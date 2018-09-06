Log in
Private Sector Adds 163,000 New Jobs in August, Led by Midsize Firms

09/06/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

The U.S. private sector added 163,000 jobs in August, according to a report released Thursday, led by hirings at medium-size businesses and in the service sector.

The increase in private payrolls in August compares with 219,000 jobs added in the private sector in July, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics. August's figures missed projections from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected 190,000 new private-sector jobs.

"Employers are aggressively competing to hold onto their existing workers and to find new ones," Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said in prepared remarks. "Small businesses are struggling the most in this competition, as they increasingly can't fill open positions."

Medium-size businesses -- which have anywhere from 50 to 499 employees -- added 111,000 jobs. Small businesses, which have 49 or fewer employees, added 21,000, while large businesses, those with more than 500 employees, added 31,000.

Of the 163,000 new private-sector jobs, 139,000 were in the service sector, boosted by employees in administrative and support services as well as health care and social assistance services, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its nonfarm job numbers on Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal are expecting 192,000 new nonfarm jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.8%.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

