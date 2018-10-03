Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Private Ocean CEO Greg Friedman Named “CEO of the Year” at 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Private Ocean Wealth Management, a West Coast based wealth management firm, congratulates Greg Friedman on his recent recognition as CEO of the Year by WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners. The winners for the 2018 Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards were announced at a black-tie gala on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Judges presented 67 awards to 59 companies from a pool of 156 finalists. There were 600 entries in total and winners were selected by a panel of eight judges based on quantitative and qualitative measures, including scope and scale and innovation and creativity.

Now in its fourth year, the Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. The awards expanded this year to recognize individual RIA firm leaders—including CEO, innovator, M&A leader and thought leader of the year.

For CEO of the Year, the criteria for nominated leaders included:

  • Courage, vision, integrity and high performance in leading their firm through new challenges and opportunities this past year
  • Demonstrable impact on their firm, the industry, and wealth management in general such as adding customer value, generating shareholder value, employee engagement, and leadership development

By recognizing outstanding achievement in the industry, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards strives to inspire innovation and leadership among industry participants, creating an environment that enables the industry to better support advisors in their roles as leaders to their clients and communities.

For more information, visit WealthManagement.com and follow Private Ocean on Twitter @_privateocean.

About Private Ocean

Private Ocean is a West Coast-based wealth management firm deliberately structured to give clients the intimate experience of a small firm while harnessing the power, depth and discipline of a much larger one. Formed in 2009, Private Ocean (www.privateocean.com) combined two of the oldest privately-held wealth management firms in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Richard Stone and Greg Friedman, the firm has over $2.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, and has locations in San Rafael, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Seattle.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pSHARING SERVICES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Sharing Services, Inc. (SHRV) Adds Herbalife International Founder as Business Strategist
AQ
06:45pINVESTEC : ASSET MANAGEMENT - Investec unit in bid to shed ‘out of Africa’ image
AQ
06:45pFIVE : CONSTRUCTION WOES - Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to survive
AQ
06:45pASCENDIS HEALTH : A WEE DRAM - Ascendis faces tough climb in bid to overcome mountain of debt
AQ
06:45pAFCON : AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS - Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter
AQ
06:45pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:45pXEROX : ConnectKey-enabled devices earn the leading global ecolabel for the IT sector from Green Electronics Council
AQ
06:45pRAPS Releases Results of Compensation Survey of Regulatory Professionals
GL
06:44pTECH MAHINDRA : IAI/ELTA, Tech Mahindra Announce Cybersecurity Partnership
AQ
06:44p03/10/2018. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH THE COMPANY HAS SCHEDULED A CONFERENCE CALL AT 4 : 00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5DAIMLER : North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.