share data)
Interest Income
Loans
20,760
17,161
3,599
21%
Investment securities
1,952
601
1,351
225%
Deposits in other financial institutions
577
452
125
28%
23,289
18,214
5,075
28%
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,545
1,095
450
41%
Borrowings
1,257
695
562
81%
2,802
1,790
1,012
57%
Net interest income
20,487
16,424
4,063
25%
Provision for credit losses
868
203
665
328%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,619
16,221
3,398
21%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
276
255
21
8%
Net gain on sale of loans & leases
1,261
237
1,024
432%
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
-
8
(8)
-100%
Other noninterest income
217
195
22
11%
1,754
695
1,059
152%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
11,202
7,035
4,167
59%
Occupancy and equipment
1,690
1,178
512
43%
Data processing
1,361
833
528
63%
Professional services
898
656
242
37%
Other expenses
1,894
1,183
711
60%
17,045
10,885
6,160
57%
Income before provision for income tax
4,328
6,031
(1,703)
-28%
Provision for income tax
1,238
2,496
(1,258)
-50%
Net income
3,090
3,535
(445)
-13%
Net income available to common shareholders
3,042
3,504
(462)
-13%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.61
$ 0.71
$ (0.10)
-14%
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.60
$ 0.70
$ (0.10)
-14%
Average shares outstanding
4,955,683
4,949,318
6,365
0%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,033,425
5,065,320
(31,895)
-1%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
For the three months ended
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
INCOME STATEMENT
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
(unaudited - in $000s, except per share data)
Interest Income
Loans
7,772
6,771
5,962
1,001
15%
1,810
30%
Investment securities
698
689
227
9
1%
471
207%
Deposits in other financial institutions
174
144
195
30
21%
(21)
-11%
8,644
7,604
6,384
1,040
14%
2,260
35%
Interest Expense
Deposits
592
476
379
116
24%
213
56%
Borrowings
582
393
263
189
48%
319
121%
1,174
869
642
305
35%
532
83%
Net interest income
7,470
6,735
5,742
735
11%
1,728
30%
Provision for credit losses
496
372
17
124
33%
479
2818%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses