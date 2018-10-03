Private Ocean CEO Greg Friedman Named “CEO of the Year” at 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

Private Ocean Wealth Management, a West Coast based wealth management
firm, congratulates Greg Friedman on his recent recognition as CEO of
the Year by WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth
advisors and planners. The
winners for the 2018 Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards were
announced at a black-tie gala on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld
Ballroom in New York City.
Judges presented 67 awards to 59 companies from a pool of 156 finalists.
There were 600 entries in total and winners were selected by a panel of
eight judges based on quantitative and qualitative measures, including
scope and scale and innovation and creativity.
Now in its fourth year, the
Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations
that support financial advisor success. The awards expanded this year to
recognize individual RIA firm leaders—including CEO, innovator, M&A
leader and thought leader of the year.
For CEO of the Year, the criteria for nominated leaders included:
-
Courage, vision, integrity and high performance in leading their firm
through new challenges and opportunities this past year
-
Demonstrable impact on their firm, the industry, and wealth management
in general such as adding customer value, generating shareholder
value, employee engagement, and leadership development
By recognizing outstanding achievement in the industry, the WealthManagement.com
Industry Awards strives to inspire innovation and leadership among
industry participants, creating an environment that enables the industry
to better support advisors in their roles as leaders to their clients
and communities.
For more information, visit WealthManagement.com
and follow Private Ocean on Twitter @_privateocean.
About Private Ocean
Private Ocean is a West Coast-based wealth management firm deliberately
structured to give clients the intimate experience of a small firm while
harnessing the power, depth and discipline of a much larger one. Formed
in 2009, Private Ocean (www.privateocean.com)
combined two of the oldest privately-held wealth management firms in the
San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Richard Stone and Greg Friedman, the
firm has over $2.2 billion in assets under management as of September
30, 2018, and has locations in San Rafael, San Francisco, Walnut Creek
and Seattle.
