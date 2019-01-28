Private Equity Firm Trive Acquires EarthLink; Plans to Hire to Facilitate Grow

EarthLink,
the long-time Atlanta-based internet provider, is pleased to announce
its acquisition by Trive Capital from Windstream Holdings, Inc., in a
$330 million cash deal that includes the assets of nQue Technologies
LLC, as well as EarthLink’s Midtown Atlanta office building that once
again will serve as headquarters.
Founded in 1994, EarthLink offers Internet access, premium email, and
web hosting all wrapped with a layer of privacy and security services.
EarthLink has connected over 25 million consumers and businesses to the
internet. EarthLink also has key partner relationships with several of
the industry’s largest technology providers, enabling the Company to
offer products and connectivity services to millions of households
nationwide.
According to Glenn
Goad, Co-Founder of nQue and CEO of EarthLink, the company is
retaining its current employees and will be hiring additional employees
to facilitate the growth in the coming months.
“In addition to bringing more jobs to Atlanta, we are significantly
expanding our national footprint to provide high speed Internet
connectivity to more of the country. We are also rolling out innovative
products focused on privacy and security, to help protect consumers and
deliver a trusted experience when browsing the Internet,” said Goad.
“Our goal is to provide the right technology at the right price, with a
world class consumer experience.”
“We’re excited to partner with the nQue and EarthLink teams, both of
which have a long and successful history of operating consumer-facing
connectivity businesses,” added Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of
Trive. “The combination of EarthLink’s iconic brand and nQue’s
technology platform provides the framework and team to keep EarthLink
connecting consumers and businesses to the internet over the long-term.”
ABOUT EARTHLINK
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, EarthLink offers Internet access,
premium email, web hosting, privacy and data security products and
services to customers throughout the United States. EarthLink also has
key partner relationships with several of the nation’s largest
providers, enabling the Company to offer products and connectivity
services to millions of households nationwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005174/en/