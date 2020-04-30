Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net income increased 20% to $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period one year ago
Net interest income increased 20% to $11.5 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year
Total assets increased $120 million, or 11%, for the quarter and $333 million, or 39%, year-over-year.
Total loans increased to $894.1 million up 1% for the quarter and up 25% year-over-year
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in response to uncertain economic conditions resulting from COVID-19
Total deposits increased to $962.2 million up 13% for the quarter and up 36% year-over-year
Non-interest bearing deposits increased 32% during the quarter and 35% year-over-year.
LA JOLLA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread disruptions to the economy and communities the Bank serves. In response, the Bank implemented its business continuity and pandemic plans allowing us to serve and protect our customers, employees and communities. These included measures to protect client and employee safety, modifying branch hours and locations and moving the majority of the Company’s resources to operating remotely. In addition, the Bank was fully ready to participate in the Small Business Administrations’ Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) on April 3, 2020 and immediately began processing loans for clients with approximately 462 loans approved for $127.8 million through April 24, 2020. The Bank is also participating in the second phase of the Paycheck Protection Program and began processing applications on April 27, 2020 and has 106 loans approved for $23 million as of April 28, 2020. The Bank’s loan portfolio as of the end of the quarter has no direct exposure to the oil and gas industry and 5% of the portfolio is in the hospitality and restaurant industries. The Bank continues to monitor draws on lines of credit and has not experienced significant unusual activity. The Bank maintains a very strong on balance sheet liquidity position with a liquidity ratio at 26% at April 28, 2020 and continues to evaluate all contingent funding facilities available during this time including the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility provided by the Federal Reserve.
Tom Wornham, CEO of the Company and the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all around our Coastal Southern California footprint and across all of our business lines. We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members, who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy. We have been able to successfully implement our pandemic and business continuity plans, allowing us to continue to run our business safely and soundly. The COVID-19 environment has produced uncertain economic factors. We have adjusted the way we do business to protect our Team Members and Clients. In an effort to mitigate the impact on the Bank, we have also increased our on balance sheet liquidity. We increased our loan loss reserves, and remain in constant communication with our borrowers, a cornerstone of our relationship based model.”
Rick Sowers, President of the Company and Bank added, “Although this is a challenging time, our Team is performing well and we could not be more proud of them. Nearly 80% of our Team is working remotely and their focus continues to be on servicing our client relationships and finding new relationships that are attracted to our model of concierge and solution oriented service. We see our model resonating with more and more prospects and see opportunity in our market positioning. Additionally, our Team did an exceptional job in implementing the SBA Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was available, something we are very proud of.”
The Company reported net income of $1.90 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with net income of $1.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net interest income was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $462 thousand or 4%, increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.9 million or 20% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.46% compared with 4.47% for the fourth quarter and 4.77% for the same period in 2019. The yield on earning assets for the quarter was 5.35% compared with 5.44% in the fourth quarter and 5.61% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.99% compared to 5.98% in the fourth quarter and decreased from 6.07% in the first quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.95% for the quarter compared with 1.04% in the fourth quarter and 0.90% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in funding costs was due to repricing of floating rate deposits costs and calling and repricing wholesale funding. The increase in funding costs compared to the first quarter of 2019 is partially due to increased cost of subordinated debt that was issued in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-interest income was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $125 thousand or 12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $594 thousand or 108% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily due to increases in SBA loan sales compared with the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2019.
Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 representing a $99 thousand increase, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.1 million, or 14% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and commissions and professional fees partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to increases in salaries and benefits, facilities and professional services, associated with increased headcount.
The Company increased total assets to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $120 million or 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $333 million or 39% compared to the same period in 2019. Total loans increased $8.5 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter to $894.1 million at March 31, 2020 and increased $180.7 million, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2019.
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.07% compared to $8.6 million or 0.97% at the fourth quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million or 0.93% at the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from COVID-19. As of April 28, 2020, thirty-nine loans totaling $73.0 million were on deferral status and continue to accrue interest. Additionally, one credit, unrelated to COVID-19 was placed on non-accrual status and the Company is confident in our real estate secured position with minimal loss exposure.
“The first quarter of 2020 was influenced by reactions and preparations for the disruption caused by the global health crisis and the resultant economic crisis. I am pleased to report that our Board and management immediately implemented systems, plans and processes to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, clients and communities,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and have been working on assisting our clients as appropriate, while exploring opportunities in this period of industry dislocation, as evidenced by the strong deposit growth during the quarter. CalPrivate Bank, as a preferred SBA provider, is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program launched by the Treasury and Small Business Administration. In these unprecedented times, we are also refocusing our charitable giving and assistance based on the needs of the communities we serve. The efforts of our Team Members has been nothing short of extraordinary during this disruptive period, for which we are most appreciative.”
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
March 31, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
24,966
$
31,051
$
(6,085
)
-19.6
%
$
22,959
$
2,007
8.7
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
3,192
1,243
1,949
156.8
%
1,286
1,906
148.2
%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
192,996
73,318
119,678
163.2
%
11,002
181,994
1654.2
%
Total cash and due from banks
221,154
105,612
1
115,542
109.4
%
35,247
185,907
527.4
%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
5,756
5,756
0
0.0
%
2,751
3,005
109.2
%
Investment securities available for sale
49,327
51,179
(1,852
)
-3.6
%
85,814
(36,487
)
-42.5
%
Loans
894,076
885,556
8,520
1.0
%
713,408
180,668
25.3
%
Allowance for loan losses
(9,598
)
(8,601
)
(997
)
11.6
%
(6,641
)
(2,957
)
44.5
%
Net loans
884,478
876,955
7,523
0.9
%
706,767
177,711
25.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,060
4,060
0
0.0
%
3,310
750
22.7
%
Right of use asset
6,022
6,452
(430
)
-6.7
%
6,951
(929
)
0.0
%
Premises and equipment, net
3,052
3,165
(113
)
-3.6
%
2,416
636
26.3
%
Other intangible assets
1,040
1,080
(40
)
-3.7
%
928
112
12.1
%
Deferred tax asset
4,141
4,141
0
0.0
%
4,409
(268
)
-6.1
%
Accrued interest receivable
3,122
2,703
419
15.5
%
2,535
587
23.2
%
Other assets
3,729
4,884
(1,155
)
-23.6
%
1,410
2,319
164.5
%
Total assets
$
1,185,881
$
1,065,987
$
119,894
11.2
%
$
852,538
$
333,343
39.1
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
355,225
$
268,116
$
87,109
32.5
%
$
263,255
$
91,970
34.9
%
Interest Bearing
607,062
582,139
24,923
4.3
%
443,572
163,490
36.9
%
Total deposits
962,287
850,255
112,032
13.2
%
706,827
255,460
36.1
%
FHLB borrowings
95,000
90,000
5,000
5.6
%
40,000
55,000
137.5
%
Other borrowings
17,934
17,932
2
0.0
%
7,832
10,102
129.0
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,497
12,120
377
3.1
%
11,777
720
6.1
%
Total liabilities
1,087,718
970,307
117,411
12.1
%
766,436
321,282
41.9
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
69,165
69,159
6
0.0
%
58,576
10,589
18.1
%
Additional paid-in capital
3,254
3,048
206
6.8
%
3,062
192
6.3
%
Retained earnings
24,839
22,905
1,934
8.4
%
24,952
(113
)
-0.5
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
905
568
337
59.3
%
(488
)
1,393
-285.5
%
Total stockholders' equity
98,163
95,680
2,483
2.6
%
86,102
12,061
14.0
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,185,881
$
1,065,987
$
119,894
11.2
%
$
852,538
$
333,343
39.1
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
March 31, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
Interest Income
Loans
$
13,129
$
12,733
$
396
3.1
%
$
10,511
$
2,618
24.9
%
Investment securities
401
485
(84
)
-17.3
%
673
(272
)
-40.4
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
304
254
50
19.7
%
133
171
128.6
%
Total interest income
13,834
13,472
362
2.7
%
11,317
2,517
22.2
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,710
1,825
(115
)
-6.3
%
1,207
503
41.7
%
Borrowings
589
575
14
2.4
%
479
110
23.0
%
Total interest expense
2,299
2,400
(101
)
-4.2
%
1,686
613
36.4
%
Net interest income
11,534
11,072
462
4.2
%
9,631
1,903
19.8
%
Provision for credit losses
997
708
289
40.8
%
389
608
156.3
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
10,537
10,364
173
1.7
%
9,242
1,295
14.0
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
173
138
35
25.4
%
121
52
43.0
%
Net gain on sale of loans
679
432
247
57.2
%
347
332
95.7
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
0
190
(190
)
-100.0
%
10
(10
)
-100.0
%
Other noninterest income
294
261
33
12.6
%
74
220
297.3
%
Total noninterest income
1,146
1,021
125
12.2
%
552
594
107.6
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
5,552
5,427
125
2.3
%
5,229
323
6.2
%
Occupancy and equipment
884
832
52
6.3
%
674
210
31.2
%
Data processing
518
631
(113
)
-17.9
%
524
(6
)
-1.1
%
Professional services
859
726
133
18.3
%
392
467
119.1
%
Other expenses
848
946
(98
)
-10.4
%
730
118
16.2
%
Total noninterest expense
8,661
8,562
99
1.2
%
7,549
1,112
14.7
%
Income before provision for income taxes
3,023
2,823
200
7.1
%
2,245
778
34.7
%
Provision for income taxes
1,116
857
259
30.2
%
656
460
70.1
%
Net income
$
1,907
$
1,966
$
(59
)
-3.0
%
$
1,589
$
318
20.0
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
1,874
$
1,931
$
(57
)
-3.0
%
$
1,559
$
315
20.2
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
$
0.34
$
0.36
$
(0.02
)
-5.6
%
$
0.31
$
0.03
9.7
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.34
$
0.35
$
(0.01
)
-2.9
%
$
0.30
$
0.04
13.3
%
Average shares outstanding
5,488,197
5,414,056
74,141
1.4
%
4,996,811
491,386
9.8
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,555,376
5,492,930
62,446
1.1
%
5,114,096
441,280
8.6
%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
104,156
$
304
1.17
%
$
66,186
$
254
1.52
%
$
24,237
$
133
2.23
%
Investment securities
54,456
401
2.95
%
70,647
485
2.75
%
92,678
673
2.95
%
Loans
881,655
13,129
5.99
%
845,199
12,733
5.98
%
701,715
10,511
6.07
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,040,267
13,834
5.35
%
982,032
13,472
5.44
%
818,630
11,317
5.61
%
Noninterest-earning assets
47,975
36,912
29,270
Total Assets
$
1,088,242
$
1,018,944
$
847,900
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
83,471
$
165
0.80
%
$
56,061
$
130
0.92
%
$
20,554
$
14
0.28
%
Money market
391,262
973
1.00
%
389,499
1,009
1.03
%
315,798
646
0.83
%
Savings deposits
9,212
6
0.26
%
10,078
6
0.24
%
6,715
4
0.24
%
Certificates of deposit
113,964
566
2.00
%
114,699
680
2.35
%
105,361
543
2.09
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
597,909
1,710
1.15
%
570,337
1,825
1.27
%
448,428
1,207
1.09
%
FHLB advances
63,394
317
2.01
%
56,814
306
2.14
%
60,056
377
2.55
%
Other borrowings
17,933
272
6.07
%
17,931
269
6.00
%
7,871
102
5.26
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
81,327
589
2.91
%
74,745
575
3.05
%
67,927
479
2.86
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
298,418
271,892
241,956
Total Funding Sources
977,654
2,299
0.95
%
916,974
2,400
1.04
%
758,311
1,686
0.90
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,022
10,506
4,762
Shareholders' equity
97,566
91,464
84,827
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,088,242
$
1,018,944
$
847,900
Net interest spread
4.40
%
4.40
%
4.71
%
Net interest income
$
11,535
$
11,072
$
9,631
Net interest margin
4.46
%
4.47
%
4.77
%
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
226,910
$
111,368
$
90,108
$
45,337
$
37,998
Investment securities
49,327
51,179
73,171
84,719
85,814
Loans
894,076
885,556
820,989
795,345
713,408
Allowance for loan losses
(9,598
)
(8,601
)
(7,893
)
(7,637
)
(6,641
)
Net loans
884,478
876,955
813,096
787,708
706,767
Right of use asset
6,022
6,452
6,877
7,271
6,951
Premises and equipment, net
3,052
3,165
2,947
2,669
2,416
Other assets and interest receivable
16,092
-
16,868
-
13,786
-
12,843
12,592
Total assets
$
1,185,881
$
1,065,987
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
852,538
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
$
355,225
$
268,116
$
266,205
$
247,153
$
263,255
Interest Bearing
607,062
582,139
557,800
485,011
443,572
Total Deposits
962,287
850,255
824,005
732,164
706,827
Borrowings
112,934
107,932
72,930
99,929
47,832
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,497
12,120
9,779
10,599
11,777
Total liabilities
1,087,718
970,307
906,714
842,692
766,436
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
69,165
69,159
68,804
68,740
58,576
Additional paid-in capital
3,254
3,048
2,997
2,823
3,062
Retained earnings
24,839
22,905
20,917
25,997
24,952
Accumulated other comprehensive income
905
568
553
295
(488
)
Total shareholders' equity
98,163
95,680
93,271
97,855
86,102
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,185,881
$
1,065,987
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
852,538
Book value per common share
$
17.57
$
17.15
$
16.84
$
17.60
$
16.90
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.35
$
16.96
$
16.66
$
17.44
$
16.72
Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.79
%
9.17
%
9.54
%
10.69
%
9.97
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
9.20
%
9.86
%
10.24
%
11.10
%
11.10
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
9.20
%
9.86
%
10.24
%
11.10
%
11.10
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.91
%
12.71
%
13.09
%
14.10
%
12.01
%
Tangible equity / tangible assets
8.18
%
8.88
%
9.24
%
10.32
%
10.00
%
1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2020
Condensed Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Interest income
$
13,834
$
13,472
$
13,222
$
12,169
$
11,317
Interest expense
2,299
2,400
2,253
2,076
1,686
Net interest income
11,535
11,072
10,969
10,093
9,631
Provision for credit losses
997
708
9,737
996
389
Net interest income after provision for credit losses