Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 04/30/2020 | 05:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Net income increased 20% to $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period one year ago



Net interest income increased 20% to $11.5 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year

Total assets increased $120 million, or 11%, for the quarter and $333 million, or 39%, year-over-year.

Total loans increased to $894.1 million up 1% for the quarter and up 25% year-over-year

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in response to uncertain economic conditions resulting from COVID-19

Total deposits increased to $962.2 million up 13% for the quarter and up 36% year-over-year

Non-interest bearing deposits increased 32% during the quarter and 35% year-over-year. LA JOLLA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share. The COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread disruptions to the economy and communities the Bank serves. In response, the Bank implemented its business continuity and pandemic plans allowing us to serve and protect our customers, employees and communities. These included measures to protect client and employee safety, modifying branch hours and locations and moving the majority of the Company’s resources to operating remotely. In addition, the Bank was fully ready to participate in the Small Business Administrations’ Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) on April 3, 2020 and immediately began processing loans for clients with approximately 462 loans approved for $127.8 million through April 24, 2020. The Bank is also participating in the second phase of the Paycheck Protection Program and began processing applications on April 27, 2020 and has 106 loans approved for $23 million as of April 28, 2020. The Bank’s loan portfolio as of the end of the quarter has no direct exposure to the oil and gas industry and 5% of the portfolio is in the hospitality and restaurant industries. The Bank continues to monitor draws on lines of credit and has not experienced significant unusual activity. The Bank maintains a very strong on balance sheet liquidity position with a liquidity ratio at 26% at April 28, 2020 and continues to evaluate all contingent funding facilities available during this time including the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility provided by the Federal Reserve. Tom Wornham, CEO of the Company and the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all around our Coastal Southern California footprint and across all of our business lines. We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members, who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy. We have been able to successfully implement our pandemic and business continuity plans, allowing us to continue to run our business safely and soundly. The COVID-19 environment has produced uncertain economic factors. We have adjusted the way we do business to protect our Team Members and Clients. In an effort to mitigate the impact on the Bank, we have also increased our on balance sheet liquidity. We increased our loan loss reserves, and remain in constant communication with our borrowers, a cornerstone of our relationship based model.” Rick Sowers, President of the Company and Bank added, “Although this is a challenging time, our Team is performing well and we could not be more proud of them. Nearly 80% of our Team is working remotely and their focus continues to be on servicing our client relationships and finding new relationships that are attracted to our model of concierge and solution oriented service. We see our model resonating with more and more prospects and see opportunity in our market positioning. Additionally, our Team did an exceptional job in implementing the SBA Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was available, something we are very proud of.” The Company reported net income of $1.90 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with net income of $1.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net interest income was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $462 thousand or 4%, increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.9 million or 20% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.46% compared with 4.47% for the fourth quarter and 4.77% for the same period in 2019. The yield on earning assets for the quarter was 5.35% compared with 5.44% in the fourth quarter and 5.61% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.99% compared to 5.98% in the fourth quarter and decreased from 6.07% in the first quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.95% for the quarter compared with 1.04% in the fourth quarter and 0.90% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in funding costs was due to repricing of floating rate deposits costs and calling and repricing wholesale funding. The increase in funding costs compared to the first quarter of 2019 is partially due to increased cost of subordinated debt that was issued in the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest income was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $125 thousand or 12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $594 thousand or 108% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily due to increases in SBA loan sales compared with the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 representing a $99 thousand increase, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.1 million, or 14% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and commissions and professional fees partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to increases in salaries and benefits, facilities and professional services, associated with increased headcount. The Company increased total assets to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $120 million or 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $333 million or 39% compared to the same period in 2019. Total loans increased $8.5 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter to $894.1 million at March 31, 2020 and increased $180.7 million, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.07% compared to $8.6 million or 0.97% at the fourth quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million or 0.93% at the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from COVID-19. As of April 28, 2020, thirty-nine loans totaling $73.0 million were on deferral status and continue to accrue interest. Additionally, one credit, unrelated to COVID-19 was placed on non-accrual status and the Company is confident in our real estate secured position with minimal loss exposure. “The first quarter of 2020 was influenced by reactions and preparations for the disruption caused by the global health crisis and the resultant economic crisis. I am pleased to report that our Board and management immediately implemented systems, plans and processes to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, clients and communities,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and have been working on assisting our clients as appropriate, while exploring opportunities in this period of industry dislocation, as evidenced by the strong deposit growth during the quarter. CalPrivate Bank, as a preferred SBA provider, is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program launched by the Treasury and Small Business Administration. In these unprecedented times, we are also refocusing our charitable giving and assistance based on the needs of the communities we serve. The efforts of our Team Members has been nothing short of extraordinary during this disruptive period, for which we are most appreciative.” About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank. Investor Relations Contact Thomas V. Wornham

CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875-6900 Safe Harbor Paragraph This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change March 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,966 $ 31,051 $ (6,085 ) -19.6 % $ 22,959 $ 2,007 8.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,192 1,243 1,949 156.8 % 1,286 1,906 148.2 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 192,996 73,318 119,678 163.2 % 11,002 181,994 1654.2 % Total cash and due from banks 221,154 105,612 1 115,542 109.4 % 35,247 185,907 527.4 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,756 5,756 0 0.0 % 2,751 3,005 109.2 % Investment securities available for sale 49,327 51,179 (1,852 ) -3.6 % 85,814 (36,487 ) -42.5 % Loans 894,076 885,556 8,520 1.0 % 713,408 180,668 25.3 % Allowance for loan losses (9,598 ) (8,601 ) (997 ) 11.6 % (6,641 ) (2,957 ) 44.5 % Net loans 884,478 876,955 7,523 0.9 % 706,767 177,711 25.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,060 4,060 0 0.0 % 3,310 750 22.7 % Right of use asset 6,022 6,452 (430 ) -6.7 % 6,951 (929 ) 0.0 % Premises and equipment, net 3,052 3,165 (113 ) -3.6 % 2,416 636 26.3 % Other intangible assets 1,040 1,080 (40 ) -3.7 % 928 112 12.1 % Deferred tax asset 4,141 4,141 0 0.0 % 4,409 (268 ) -6.1 % Accrued interest receivable 3,122 2,703 419 15.5 % 2,535 587 23.2 % Other assets 3,729 4,884 (1,155 ) -23.6 % 1,410 2,319 164.5 % Total assets $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 119,894 11.2 % $ 852,538 $ 333,343 39.1 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 355,225 $ 268,116 $ 87,109 32.5 % $ 263,255 $ 91,970 34.9 % Interest Bearing 607,062 582,139 24,923 4.3 % 443,572 163,490 36.9 % Total deposits 962,287 850,255 112,032 13.2 % 706,827 255,460 36.1 % FHLB borrowings 95,000 90,000 5,000 5.6 % 40,000 55,000 137.5 % Other borrowings 17,934 17,932 2 0.0 % 7,832 10,102 129.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,497 12,120 377 3.1 % 11,777 720 6.1 % Total liabilities 1,087,718 970,307 117,411 12.1 % 766,436 321,282 41.9 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,165 69,159 6 0.0 % 58,576 10,589 18.1 % Additional paid-in capital 3,254 3,048 206 6.8 % 3,062 192 6.3 % Retained earnings 24,839 22,905 1,934 8.4 % 24,952 (113 ) -0.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 905 568 337 59.3 % (488 ) 1,393 -285.5 % Total stockholders' equity 98,163 95,680 2,483 2.6 % 86,102 12,061 14.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 119,894 11.2 % $ 852,538 $ 333,343 39.1 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Dollar

change Percentage change March 31,

2019 Dollar

change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 13,129 $ 12,733 $ 396 3.1 % $ 10,511 $ 2,618 24.9 % Investment securities 401 485 (84 ) -17.3 % 673 (272 ) -40.4 % Deposits in other financial institutions 304 254 50 19.7 % 133 171 128.6 % Total interest income 13,834 13,472 362 2.7 % 11,317 2,517 22.2 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,710 1,825 (115 ) -6.3 % 1,207 503 41.7 % Borrowings 589 575 14 2.4 % 479 110 23.0 % Total interest expense 2,299 2,400 (101 ) -4.2 % 1,686 613 36.4 % Net interest income 11,534 11,072 462 4.2 % 9,631 1,903 19.8 % Provision for credit losses 997 708 289 40.8 % 389 608 156.3 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,537 10,364 173 1.7 % 9,242 1,295 14.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 173 138 35 25.4 % 121 52 43.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 679 432 247 57.2 % 347 332 95.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities 0 190 (190 ) -100.0 % 10 (10 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 294 261 33 12.6 % 74 220 297.3 % Total noninterest income 1,146 1,021 125 12.2 % 552 594 107.6 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,552 5,427 125 2.3 % 5,229 323 6.2 % Occupancy and equipment 884 832 52 6.3 % 674 210 31.2 % Data processing 518 631 (113 ) -17.9 % 524 (6 ) -1.1 % Professional services 859 726 133 18.3 % 392 467 119.1 % Other expenses 848 946 (98 ) -10.4 % 730 118 16.2 % Total noninterest expense 8,661 8,562 99 1.2 % 7,549 1,112 14.7 % Income before provision for income taxes 3,023 2,823 200 7.1 % 2,245 778 34.7 % Provision for income taxes 1,116 857 259 30.2 % 656 460 70.1 % Net income $ 1,907 $ 1,966 $ (59 ) -3.0 % $ 1,589 $ 318 20.0 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,874 $ 1,931 $ (57 ) -3.0 % $ 1,559 $ 315 20.2 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) -5.6 % $ 0.31 $ 0.03 9.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.01 ) -2.9 % $ 0.30 $ 0.04 13.3 % Average shares outstanding 5,488,197 5,414,056 74,141 1.4 % 4,996,811 491,386 9.8 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,555,376 5,492,930 62,446 1.1 % 5,114,096 441,280 8.6 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 104,156 $ 304 1.17 % $ 66,186 $ 254 1.52 % $ 24,237 $ 133 2.23 % Investment securities 54,456 401 2.95 % 70,647 485 2.75 % 92,678 673 2.95 % Loans 881,655 13,129 5.99 % 845,199 12,733 5.98 % 701,715 10,511 6.07 % Total interest-earning assets 1,040,267 13,834 5.35 % 982,032 13,472 5.44 % 818,630 11,317 5.61 % Noninterest-earning assets 47,975 36,912 29,270 Total Assets $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 $ 847,900 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 83,471 $ 165 0.80 % $ 56,061 $ 130 0.92 % $ 20,554 $ 14 0.28 % Money market 391,262 973 1.00 % 389,499 1,009 1.03 % 315,798 646 0.83 % Savings deposits 9,212 6 0.26 % 10,078 6 0.24 % 6,715 4 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 113,964 566 2.00 % 114,699 680 2.35 % 105,361 543 2.09 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 597,909 1,710 1.15 % 570,337 1,825 1.27 % 448,428 1,207 1.09 % FHLB advances 63,394 317 2.01 % 56,814 306 2.14 % 60,056 377 2.55 % Other borrowings 17,933 272 6.07 % 17,931 269 6.00 % 7,871 102 5.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 81,327 589 2.91 % 74,745 575 3.05 % 67,927 479 2.86 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 298,418 271,892 241,956 Total Funding Sources 977,654 2,299 0.95 % 916,974 2,400 1.04 % 758,311 1,686 0.90 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,022 10,506 4,762 Shareholders' equity 97,566 91,464 84,827 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 $ 847,900 Net interest spread 4.40 % 4.40 % 4.71 % Net interest income $ 11,535 $ 11,072 $ 9,631 Net interest margin 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.77 %



Condensed Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 226,910 $ 111,368 $ 90,108 $ 45,337 $ 37,998 Investment securities 49,327 51,179 73,171 84,719 85,814 Loans 894,076 885,556 820,989 795,345 713,408 Allowance for loan losses (9,598 ) (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) Net loans 884,478 876,955 813,096 787,708 706,767 Right of use asset 6,022 6,452 6,877 7,271 6,951 Premises and equipment, net 3,052 3,165 2,947 2,669 2,416 Other assets and interest receivable 16,092 - 16,868 - 13,786 - 12,843 12,592 Total assets $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 355,225 $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 Interest Bearing 607,062 582,139 557,800 485,011 443,572 Total Deposits 962,287 850,255 824,005 732,164 706,827 Borrowings 112,934 107,932 72,930 99,929 47,832 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,497 12,120 9,779 10,599 11,777 Total liabilities 1,087,718 970,307 906,714 842,692 766,436 Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,165 69,159 68,804 68,740 58,576 Additional paid-in capital 3,254 3,048 2,997 2,823 3,062 Retained earnings 24,839 22,905 20,917 25,997 24,952 Accumulated other comprehensive income 905 568 553 295 (488 ) Total shareholders' equity 98,163 95,680 93,271 97,855 86,102 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 $ 852,538 Book value per common share $ 17.57 $ 17.15 $ 16.84 $ 17.60 $ 16.90 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.35 $ 16.96 $ 16.66 $ 17.44 $ 16.72 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.79 % 9.17 % 9.54 % 10.69 % 9.97 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % 11.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.91 % 12.71 % 13.09 % 14.10 % 12.01 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.18 % 8.88 % 9.24 % 10.32 % 10.00 % 1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2020



Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Interest income $ 13,834 $ 13,472 $ 13,222 $ 12,169 $ 11,317 Interest expense 2,299 2,400 2,253 2,076 1,686 Net interest income 11,535 11,072 10,969 10,093 9,631 Provision for credit losses 997 708 9,737 996 389 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,538 10,364 1,232 9,097 9,242 Noninterest income 1,146 1,021 584 606 552 Salary and employee benefits 5,552 5,427 6,341 5,892 5,229 Occupancy and equipment 884 832 793 641 674 Data processing 518 631 588 490 524 Professional services 859 726 639 364 392 Other expenses 848 946 570 854 730 Total noninterest expense 8,661 8,562 8,931 8,241 7,549 Income before provision for income taxes 3,023 2,823 (7,115 ) 1,462 2,245 Income taxes 1,116 857 (2,081 ) 411 656 Net income $ 1,907 $ 1,966 $ (5,034 ) $ 1,051 $ 1,589 Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,874 $ 1,931 $ (4,950 ) $ 1,031 $ 1,559 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.30 Average shares outstanding 5,488,197 5,414,056 5,465,278 5,027,437 4,996,811 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,555,376 5,492,930 5,563,931 5,133,305 5,114,096 Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 ROAA 0.70 % 0.77 % -2.06 % 0.47 % 0.76 % ROAE 7.86 % 8.53 % -20.30 % 4.85 % 7.60 % ROTE 7.96 % 8.01 % -20.50 % 4.90 % 7.72 % Net interest margin 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.70 % 4.77 % Net interest spread 4.40 % 4.40 % 4.59 % 4.62 % 4.71 % Efficiency ratio 68.30 % 70.80 % 77.30 % 77.03 % 74.13 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.61 %



Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Total assets $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 897,120 $ 847,900 Earning assets $ 1,040,267 $ 982,032 $ 931,781 $ 861,599 $ 818,630 Total loans $ 881,655 $ 845,199 $ 816,281 $ 748,846 $ 701,715 Total deposits $ 896,327 $ 842,229 $ 778,821 $ 718,579 $ 690,384 Total equity $ 97,566 $ 91,464 $ 98,391 $ 86,964 $ 84,827 Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Real estate - investor owned $ 246,026 $ 245,658 $ 247,953 $ 245,068 $ 235,185 Real estate - owner occupied 234,771 225,778 192,739 175,112 136,484 Real estate - multifamily 67,550 68,308 68,536 67,839 69,083 Real estate - single family 58,429 59,487 59,782 56,783 58,334 Commercial business 245,610 243,438 204,166 201,892 173,027 Land and construction 27,044 32,151 37,918 37,966 32,987 Consumer 7,300 6,172 5,585 7,035 5,107 Total loans held for investment 886,730 880,992 816,679 791,695 710,207 Loans held for sale 7,346 4,564 4,310 3,650 3,201 Total loans, including loans held for sale 894,076 885,556 820,989 795,345 713,408 Allowance for loan losses (9,598 ) (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (7,637 ) (6,641 ) Net loans $ 884,478 $ 876,955 $ 813,096 $ 787,708 $ 706,767 Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Non interest bearing DDA $ 355,225 $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 247,153 $ 263,255 Interest bearing DDA 108,368 112,397 47,805 29,583 23,195 Savings & MMA 366,109 350,563 394,128 363,803 325,880 Retail CD 8,484 6,989 7,132 7,025 4,135 Jumbo CD 124,101 112,190 108,735 84,600 90,362 Total deposits $ 962,287 $ 850,255 $ 824,005 $ 732,164 $ 706,827 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Total Loans $ 894,076 $ 885,556 $ 820,989 $ 795,345 $ 713,408 30-89 day past due loans $ 297 $ - $ - $ 155 $ - 90+ day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 663 $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs / Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NPLs / loans & OREO 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net quarterly charge-offs $ - $ - $ 9,481 $ - $ - Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 4.65 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.07 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1447.66 % NM NM NM NM







© GlobeNewswire 2020 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:29a EXCLUSIVE : Thai Airways to seek $1.8 billion emergency loan to navigate virus impact - document RE 05:29a Nokia makes small profit in face of supply disruption RE 05:29a CELYAD : - Celyad : to Host Remote 2020 Ordinary General Meeting AQ 05:28a TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Notice PU 05:28a GENERAL MOTORS : Takes Additional Steps to Fortify Balance Sheet AQ 05:27a THYSSENKRUPP SECURES STATE AID OF AROUND 1 BILLION EUROS : Handelsblatt RE 05:26a Nokia makes small profit in face of supply disruption RE 05:25a HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ 05:24a DZ BANK AG : - Post-Stabilisation Notice PR 05:23a CHINA PETRO&CHM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ