Private Ocean CEO Greg Friedman Named “CEO of the Year” at 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Private Ocean Wealth Management, a West Coast based wealth management firm, congratulates Greg Friedman on his recent recognition as CEO of the Year by WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners. The winners for the 2018 Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards were announced at a black-tie gala on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Judges presented 67 awards to 59 companies from a pool of 156 finalists. There were 600 entries in total and winners were selected by a panel of eight judges based on quantitative and qualitative measures, including scope and scale and innovation and creativity.

Now in its fourth year, the Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. The awards expanded this year to recognize individual RIA firm leaders—including CEO, innovator, M&A leader and thought leader of the year.

For CEO of the Year, the criteria for nominated leaders included:

Courage, vision, integrity and high performance in leading their firm through new challenges and opportunities this past year

Demonstrable impact on their firm, the industry, and wealth management in general such as adding customer value, generating shareholder value, employee engagement, and leadership development

By recognizing outstanding achievement in the industry, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards strives to inspire innovation and leadership among industry participants, creating an environment that enables the industry to better support advisors in their roles as leaders to their clients and communities.

For more information, visit WealthManagement.com

About Private Ocean

Private Ocean is a West Coast-based wealth management firm deliberately structured to give clients the intimate experience of a small firm while harnessing the power, depth and discipline of a much larger one. Formed in 2009, Private Ocean (www.privateocean.com) combined two of the oldest privately-held wealth management firms in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Richard Stone and Greg Friedman, the firm has over $2.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, and has locations in San Rafael, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Seattle.

