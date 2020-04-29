Log in
Private Gauge of Chinese Manufacturing Activity Showed Contraction in April

04/29/2020 | 10:27pm EDT

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity dropped in April, pointing to a contraction from the month before, in contrast with official data that suggested a slow economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index, which is tilted toward small, private manufacturers, dropped to 49.4 in April from 50.1 in March, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Thursday.

April's reading indicated a contraction in activity as it came in below the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion.

Optimism for manufacturers' 12-month outlook for output slipped to a four-month low in April as global demand contracted, Caixin said, adding that an indicator for total new orders fell for the third month as foreign demand weakened.

"Sharp fall in export orders seriously hindered China's economic recovery in April, although businesses were gradually getting back to work," said Zhong Zhengsheng, an economist at CEBM Group, in a statement accompanying the data.

Reduced new work led firms to cut their staff numbers again in April as the rate of job shedding quickened from March, Caixin said.

China's official manufacturing PMI, which is more focussed on large, state-owned firms, declined to 50.8 in April from March's 52.0, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The official survey of manufacturers has a much larger sample than the private one.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

