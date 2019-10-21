Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
10/21/2019 | 05:31am EDT
Total Assets increased to a record $999.9 million up 6% from the prior quarter and 33% year-over-year.
Net loans increased to $813.1 million up 3% for the quarter and 41% year-over-year.
Deposits increased to $824 million up 13% for the quarter and 50% year-over-year.
Record net interest income for the quarter was $11.0 million, up 9% for the quarter and 47% year-over-year.
Earnings were impacted by the $9.5 million charge-off detailed in the press release dated September 16, 2019. The after-tax impact of charge ($6.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share) is reflected in net income reported for the quarter and year to date.
LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“Company”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.1million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter results include a charge-off of $9.5 million ($6.7 million after taxes) or $1.19 per diluted share.
Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank said, “PBAM continues to execute on our organic growth strategy. The third quarter results reflect the efforts of our team members producing record levels of revenue, assets, loans and deposits.
Rick Sowers, President of the Bank, added, “Despite the unfortunate credit loss we recorded in the quarter, the Bank continues to execute on our three year growth plan. The team continues to build lasting relationships with our customers and communities, enhancing shareholder value.”
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $11 million compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.1 million, or 9.2% from the prior quarter due to increases in average loan balances. Total interest expense increased $177 thousand or 8.5% from the prior quarter due to increased deposit costs and borrowing balances. Net interest margin was 4.67% for the third quarter of 2019 compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, adjusted for interest reversed from the loan charge-off, was 4.73% for the third quarter compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan loss expense was $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision expense for the quarter was due a specific charge-off of $9.5 million and growth in the loan portfolio. The Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $7.9 million or 0.96% of total loans.
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $584 thousand compared with $606 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter included $125 thousand in gains from the sale of investment securities and $163 thousand in gains from SBA loan sales.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense increased due to increases in salaries and benefits, and increased professional fees, related to legal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other expense. “We are pleased with growth in all of our geographic locations. Our clients continue to support us throughout our Southern California coastal footprint. Our team members remain committed to providing best in class solutions and service to our clients. We remain committed to providing our shareholders with solid long-term returns.” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
September 30, 2018
Dollar change
Percentage change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
29,480
$
25,737
$
3,743
14.5
%
$
24,273
$
5,207
21.5
%
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
58,373
17,346
41,027
236.5
%
33,061
25,312
76.6
%
Total cash and due from banks
87,853
43,083
44,770
103.9
%
57,334
30,519
53.2
%
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
2,255
2,254
1
0.0
%
2,749
(494
)
-18.0
%
Investment securities available for sale
73,209
84,752
(11,543
)
-13.6
%
99,217
(26,008
)
-26.2
%
Loans
820,989
795,345
25,644
3.2
%
582,292
238,697
41.0
%
Allowance for loan losses
(7,893
)
(7,637
)
(256
)
3.4
%
(5,389
)
(2,504
)
46.5
%
Net loans
813,096
787,708
25,388
3.2
%
576,903
236,193
40.9
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,060
4,060
-
0.0
%
2,889
1,171
40.5
%
Right of use asset
6,877
7,271
(394
)
-5.4
%
-
6,877
NM
Premises and equipment, net
2,947
2,669
278
10.4
%
2,067
880
42.6
%
Other intangible assets
978
904
74
8.2
%
789
189
24.0
%
Deferred tax asset
4,576
4,409
167
3.8
%
4,852
(276
)
-5.7
%
Accrued interest receivable
2,569
2,731
(162
)
-5.9
%
851
1,718
201.9
%
Other assets
1,565
706
859
121.7
%
2,311
(746
)
-32.3
%
Total assets
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
59,438
6.3
%
$
749,962
$
250,023
33.3
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing
$
266,205
$
247,153
$
19,052
7.7
%
$
180,657
$
85,548
47.4
%
Interest Bearing
557,800
485,011
72,789
15.0
%
368,462
189,338
51.4
%
Total deposits
824,005
732,164
91,841
12.5
%
549,119
274,886
50.1
%
FHLB borrowings
55,000
82,000
(27,000
)
-32.9
%
107,000
(52,000
)
-48.6
%
Other borrowings
17,930
17,929
1
0.0
%
7,906
10,024
126.8
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
9,779
10,599
(820
)
-7.7
%
4,046
5,733
141.7
%
Total liabilities
906,714
842,692
64,022
7.6
%
668,071
238,643
35.7
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
68,804
68,740
64
0.1
%
58,242
10,562
18.1
%
Additional paid-in capital
2,997
2,823
174
6.2
%
2,791
206
7.4
%
Retained earnings
20,917
25,997
(5,080
)
-19.5
%
22,318
(1,401
)
-6.3
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
553
295
258
87.5
%
(1,460
)
2,013
-137.9
%
Total stockholders' equity
93,271
97,855
(4,584
)
-4.7
%
81,891
11,380
13.9
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
59,438
6.3
%
$
749,962
$
250,023
33.3
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Dollar change
Percentage change
September 30, 2018
Dollar change
Percentage change
Interest Income
Loans
$
12,497
$
11,442
$
1,055
9.2
%
$
7,772
$
4,725
60.8
%
Investment securities
544
601
(57
)
-9.5
%
698
(154
)
-22.1
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
181
126
55
43.7
%
174
7
4.0
%
Total interest income
13,222
12,169
1,053
8.7
%
8,644
4,578
53.0
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,605
1,340
265
19.8
%
592
1,013
171.1
%
Borrowings
648
736
(88
)
-12.0
%
582
66
11.3
%
Total interest expense
2,253
2,076
177
8.5
%
1,174
1,079
91.9
%
Net interest income
10,969
10,093
876
8.7
%
7,470
3,499
46.8
%
Provision for credit losses
9,737
996
8,741
877.6
%
496
9,241
1863.1
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,232
9,097
(7,865
)
-86.5
%
6,974
(5,742
)
-82.3
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
137
117
20
17.1
%
90
47
52.2
%
Net gain on sale of loans
163
307
(144
)
-46.9
%
749
(586
)
-78.2
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
125
4
121
3025.0
%
(6
)
131
-2183.3
%
Other noninterest income
159
178
(19
)
-10.7
%
83
76
91.6
%
Total noninterest income
584
606
(22
)
-3.6
%
916
(332
)
-36.2
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
6,341
5,892
449
7.6
%
4,269
2,072
48.5
%
Occupancy and equipment
793
641
152
23.7
%
610
183
30.0
%
Data processing
588
490
98
20.0
%
487
101
20.7
%
Professional services
639
364
275
75.5
%
288
351
121.9
%
Other expenses
570
854
(284
)
-33.3
%
703
(133
)
-18.9
%
Total noninterest expense
8,931
8,241
690
8.4
%
6,357
2,574
40.5
%
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(7,115
)
1,462
(8,577
)
-586.7
%
1,533
(8,648
)
-564.1
%
Provision for income taxes
(2,081
)
411
(2,492
)
-606.3
%
435
(2,516
)
-578.4
%
Net income (loss)
$
(5,034
)
$
1,051
$
(6,085
)
-579.0
%
$
1,098
$
(6,132
)
-558.5
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
(4,950
)
$
1,031
$
(5,981
)
-580.1
%
$
1,081
$
(6,031
)
-557.9
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.91
)
$
0.21
$
(1.11
)
-541.7
%
$
0.22
$
(1.12
)
-516.2
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.89
)
$
0.20
$
(1.09
)
-543.0
%
$
0.21
$
(1.10
)
-518.7
%
Average shares outstanding
5,465,278
5,027,437
437,841
8.7
%
4,967,905
497,373
10.0
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,563,931
5,133,305
430,626
8.4
%
5,087,829
476,102
9.4
%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Dollar change
Percentage change
Interest Income
Loans
$
34,449
$
20,760
$
13,689
65.9
%
Investment securities
1,818
1,952
(134
)
-6.9
%
Deposits in other financial institutions
440
577
(137
)
-23.7
%
Total interest income
36,707
23,289
13,418
57.6
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,152
1,545
2,607
168.7
%
Borrowings
1,863
1,257
606
48.2
%
Total interest expense
6,015
2,802
3,213
114.7
%
Net interest income
30,692
20,487
10,205
49.8
%
Provision for credit losses
11,122
868
10,254
1181.3
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,570
19,619
(49
)
-0.2
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
347
276
71
25.7
%
Net gain on sale of loans
817
1,261
(444
)
-35.2
%
Gain on sale of investment securities
150
-
150
NM
Other noninterest income
428
217
211
97.2
%
Total noninterest income
1,742
1,754
(12
)
-0.7
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
17,462
11,202
6,260
55.9
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,109
1,690
419
24.8
%
Data processing
1,602
1,361
241
17.7
%
Professional services
1,395
898
497
55.3
%
Other expenses
2,153
1,894
259
13.7
%
Total noninterest expense
24,721
17,045
7,676
45.0
%
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(3,409
)
4,328
(7,737
)
-178.8
%
Provision for income tax
(1,014
)
1,238
(2,252
)
-181.9
%
Net income (loss)
$
(2,395
)
$
3,090
$
(5,485
)
-177.5
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
(2,351
)
$
3,042
$
(5,393
)
-177.3
%
Earnings per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.46
)
$
0.61
$
(1.07
)
-174.6
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.45
)
$
0.60
$
(1.05
)
-174.5
%
Average shares outstanding
5,163,512
4,955,683
207,829
4.2
%
Diluted average shares outstanding
5,262,165
5,033,425
228,740
4.5
%
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:
Deposits in other financial institutions
$
35,658
$
181
2.01
%
$
23,651
$
126
2.14
%
$
36,585
$
174
1.89
%
Investment securities
79,842
544
2.73
%
89,102
601
2.70
%
103,618
698
2.67
%
Loans
816,281
12,497
6.07
%
748,846
11,442
6.13
%
541,049
7,772
5.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
931,781
13,222
5.63
%
861,599
12,169
5.67
%
681,252
8,644
5.03
%
Noninterest-earning assets
39,083
35,521
24,817
Total Assets
$
970,864
$
897,120
$
706,069
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
37,644
$
69
0.73
%
$
33,191
$
66
0.80
%
$
15,649
$
8
0.20
%
Money market
372,008
959
1.02
%
320,310
720
0.90
%
277,216
394
0.56
%
Savings deposits
7,099
5
0.28
%
6,779
5
0.30
%
5,580
4
0.28
%
Certificates of deposit
100,705
572
2.25
%
98,004
549
2.25
%
56,743
186
1.30
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
517,456
1,605
1.23
%
458,284
1,340
1.17
%
355,188
592
0.66
%
FHLB advances
63,301
376
2.36
%
65,797
423
2.58
%
83,978
478
2.26
%
Other borrowings
17,929
272
6.07
%
14,711
313
8.29
%
7,904
104
5.22
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
81,230
648
3.16
%
80,508
736
3.67
%
91,882
582
2.51
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
261,365
260,295
173,335
Total Funding Sources
860,051
2,253
1.04
%
799,087
2,076
1.04
%
620,405
1,174
0.75
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,422
11,069
4,300
Shareholders' equity
98,391
86,964
81,364
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
970,864
$
897,120
$
706,069
Net interest spread
4.59
%
4.62
%
4.28
%
Net interest income
$
10,969
$
10,093
$
7,470
Net interest margin
4.67
%
4.70
%
4.35
%
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
90,108
$
45,337
$
37,998
$
45,855
$
60,083
Investment securities
73,209
84,752
85,852
98,170
99,217
Loans
820,989
795,345
713,408
694,531
582,292
Allowance for loan losses
(7,893
)
(7,637
)
(6,641
)
(6,252
)
(5,389
)
Net loans
813,096
787,708
706,767
688,279
576,903
Right of use asset
6,877
7,271
6,951
-
-
Premises and equipment, net
2,947
2,669
2,416
2,223
2,067
Other assets and interest receivable
13,748
-
12,810
-
12,554
-
12,637
-
11,692
Total assets
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
852,538
$
847,164
$
749,962
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest Bearing
$
266,205
$
247,153
$
263,255
$
226,119
$
180,657
Interest Bearing
557,800
485,011
443,572
470,344
368,462
Total Deposits
824,005
732,164
706,827
696,463
549,119
Borrowings
72,930
99,929
47,832
62,909
114,906
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
9,779
10,599
11,777
4,241
4,046
Total liabilities
906,714
842,692
766,436
763,613
668,071
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
68,804
68,740
58,576
58,373
58,242
Additional paid-in capital
2,997
2,823
3,062
3,083
2,791
Retained earnings
20,917
25,997
24,952
23,364
22,318
Accumulated other comprehensive income
553
295
(488
)
(1,269
)
(1,460
)
Total shareholders' equity
93,271
97,855
86,102
83,551
81,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
999,985
$
940,547
$
852,538
$
847,164
$
749,962
Book value per common share
$
16.84
$
17.60
$
16.90
$
16.41
$
16.23
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.66
$
17.44
$
16.72
$
16.23
$
16.07
Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.54
%
10.69
%
9.97
%
10.39
%
11.51
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.24
%
11.10
%
11.10
%
11.36
%
13.01
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
10.24
%
11.10
%
11.10
%
11.36
%
13.01
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.09
%
14.10
%
12.01
%
12.25
%
13.90
%
Tangible equity / tangible assets
9.24
%
10.32
%
10.00
%
9.74
%
10.83
%
1 Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2019
Condensed Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Interest income
$
13,222
$
12,169
$
11,317
$
10,333
$
8,644
Interest expense
2,253
2,076
1,686
1,570
1,174
Net interest income
10,969
10,093
9,631
8,763
7,470
Provision for credit losses
9,737
996
389
863
496
Net interest income after provision for credit losses