Private Equity Firm Trive Acquires EarthLink; Plans to Hire to Facilitate Grow

01/28/2019 | 07:03am EST

EarthLink, the long-time Atlanta-based internet provider, is pleased to announce its acquisition by Trive Capital from Windstream Holdings, Inc., in a $330 million cash deal that includes the assets of nQue Technologies LLC, as well as EarthLink’s Midtown Atlanta office building that once again will serve as headquarters.

Founded in 1994, EarthLink offers Internet access, premium email, and web hosting all wrapped with a layer of privacy and security services. EarthLink has connected over 25 million consumers and businesses to the internet. EarthLink also has key partner relationships with several of the industry’s largest technology providers, enabling the Company to offer products and connectivity services to millions of households nationwide.

According to Glenn Goad, Co-Founder of nQue and CEO of EarthLink, the company is retaining its current employees and will be hiring additional employees to facilitate the growth in the coming months.

“In addition to bringing more jobs to Atlanta, we are significantly expanding our national footprint to provide high speed Internet connectivity to more of the country. We are also rolling out innovative products focused on privacy and security, to help protect consumers and deliver a trusted experience when browsing the Internet,” said Goad. “Our goal is to provide the right technology at the right price, with a world class consumer experience.”

“We’re excited to partner with the nQue and EarthLink teams, both of which have a long and successful history of operating consumer-facing connectivity businesses,” added Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive. “The combination of EarthLink’s iconic brand and nQue’s technology platform provides the framework and team to keep EarthLink connecting consumers and businesses to the internet over the long-term.”

ABOUT EARTHLINK

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, EarthLink offers Internet access, premium email, web hosting, privacy and data security products and services to customers throughout the United States. EarthLink also has key partner relationships with several of the nation’s largest providers, enabling the Company to offer products and connectivity services to millions of households nationwide.


© Business Wire 2019
